Oil Mill of Segermès / Atelier Facila

City: Zaghouan

Country: Tunisia

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Tunisia stands a transformative project, seamlessly blending tradition, sustainability, and economic vitality. The Segermès Oil Mill & Cannery Project stands as a beacon of hope for rural areas, offering not only employment opportunities but also a renewed sense of purpose and prosperity. Nestled within the serene landscape, this concept is more than just a facility; it is a holistic approach to rejuvenating an isolated rural community.

From harvesting to bottling and labeling, every aspect of the olive oil production process is meticulously integrated into the site, echoing a commitment to organic farming principles. Strategically situated to maintain a harmonious relationship with the surrounding environment, the location of the complex fosters a unique dialogue with both a water reservoir and a historic Byzantine basilica. Rooted in the historical essence of the region, the new building's foundations pay homage to the rich heritage that defines the landscape.

The significance of this endeavor extends beyond mere production—it represents a concerted effort to address pressing societal issues. By revitalizing neglected agricultural areas and offering sustainable employment opportunities, the project aims to stem rural exodus and combat illegal immigration. Through fair trade practices, rural families benefit directly, fostering economic stability and nourishing the interior regions of the country.

The amalgamation of an oil mill with a cannery not only enhances efficiency but also creates year-round employment opportunities, particularly for rural women who have long relied on olive cultivation for their livelihoods. This innovative approach to agricultural infrastructure marks a milestone in Tunisia's economic landscape, setting a precedent for sustainable development initiatives nationwide. At its core, the project embodies the principles of ecological sustainability. Utilizing locally sourced materials and resources, the architecture is a testament to environmental stewardship. Moreover, the integration of eco-sustainable parameters underscores a commitment to preserving terrestrial ecosystems, combating desertification, and promoting biodiversity.

By producing high-quality organic olive oil, Tunisia asserts its position in the global market, competing with renowned producers from Italy and Spain. Yet, beyond economic gains, the project represents a larger ambition—an aspiration to create a more equitable and sustainable future for humanity. In the midst of evolving challenges, the Segermès Oil Mill & Cannery pProject stands as a testament to the transformative power of integration, tradition, and sustainability. It is a symbol of hope, resilience, and progress—a model for rural revitalization not only in Tunisia but around the world.