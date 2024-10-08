Designing Shared Rural Environments: Defining Public Spaces beyond Urban Metrics

Save this picture! Newbern Town Hall. Image © Timothy Hursley

Rural environments are often difficult to define in administrative and professional contexts and carry notable biases and complexities. Population and density thresholds are the most common determinants for drawing administrative boundaries, yet other factors, such as infrastructure, employment, and services, contribute to the characterization of rural environments. In the United States, the Census Bureau defines rurality, not by its characteristics or resources, but by absences, as "any population, housing, or territory not in an urban area." For the design and planning community, it is important to define the future of rural environments, not through the metrics of urban resources or infrastructure, but to design a new framework for flexibility, adaptation, and health.

Public spaces in urban environments, not limited to streets, parks, cultural hubs, or public plazas, are often defining characteristics of identity, place-making, and social cohesion for residents. Yet, the absence of intentionally designed public spaces in rural communities is stark. This absence limits opportunities and impacts the overall health of the community members. Designing for the common good will require planners and designers to address these gaps by creating spaces to fulfill the functional needs of rural residents and enhance their quality of life. Thoughtful planning can ensure that public spaces in rural environments are accessible, and inviting, while promoting the resilience and overall health of the community.

The practice of architecture not only requires participation in the profession but it also requires civic engagement. - Samuel "Sambo" Mockbee, Co-Founder of Rural Studio

Drawing Property Lines: Redefining the Role of Rural Public Space

In the context of the United States, rural environments have historically been characterized by the dominance of private land ownership, where farms, ranches, and individually or family-owned properties are central to life. The identity of rural communities is often tied to self-reliance and private stewardship of the land. Public spaces, therefore, typically have functional and practical programming, rather than allowing for recreational or spontaneous interactions. In this context, defining public space through urban counterparts is neither appropriate nor sustainable. To define the role of public infrastructure, planning must move beyond strict utilitarian precedents and embrace flexibility and shared environments.

An effective approach to renegotiating public versus private spaces is incorporating flexibility through repurposing existing structures, courtyards, and spaces. By converting roadsides, easements, vacant lots, and underutilized school or religious spaces into multi-functional spaces, designers can promote physical activity and social connection. This concept of hybrid spaces is especially successful in rural communities when private landowners and companies participate in public space investments for education, agro-tourism, food security, and health.

We must use the opportunity to survey our own backyards either to see what makes them special, individual, and beautiful. - Samuel "Sambo" Mockbee, Co-Founder of Rural Studio

A notable challenge to renegotiating public space in rural environments is to overcome the cultural and collective perceptions of privacy, self-reliance, and sufficiency. To combat the perception that residents may lose their way of life or rural character to the idea of increasing public access, a community-driven participatory process is critical to the success of designing, planning, and maintaining shared rural spaces. With this knowledge, shared public spaces not only strengthen rural identity but can promote and sustain rural community values. Investing in rural public spaces does not diminish the value of private land ownership but can supplement it with complementary shared environments that benefit the residents by celebrating the unique, and often close-knit lifestyle of rural communities.

Identifying Existing Gaps: Integrating Infrastructure in Rural Environments

Rural environments often face unique infrastructural challenges, such as limited access to transportation options and aging utility networks. To create effective public spaces that move beyond aesthetics, planners must evaluate the current state of supporting infrastructure and the needs of the community to identify gaps between the two. Transportation networks, food security, essential utilities, and smart technologies are only a few examples of infrastructural considerations to be surveyed. Effective public spaces that incorporate the infrastructural needs of rural residents will invest in a greater budget for implementation and maintenance. Active mobility options, such as designing bike paths or pedestrian walkways, encourage active lifestyles in a safe environment.

Smart infrastructure promotes technological workflows that enhance the efficiency and usability of public spaces. While the design disciplines tend to focus analytics for smart infrastructure on dense urban networks, there is a considerable opportunity to revolutionize rural environments. By using real-time data, these workflows can assist in monitoring environmental conditions, such as air quality or shifts in biodiversity, or employing sensors for waste management or public service announcements. Investment in rural infrastructure is shown to generate revenue for local businesses, strengthen connectivity, and create job opportunities with economic diversity. Well-designed public spaces that integrate the infrastructural needs of the community are capable of being successful focal points for community life, economic activity, and stability.

Reshaping Rural Relationships: Navigating Shifting Demographics in the United States

The changing population demographics of rural communities in the United States significantly influence the investments in designing and maintaining public spaces. Traditionally stable populations rooted in agriculture and manufacturing industries are shifting towards a more diverse portfolio of economic opportunities and career stability in neighboring urban environments. As rural communities continue to adapt to shifting landscapes, the ability of town leaders to develop a cohesive vision for the future of rural environments will determine the strength of local rural identity, economic sustainment, and overall health. Thoughtful design and planning initiatives will empower rural communities to thrive despite the challenges of shifting demographics, evolving economics, and environmental degradation.

The Rural Studio, a student-centered design/build program co-founded by Samuel Mockbee at Auburn University's College of Architecture, Design, and Construction, is a strong precedent on how thoughtful design interventions can reshape the relationship between shared space and rural context. While enrolled in the program, the students "work within the community to define solutions, fundraise, design and, ultimately, build" projects. By building practical, feasible, and beautiful public spaces, Rural Studio addresses regional needs while serving Alabama's underserved rural environments. Community centers, public parks, and educational facilities demonstrate a design process that improves the quality of life, and encourages social cohesion, all while building a local identity that celebrates the close-knit rural community.

Beyond Urban Metrics: Defining Success in Rural Public Spaces

Evaluating the success of public space projects in rural environments requires a distinct approach compared to urban settings due to differences in community dynamics, scale, and resources. In urban areas, metrics often focus on quantitative data, such as foot traffic, economic impact, and demographic shifts. In rural settings, however, qualitative data metrics are arguably more important to determine the raised quality of life. The impact of public space projects in rural areas can be measured through social cohesion and community interaction rather than merely economic metrics. For instance, evaluating how well a park fosters community gatherings, cultural events, or recreational activities can provide a deeper understanding of its significance. Long-term observation of community engagement—such as participation in events or usage patterns—can help gauge whether the space is fulfilling its role as a social hub.

Architecture has to be greater than just architecture. It has to address social values, as well as technical and aesthetic values. - Samuel "Sambo" Mockbee, Co-Founder of Rural Studio

Another critical factor in rural evaluations is sustainability and adaptability. Unlike urban environments, where space is often at a premium, rural public spaces can be designed for flexibility and multiple uses. Success can be measured by how well these spaces can adapt to changing community needs over time, whether that means hosting different events or providing facilities that serve various age groups and interests. By working together, stakeholders can establish shared goals and benchmarks for public space projects, ensuring that outcomes align with the community's vision and long-term aspirations. This collaborative approach not only strengthens accountability but also encourages ongoing investment in public spaces as integral components of rural community development.

