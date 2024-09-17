Chicago Preservationists Save Historic Skyscrapers from Demolition in United States

Save this picture! © Patrick Pyszka | Chicago Government | Century Building

In a significant win for historic preservation, two landmark Chicago skyscrapers, the Century and Consumers Buildings, have been saved from demolition. These iconic structures, located on State Street, were initially set for destruction due to security concerns, given their proximity to the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse. However, after extensive advocacy and public pressure, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has shifted toward an adaptive reuse plan, ensuring the preservation of these architectural landmarks.

Completed in 1913 and 1915, respectively, these buildings are prime examples of the Chicago School of Architecture. The Century Building, designed by Holabird & Roche, and the Consumers Building, designed by William Le Baron Jenney are significant not only for their innovative steel-frame construction but also for their terra-cotta facades. These features make them rare survivors of a key era in Chicago's architectural history, when the city was at the forefront of skyscraper design.

The campaign to save these buildings has been ongoing for two years, spearheaded by organizations like Preservation Chicago, which highlighted the structures' architectural and cultural significance. Their efforts were bolstered by concerns over the environmental and cultural cost of demolition. A key turning point came in 2022 when the GSA, prompted by a congressional appropriation of $52 million for demolition, undertook a formal review process. This review, under the National Historic Preservation Act, considered the impact of the demolition on the city's historic fabric and concluded that preservation was the preferred option.

The new plan comes with several restrictions, including limits on residential development, to maintain the safety buffer for the courthouse. Yet, the adaptive reuse approach opens up opportunities for revitalizing the buildings, with preservationists hopeful that federal funds can be redirected toward restoring the terra cotta exteriors and other historic features.

This decision is seen as a major victory for both preservationists and the city of Chicago. It underscores the value of reusing existing structures rather than resorting to demolition, particularly in a city known for its architectural innovation. By saving the Century and Consumers Buildings, the GSA not only preserves a piece of architectural history but also contributes to Chicago's ongoing narrative as a city that balances modernity with respect for its past.

The future of the buildings now hinges on finding developers capable of meeting the GSA's requirements for adaptive reuse. The outlease process, which allows private parties to rehabilitate the buildings, will ensure compliance with federal preservation standards. It remains to be seen what new life these structures will take on, but for now, they stand as a testament to the power of public advocacy and the importance of architectural heritage.

The debate between demolition and adaptive reuse highlights the cultural, historical, and environmental value of preserving existing buildings over dismantling and rebuilding. In other similar news, WilkinsonEyre has recently unveiled their proposal to revitalize the 1950s constructivist Belgrade Fair Hall 1, a landmark location overlooking the river Sava. Additionally, Frank Lloyd Wright's only high-rise, the Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is facing financial issues and is set for auction in October. Finally, The University of Cambridge, in collaboration with BDP, has just unveiled plans to restore and rejuvenate the Grade II* listed History Faculty Building designed by James Stirling.