C.F. Møller Architects Wins Urban Development Competition to Reimagine Luna District in Södertälje, Sweden

C.F. Møller Architects has just been declared the winner of the urban competition to develop the Luna District in Södertälje, Sweden. Their proposal, “The Sky is Our Roof” outlines the transformation of the Luna District, known as Lunagallerian, representing one of the most extensive urban development projects in Södertälje’s history. Set to be reimagined into several open urban districts, the project was selected out of 35 architectural firms.

The Luna District is one of Södertälje’s most well-known districts. Combining “gentle demolition with low-impact construction,” the architects’ approach was to create value through thoughtful actions impacting the landscape, the city, the district, and its residents. The design introduces new public spaces and pathways, creating a human-scale urban structure. The new Culture Square at Storgatan’s level and the new Knowledge Place at Nygatan’s level ensure accessibility from higher and lower city levels. Connected by the green Tälje Staircase, recalling the city’s historical natural environment, the urban spaces aim to become a city landmark.

To create inviting and interconnected spaces that engage visitors and pedestrians, the inner part of Luna is visible from various vantage points. Offering diverse experiences throughout the district, the design celebrates synergies between building functions and adjacent public spaces. The district also boasts a concentration of buildings focused on art and culture at Culture Square, as well as activities centered around play, knowledge, and innovation at the Knowledge Place. Giving the area a distinct identity, the Biotope Terrace illuminates, seeking to become a symbol of urban life.

The Luna District is a crucial part of Södertälje’s modernist city center and is filled with culturally significant buildings. The competition area includes several existing buildings, primarily from the late 1970s and the 1960s. Giving Luna a strong character and identity, the proposal seeks to add significant qualities to the district and city, filled with inviting spaces and immersive design.

