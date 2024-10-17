Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  3. From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community

In celebration of Urban October, a month dedicated to recognizing the significance of innovative urban spaces, this curated selection presents 8 conceptual projects that demonstrate the transformative potential of public spaces. These projects, submitted by the ArchDaily community, showcase the myriad ways public spaces can enhance cultural identity, community interaction, and environmental quality. Conceptual projects and competition entries serve as a platform for architectural experimentation, challenging the norms and sparking discussions about the future of urban landscapes. From rural settings to layered historical squares or small-scale urban interventions, the designs engage with their contexts, aiming to improve the experience of residents and visitors, highlight the histories of the space, and ensure accessibility for all.

Each month, ArchDaily's editors select a collection of conceptual projects centered around a theme or program. These projects are developed by small and large-scale architecture offices from around the world and submitted openly to the ArchDaily platform, thus forming a worldwide community of practitioners sharing their work, be it purely conceptual, a competition entry, or an early-stage design phase. Submissions are open for everybody, free of charge. If you wish to contribute, send in your work by following the instructions here.

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 10 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 30 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 17 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 8 of 56

Read on to discover 8 concepts for public spaces and small-scale urban interventions, along with descriptions provided by the architects.

Victoriei Square, Timișoara Design Competition / Sfera Arhitectura

Timișoara, Romania

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 7 of 56
Victoriei Square, Timișoara Design Competition / Sfera Arhitectura. Image © Tudor Rosca and Stefania Marzac

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 2 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 3 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 4 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 5 of 56

This project is a response to the Victoriei Square, Timișoara Design Competition, held by Romania's Order of Architects and the Municipality of Timișoara, between July 2023 and October 2023, for which Sfera Arhitectura was awarded 7th place, out of a total of 30 participants. The project distinguished itself by paying close attention to the spatial organization of the three parts of the square, taking into consideration and developing a new relationship between the public space and the existing cathedral, augmented by new linear disposals of trees on both sides of the square. The proposed garden surrounding the Huniade Castle was also a subject of appreciation. – Extract from the Jury Report.

Village square revitalization in Albrechtice nad Vltavou / MENU architekti

Albrechtice and Vltavou, Czechia

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 15 of 56
Village square revitalization in Albrechtice nad Vltavou / MENU architekti. Image © MENU architekti

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 20 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 19 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 16 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 21 of 56

Winning competition entry by MENU architekti for a central public space in the small Czech village of Albrechtice nad Vltavou. The key feature is uncovering a potential underneath destructive layers from the past and developing existing qualities of a traditional rural village space. The village is missing its central public space, it has become a parking place and bus turnout. The main concept behind the design is to connect now fragmented layers into a functional united public space with a clearly defined gravity center. The design emphasizes the axis view of the church as a key historical landmark and the hierarchy and scale of the featured elements in order to renew the traditional village environment.

Ticket Booth in The Forbidden City / TnJ Studio

Beijing, China

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 23 of 56
Ticket Booth in The Forbidden City / TnJ Studio. Image © TnJ Studio

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 22 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 24 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 25 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 26 of 56

TnJ Studio. has envisioned the creation of several Tourist InfoPoints to be placed at different spaces of the complex, which will offer a wide range of services including ticket sales, tourist orientation, beverage, and first aid, among other amenities. The modern look of the booth is contrasted by the traditional style of the buildings, highlighting the possible harmony between the old and the new. This design not only enhances visitor support but also symbolizes the fusion of tradition and innovation.

Lignano 2.0 / Iuliia Tambovtseva and Valentina Tambovtseva

Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 31 of 56
Lignano 2.0 / Iuliia Tambovtseva and Valentina Tambovtseva. Image © Iuliia Tambovtseva

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 27 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 32 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 28 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 33 of 56

The proposed design envisions a seamless blend of natural environment and urban amenities and experiences, transforming the Lungomare Riccardo Riva into a vibrant, sustainable, and interactive waterfront community. The design goes beyond aesthetics. It aims to boost social interaction and community engagement by providing new community spaces and public sports areas; promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices by carefully preserving existing nature, and stimulate economic activity and tourism by creating new points of interest with diverse activities.

Bangkok Eden Toilet / HAS design and research

Bangkok, Thailand

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 34 of 56
Bangkok Eden Toilet / HAS design and research. Image © Jenchieh Hung + Kulthida Songkittipakdee

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 36 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 37 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 35 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 39 of 56

Bangkok Eden Toilet is an architectural manifesto that honors the natural environment while elevating the often-overlooked importance of space quality and public service facilities, specifically public restrooms, which have been neglected in Bangkok for over 30 years. In this design, architects Jenchieh Hung and Kulthida Songkittipakdee (HAS) seamlessly integrated natural light, wind ventilation, and site-specific greenery into the architectural space, demonstrating how design can uplift the aesthetics of everyday public life and create meaningful, healthy, and culturally rich environments.

MiraMar, Mira Muralla / ANTEO arquitectos

Tarifa (Cádiz), Spain

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 6 of 56
MiraMar, Mira Muralla / ANTEO arquitectos. Image © ANTEO arquitectos

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 44 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 46 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 42 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 43 of 56

The enhancement of the wall is a fundamental factor of the project, generating a route that facilitates its understanding from a respectful way of approaching it, completely freeing contact with it, and making the wall part of the view from the viewing point. Following the route after climbing to the viewing point square, we enter into the intricacies of the wall from its start and end the route connecting with María Coronel street.

MRZ Memorial / ARD designs l Dina Al Ahmad

King A.B.A City, Jordan

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 49 of 56
MRZ Memorial / ARD designs l Dina Al Ahmad. Image © ARD designs l Dina Al Ahmad

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 48 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 51 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 50 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 47 of 56

The MRZ Memorial Competition aims to honor martyrs by creating a sanctuary for children, symbolizing their sacrifice for peace. The design envisions transforming MRZ Square into a playground where children can play freely and safely. A circular bike track surrounds an indigenous forest, forming a vibrant urban oasis. Children's movement animates the greenery, fostering a dynamic, joyful space. This intervention not only commemorates martyrs' sacrifices but also cultivates a sense of security and freedom for future generations.

Lordelo do Ouro / Atelier BAUM

Porto, Portugal

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 55 of 56
Lordelo do Ouro / Atelier BAUM. Image © Atelier BAUM

From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 52 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 54 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 56 of 56From Historical Squares to Quaint Booths in the Forbidden City, Explore 8 Captivating Public Space Concepts from the ArchDaily Community - Image 53 of 56

The project aims to rehabilitate the decaying urban environment of Lordelo, Porto by enhancing its identity, promoting outdoor activity, and breaking the cycle of fear. Key strategies include restructuring circulation networks to eliminate dead-ends, revitalizing the Granja River to transform urban identity, and creating social catalysts like sports areas, playgrounds, and urban gardens. The goal is to foster a vibrant, cohesive community with pedestrian-friendly pathways and multifunctional spaces for diverse generations.

