Musée du Louvre Selects WHY Architecture and BGC for Byzantine and Eastern Christian Art Expansion

Save this picture! Roman trail in the Cour du Sphinx. Image © WHY-BGC

The Louvre Museum in Paris has announced the American-French consortium wHY Architecture -BGC as the winner of an international competition for the exhibition design of the museum's ninth department, dedicated to Byzantine and Eastern Christian Art. The 5,500-square-meter project aims to offer a more balanced and connected narrative of the Roman, Byzantine, and Islamic civilizations, fostering a greater understanding of the influences and relationships between artistic expressions of these historical regions. The spaces are expected to open to the public in 2027.

This project marks the Louvre's most extensive exhibition space renovation since the establishment of the Department of Islamic Art Galleries. The renovation will feature a 'Byzantine trail' covering over 2,200 square meters of refurbished space on the ground and lower levels of the Denon wing. This trail will showcase the Department of Byzantine and Eastern Christian Art's collection. In contrast, the 'Roman trail' will present a refreshed display of the Department of Greek, Etruscan, and Roman Antiquities. This trail encompasses 3,300 square meters, including historic spaces like the Galerie Daru, the apartments of Anne of Austria, and the Cour du Sphinx.

WHY-BGC's design proposal has been appreciated for its understanding of the museum's research and heritage strategy and its implementation by the curatorial team. The main focus of the exhibition strategy is the creation of meaningful connections between the different collections. Thus the stenographic plan set out to provide an engaging visual experience for the visitors, one that encourages reflection and contemplation.

Related Article Moreau Kusunoki and Frida Escobedo Studio Undertake Major Renovation of Centre Pompidou in Paris

In conjunction with these projects, the Department of Islamic Art will reveal its collection in a new format within the space designed by Rudy Ricciotti, Mario Bellini, and Renaud Piérard. The department will emphasize inter-civilizational connections with the adjacent Byzantine and Roman collections. Upon completion, these three trails will highlight the distinct artistic expressions and cultural interactions of this region. Visitors will enjoy an enriched, coherent narrative that enhances understanding through a series of interlinked and flexible exhibition spaces.

For the very first time in Musée du Louvre history, the visitor trails for two departments – Greek, Etruscan and Roman Antiquities, and Byzantine and Eastern Christian Art – have been designed concurrently to highlight their connections, supported by a balanced architectural framework. By establishing links between these collections, the planned trails, turned more flexible, coherent, and comprehensive, will allow our visitors to better grasp the points of convergence between different civilizations and the richness of their interactions, their mutual influence, and their connections. - Laurence des Cars, President-Director of the Musée du Louvre

In other similar news, another important museum in the French capital, the Centre Pompidou, has announced an extensive renovation program undertaken by French architecture studio Moreau Kusunok, together with Frida Escobedo Studio and AIA Life Designers. The museum is set to close for 5 years, from September 2025 until 2030. Also in Paris, Snøhetta has recently inaugurated the Musée National de la Marine, located in the historic Palais Chaillot.