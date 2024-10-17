Smart, Eco-Conscious Architecture and Décor Inspired by Nature’s Finest Materials

Save this picture! Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture. Image © Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography

A new generation of sustainable practices is transforming the architectural landscape. What is its 'secret'? The combination of innovation, ecological awareness, and, fundamentally, the revaluation of natural resources that have accompanied humanity since its earliest days. While this knowledge was never truly lost, the techniques associated with these materials have long remained in the background. Today, they are making a resurgence, adapting to modern challenges, and reestablishing themselves as essential, timeless elements in tomorrow's architecture.

This re-emergence addresses both aesthetic needs and environmental imperatives. In contemporary architecture, the goal is to create livable and smart spaces, not necessarily through advanced systems but through a more conscious use of resources, aiming to minimize environmental impact. Refined by modern techniques, new proposals are emerging—such as Caneplexus, which, through its know-how, develops architectural and decorative solutions based on natural materials. This fusion of tradition and modernity facilitates the creation of efficient spaces that respect their context, achieving a balance between functionality and sustainability.

The collection features solutions crafted from bamboo, willow, branches, reeds, and other natural materials, along with handmade weaves and wallpapers lined with these materials sourced from their countries of origin. This diverse selection encompasses a variety of qualities and types, continually enriched with new forms and variations. All solutions undergo selective cultivation, specific harvest timing, and natural drying, supplemented by hot air when necessary. Quality control is conducted by local partners, with each product undergoing a phytopathological inspection. The company adheres to ISO standards, with 75% of its natural materials coming from FSC-certified sources. The wallpapers also meet certifications for fire retardancy and waterproofing.

Across various projects and collaborations, Caneplexus processes, manufactures, and delivers diverse natural building materials and solutions. With extensive expertise in the field, the company has played a significant role in architectural and design initiatives. Notable projects include Aman Zoe, Athens Marriott, Atlantica Group, Caravia Beach, Cavo Tagoo, Domes Resorts, Elounda Hotels, Peliva Nature & Suites, Four Seasons Astir Palace, the Hellinikon project, Theros All-Suite Hotel, Hilton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, among others.

Highlighted projects showcase leaves as versatile design elements that enhance covered spaces and outdoor environments. These natural materials exhibit slight variations in diameter and color, contributing to the uniqueness of each piece. Different varieties, such as Makuti, Cocopalm, and Alag, make each application unique. Complementing this variety, natural and peeled willow provides a distinct aesthetic and serves effectively as a light cover. This solution can be installed in regular patterns, V-shapes, or circular designs for sunshade umbrellas. Additionally, options are available in different diameters, heights, and shades, ranging from light to dark.

One advantage of this diverse selection is the harmonious coexistence of textures and colors, creating a cohesive environment manifested through various elements and formats, from wall decoration to garden design. For example, poles can evoke serene and natural atmospheres due to their irregular shapes, which enhance the diversity of forms and sizes commonly found outdoors. By combining these poles with bamboo fabrics and handmade mats, the collection offers numerous possibilities for designing both residential and hospitality projects.

The approaches discussed reflect a significant shift toward sustainable architectural practices, underscoring a renewed commitment to the mindful use of resources and the integration of tradition with innovation. Backed by over 25 years of experience in natural materials, construction, and interior decoration, Caneplexus offers versatile and tailored options for exterior and interior spaces.

Distinguished by contemporary design and construction flexibility, these products promote an architectural future grounded in harmony between the natural and the built environment. This approach demonstrates how architecture can drive aesthetic transformations while making a meaningful environmental impact.

