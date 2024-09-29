The Second Studio Podcast: 6 Reasons to Love Architecture

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina of FAME Architecture & Design share their favorite aspects of being an architect. They discussed ongoing learning opportunities; building something from nothing; architecture comradery; construction; appreciation for man-made and natural objects; technical drawings; when architecture projects are finished; and more.

Related Article The Second Studio Podcast: Architecture Pet Peeves

Highlights & Timestamps

(00:10) Favorites 1: Always Learning.

One of the things that [ex-architects] find themselves needing out of their next career, is something that will allow them to learn new things consistently. Not many professions offer the kind of excitement from problem-solving like architecture. This is also one of the painful aspects of being an architect. Not everyone's built to enjoy problem-solving. Sometimes it is frustrating. It's almost like a perverse love-hate relationship. (02:36)

(14:54) Favorites 2: Build something from nothing.

Architects get to create miniature universes. Each project is its own universe. It has its unique language and details. There's a concept, a consistency in the design, aesthetics, or the language. The idea of architecture being a little world, which implies a level of detail and connectivity between all the parts and a sense of scale, is fascinating. [One of the best things is] when you're fortunate to have a project and client that allows you to approach it as if you're creating this new world, that's hyper-exciting. (22:51)

(25:35) Favorites 3: Architecture comradery.

(30:28) Favorites 4: Construction.

There is something scary about construction sites. When you demolish a house, there is this feeling of, "Oh shit, there's no going back." But at the same time, there is a very optimistic feeling of excitement because it's the birth of something new. It's also a game of patience because you have to be extremely patient to see it through. It's like a Christmas gift that takes you a year to unwrap. It's this elongated stressful process that is also very satisfying. (30:59)

(44:14) Favorites 5: Appreciation for man-made and natural objects.

(47:45) Favorites 6: Technical Drawings.

There's a limit to what an architect can do if they are not surrounded by good people. If I am trying to resolve a detail with the fabricator, and the fabricator is not good or trustworthy, I'm fighting with one arm tied behind my back. The fun part about architecture is when you find good peers and they're just as stoked as you are to be working on a project. It is so exciting because they're enthusiastic too. (58:10)

(59:14) When architecture projects are finished.

Architects need to step away from their project and finish it at some point. There's a risk of architects getting too attached to their architecture, especially if it's their house. It's like living in your brain with a constantly evolving, never-ending project. I think there are dangers and toxicity to that. I [would like] to have someone else design my house because I think, as an architect, it would be a very interesting experience to be a client. (01:00:34)

Check out The Second Studio Podcast's previous editions.