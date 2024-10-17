From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! Ticket Booth in The Forbidden City / TnJ Studio. Image © TnJ Studio

In celebration of Urban October, a month dedicated to recognizing the significance of innovative urban spaces, this curated selection presents 8 conceptual projects that demonstrate the transformative potential of public spaces. These projects, submitted by the ArchDaily community, showcase the myriad ways public spaces can enhance cultural identity, community interaction, and environmental quality. Conceptual projects and competition entries serve as a platform for architectural experimentation, challenging the norms and sparking discussions about the future of urban landscapes. From rural settings to layered historical squares or small-scale urban interventions, the designs engage with their contexts, aiming to improve the experience of residents and visitors, highlight the histories of the space, and ensure accessibility for all.

Each month, ArchDaily's editors select a collection of conceptual projects centered around a theme or program. These projects are developed by small and large-scale architecture offices from around the world and submitted openly to the ArchDaily platform, thus forming a worldwide community of practitioners sharing their work, be it purely conceptual, a competition entry, or an early-stage design phase. Submissions are open for everybody, free of charge. If you wish to contribute, send in your work by following the instructions here.

+ 51

Read on to discover 8 concepts for public spaces and small-scale urban interventions, along with descriptions provided by the architects.

Victoriei Square, Timișoara Design Competition / Sfera Arhitectura

Timișoara, Romania

+ 51

This project is a response to the Victoriei Square, Timișoara Design Competition, held by Romania's Order of Architects and the Municipality of Timișoara, between July 2023 and October 2023, for which Sfera Arhitectura was awarded 7th place, out of a total of 30 participants. The project distinguished itself by paying close attention to the spatial organization of the three parts of the square, taking into consideration and developing a new relationship between the public space and the existing cathedral, augmented by new linear disposals of trees on both sides of the square. The proposed garden surrounding the Huniade Castle was also a subject of appreciation. – Extract from the Jury Report.

Village square revitalization in Albrechtice nad Vltavou / MENU architekti



Albrechtice and Vltavou, Czechia

+ 51

Winning competition entry by MENU architekti for a central public space in the small Czech village of Albrechtice nad Vltavou. The key feature is uncovering a potential underneath destructive layers from the past and developing existing qualities of a traditional rural village space. The village is missing its central public space, it has become a parking place and bus turnout. The main concept behind the design is to connect now fragmented layers into a functional united public space with a clearly defined gravity center. The design emphasizes the axis view of the church as a key historical landmark and the hierarchy and scale of the featured elements in order to renew the traditional village environment.

Ticket Booth in The Forbidden City / TnJ Studio

Beijing, China

+ 51

TnJ Studio. has envisioned the creation of several Tourist InfoPoints to be placed at different spaces of the complex, which will offer a wide range of services including ticket sales, tourist orientation, beverage, and first aid, among other amenities. The modern look of the booth is contrasted by the traditional style of the buildings, highlighting the possible harmony between the old and the new. This design not only enhances visitor support but also symbolizes the fusion of tradition and innovation.

Lignano 2.0 / Iuliia Tambovtseva and Valentina Tambovtseva

Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy

+ 51

The proposed design envisions a seamless blend of natural environment and urban amenities and experiences, transforming the Lungomare Riccardo Riva into a vibrant, sustainable, and interactive waterfront community. The design goes beyond aesthetics. It aims to boost social interaction and community engagement by providing new community spaces and public sports areas; promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices by carefully preserving existing nature, and stimulate economic activity and tourism by creating new points of interest with diverse activities.

Bangkok Eden Toilet / HAS design and research

Bangkok, Thailand

+ 51

Bangkok Eden Toilet is an architectural manifesto that honors the natural environment while elevating the often-overlooked importance of space quality and public service facilities, specifically public restrooms, which have been neglected in Bangkok for over 30 years. In this design, architects Jenchieh Hung and Kulthida Songkittipakdee (HAS) seamlessly integrated natural light, wind ventilation, and site-specific greenery into the architectural space, demonstrating how design can uplift the aesthetics of everyday public life and create meaningful, healthy, and culturally rich environments.

MiraMar, Mira Muralla / ANTEO arquitectos

Tarifa (Cádiz), Spain

+ 51

The enhancement of the wall is a fundamental factor of the project, generating a route that facilitates its understanding from a respectful way of approaching it, completely freeing contact with it, and making the wall part of the view from the viewing point. Following the route after climbing to the viewing point square, we enter into the intricacies of the wall from its start and end the route connecting with María Coronel street.

MRZ Memorial / ARD designs l Dina Al Ahmad

King A.B.A City, Jordan

+ 51

The MRZ Memorial Competition aims to honor martyrs by creating a sanctuary for children, symbolizing their sacrifice for peace. The design envisions transforming MRZ Square into a playground where children can play freely and safely. A circular bike track surrounds an indigenous forest, forming a vibrant urban oasis. Children's movement animates the greenery, fostering a dynamic, joyful space. This intervention not only commemorates martyrs' sacrifices but also cultivates a sense of security and freedom for future generations.

Lordelo do Ouro / Atelier BAUM

Porto, Portugal

+ 51

The project aims to rehabilitate the decaying urban environment of Lordelo, Porto by enhancing its identity, promoting outdoor activity, and breaking the cycle of fear. Key strategies include restructuring circulation networks to eliminate dead-ends, revitalizing the Granja River to transform urban identity, and creating social catalysts like sports areas, playgrounds, and urban gardens. The goal is to foster a vibrant, cohesive community with pedestrian-friendly pathways and multifunctional spaces for diverse generations.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN UNBUILT PROJECT

We highly appreciate the input from our readers and are always happy to see more projects designed by them. If you have an Unbuilt project to submit, click here and follow the guidelines. Our curators will review your submission and get back to you in case it is selected for a feature.