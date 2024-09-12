Foster + Partners' Completes Long-Awaited Renovation of Transamerica Pyramid in San Fransisco, United States

The Transamerica Pyramid Center has just announced the completion of the long-awaited Foster + Partners led renovation in San Francisco, United States. An iconic landmark of San Francisco's skyline since its completion in 1972, has been undergoing its most significant renovation to date. Originally designed by American architect William Pereira in a Brutalist style, the 48-story tower was the tallest building in San Francisco for nearly 50 years. This renovation will also include enhancements to the adjacent buildings.

Foster + Partners' renovation design aims to seamlessly integrate the historic Redwood Park with the surrounding buildings, creating a vibrant new city destination. The project includes updates to the Pyramid's office spaces, reimagining them as comfortable, flexible environments with wellness areas, lounges, and conference facilities. Additionally, two glass-wrapped floors in the middle of the tower will be dedicated to wellness and community spaces, while the top floor below the spire will feature a private bar and lounge.

In 2019, the Transamerica Pyramid was sold for $600 million, marking one of the largest commercial transactions in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-phase renovation is set to elevate the Pyramid into a dynamic destination for both tenants and the public. Today, Redwood Park, which features approximately 50 mature redwood trees planted in 1974, will also be upgraded with additional greenery. Mark Twain Street will be lined with plum blossom trees, leading up to the Pyramid and new cafes, shops, and restaurants.

The Transamerica Pyramid is more than just a building, it's a symbol of San Francisco's spirit, this renovation ensures that it will continue to be a landmark for generations to come, while also creating a thriving hub for businesses and fostering a vibrant public space. -- Mayor London Breed.

