Winning Projects of the 2024 Rogelio Salmona Latin American Architecture Award Announced

Save this picture! Vigía Del Fuerte Educational Park / Mauricio Valencia + Diana Herrera + Lucas Serna + Farhid Maya. Image © Alejandro Arango

On October 24, 2024, the Rogelio Salmona Latin American Architecture Prize award ceremony took place, honoring works that have significantly created meaningful, open, and collective spaces for the public in the region. During the event, held at the Virgilio Barco Public Library auditorium in Bogotá, Colombia, the winners of this prestigious award were announced. This year marked the fourth cycle, titled "Open Spaces/Collective Spaces," with participation from 47 projects.

The jury, composed of international figures such as Sol Camacho (Brazil-Mexico), Nicolás Campodonico (Argentina), Carlos Campuzano (Colombia), and Mauricio Rocha (Mexico), first shortlisted 26 selected works, from which two were awarded the first prize in the Latin America and Colombia categories.

Winners 2024

"The jury awards this project for the decisions it synthesizes, not only within an adverse sociocultural and economic context but also for the significant tectonic expression achieved with an economy of resources. Constructive solutions such as the stilt structure in a constantly flooded area, along with the interplay between interior and exterior, the double roof coverage, the creation of shade, and the arrangement of floors and walls create a setting that embraces local human interactions," states the judging report.

Latin America Category: UVA Water Reservoirs EPM, Medellín

"The project is recognized for the strength it demonstrates in its clever use of an existing system as a device for effective urban space transformation and development. The project also exemplifies interdisciplinary and intergenerational collaboration between various civil society and government members, highlighting the importance of quality public space."

Special Mentions

In addition to the main awards, the jury granted special mentions to two projects for their architectural and urban quality:

"The jury awards special mention to the Teopanzolco Cultural Center for the powerful dialogue the contemporary building establishes with the pre-Hispanic structures on the site, displaying great plastic sensitivity. The building's scale and configuration activate a new dialogue with the existing cultural heritage while simultaneously creating new community spaces in the neighborhood where it is located, in the city of Cuernavaca."

Parques del Río Medellín, Colombia

"The jury gives special mention to Parques del Río Medellín for the importance this project grants to various scales of urban mobility. From its initial phase, this project acknowledges and promotes pedestrian mobility and other alternative modes of transportation beyond traditional options."

The jury notes in the official record that both the two awarded projects and the two projects given special mention topped the list of nine finalists, described as architecturally high-quality projects with exemplary construction solutions and intelligent design strategies, showing particular sensitivity to the Latin American context in terms of materials, technology, culture, and social aspects. Among these were Common Unity in Mexico City, the Cinemateca Brasileira in São Paulo, the work Fragments - Counter Monument in Bogotá, the Social Pavilion of Paraisópolis in São Paulo, and the New City Hall in Nancagua in Chile.

The launch of a book and exhibition showcasing the 26 most representative works from the participants was also announced during the event. Additionally, the Rogelio Salmona Latin American Architecture Award has previously completed three cycles, resulting in the winning projects: Projeto Viver Building by FGMF Arquitetos (2014 Cycle); the October 9th Market and Rotary Plaza by architect Boris Albornoz (2016 Cycle); and the Valparaíso Cultural Park, Cerro Cárcel, by HLPS Arquitectos—Martin Labbe, Jonathan Holmes, Carolina Portugueis, and Osvaldo Spichiger (2018 Cycle).