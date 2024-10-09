SOM and GAD Win International Competition to Design Hangzhou’s New Technology Business District in China

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and GAD have been chosen to design the Hangzhou Science and Technology Innovation Central Business District (CBD) in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province, China. Their proposal outlines a versatile regional hub that merges advanced transit systems with the traditional Jiangnan landscape, establishing a framework that promotes creativity and the growth of the tech sector.

+ 4

Covering 3.7 square kilometers, the CBD is a key part of the broader Hangzhou West Science and Technology Innovation Corridor. The design utilizes the West Station transportation network, enhancing accessibility both regionally and nationally. The CBD is positioned to play a vital role in advancing Hangzhou's urban planning and aims to solidify its status as a global tech hub.

Situated near Hangzhou West Railway Station, the CBD extends along a cohesive urban axis. The integrated transport system, comprising railways and major roads, is designed to improve connectivity, reduce commuting time, and enhance the city's overall competitiveness. The design integrates the Jiangnan landscape with a cutting-edge innovation district. A central green axis runs through the district, linking various U-shaped clusters designed to accommodate businesses at different growth stages, encouraging public interaction, visual interest, and flexibility for future technologies.

Organized around five thematic areas—comprehensive services, future trends, fashion and health, high-quality production, and unicorn startups—the project encourages collaboration between industries and academia. The expansive green space, which accounts for 32 percent of the core area, enhances the overall quality of life for residents and workers. The plan also incorporates adaptable industrial clusters and flexible architectural designs that create interactive spaces for businesses and communities. The emphasis on ecological sustainability is evident in the design's integration of green spaces, jogging paths, and cultural venues, all aimed at improving the quality of urban life.

This project forms part of Hangzhou's broader strategy to develop a "world-class city axis" and is a crucial step in positioning the city as a global innovation leader. The master plan will soon be open to public consultation as Hangzhou continues its push towards becoming a leading hub for science and technology. Overall, this project is a key element in Hangzhou's urban development, and aims to serve as a blueprint for future global tech hubs, combining innovation, sustainability, and community engagement to drive long-term growth.

In other similar news, Foster + Partners has just announced its upcoming appointment by Manchester United to lead the development of a masterplan for the Old Trafford Stadium District, focusing on club-owned land surrounding the current stadium. Similarly, C.F. Møller Architects has just been declared the winner of the urban competition to develop the Luna District in Södertälje, Sweden. Finally, MVRDV, in collaboration with JGE Architects, landscape architects Copley Wolff, and Langan Engineering, has developed a masterplan for the redevelopment of Faneuil Gardens, a public housing site in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston