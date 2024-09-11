A Cultural Complex in Iraq and an Urban Cloister in India: 10 Unbuilt Masterplans Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! Courtesy of BCT Design Group and Gensler | The Wildset

Master plans are comprehensive design strategies that guide the future development of cities, districts, or large-scale projects. From a design and architectural perspective, they strive to balance the need for flexibility, long-term vision, and the integration of infrastructure with the public realm. Key themes in master planning often include sustainable development, urban connectivity, and cultural integration. Master plans shape not only the physical environment but also the social fabric of communities by emphasizing walkability, mixed-use spaces, and the blending of natural and built environments. These large-scale frameworks showcase the role architecture plays in shaping the future of urban life.

This curated selection of Unbuilt Architecture, submitted by the ArchDaily community, illustrates a range of visionary urban strategies. Whether it’s the revival of the village of Ad-Damun in Palestine, reconnecting with a rich historical past, or the bold reconstruction of the Al-Nouri Complex in Iraq as a cultural and spiritual hub, some of these projects engage with complex narratives of memory and restoration. From the sustainable design of Mokolo Green Scarf City in Cameroon to the marine research center in Yemen, these projects showcase diverse approaches to architectural challenges, focusing on community, environment, and the preservation of cultural heritage. By addressing unique regional contexts, these proposals reflect a broader commitment to rethinking how architecture can foster resilience and inclusivity.

Read on to discover the 10 unbuilt projects of master plans submitted by the ArchDaily community, along with descriptions provided by the architects.

Revival of the depopulated village of AD-Damun / Alquds University

AD-Damun village is located in the western part of Acre, our architectural interventions Located in old Ad-Damun which encompasses memories of past prosperity; the daily trip to Al-Ain, weddings, occasions, religious tolerance, crafts and products that Ad-Damun villagers had in their homes, and the painful memories. The two intertwined memories inform what the Story-teller area communicates. The Analysis and interventions were based on the revival of this variety of memories mapped on a matrix to translate our concept into an architectural design. The spatial interventions were based on the Architecture of memory associated with the good memories of the prosperity of pre-Nakba Ad-Damun, the architecture of Dark tourism associated with the painful tragic events leading up to the catastrophic depopulation of the village, and Post-disaster reconstruction architecture for the revival of the whole village.

Rebuilding Al-Nouri Complex Cultural and Spiritual Core of Mosul / Das Experiment Studio

Rebuilding Al-Nouri Complex means reconstructing collective memory, Mosul in Moslawis’ minds. Although unexpected demolition of the city caused severe physical and social losses, overall hope and wealth will increase as Al-Hadba minaret starts to rise skyward. The strongly standing dome of the prayer hall is going to be the symbol of revival of the beautiful city of Mosul. Al-Nouri Complex is the starting point of collective healing as the new cultural and spiritual core of the city.

Mokolo Green Scarf City / Chorus Architecture

Mokolo Green Scarf City pioneers sustainable urban renewal in Africa, blending innovative design with cultural heritage preservation. Led by Cédrix and Christolle Tsambang, the initiative redefines urban norms through eco-friendly practices and community engagement. Drawing from traditional architecture, the city integrates modern solutions like artificial lakes and polyculture. Emphasizing inclusivity, Mokolo encourages local involvement in planning and development. This holistic approach sets a precedent for resilient and culturally rich urban environments, positioning Mokolo as a model for future African cities.

Marine Life Research Center / Hamzah Anwar Norman Architects

Yemen is characterized by its beautiful geographical location on the coasts of the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. Therefore it has an excellent marine wealth of different types of fish, in addition to the availability of suitable geographical areas along the coastal strip in the main cities, but it lacks the marine biology and aquarium museums projects that can be an important tourist and economic destination.Through this project, the available spaces on the coastal strip will be used to provide and display marine life and provide an educational and research center that serves many residents in Yemen and the countries bordering the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. In addition to being a place of entertainment for all segments of society.

Ever, De Blekerij / Arcas Architects

Ever is a mixed-use masterplan in Kortrijk transforming the former industrial site De Blekerij into a lively, greenand connected neighbourhood. The natural qualities of the site, the Leie border and old Leie meander, areenhanced by the new public parc, opening up the former brownfield to the neighbourhood. Most eye-catchingare the two curved 14-story residential towers along the river.

An Urban Cloister / Urban Precinct

We intend to revive the lost connections by performing a sensitive surgery on the existing urban fabric to encourage public participation and to allow the city to converge and diverge through this precinct. The Proposal attempts to make the edges porous by preserving some vital existing features and enhancing the built and un-built environment. With minimal intervention, our proposal accommodates organic growth with the right balance of built and open space.

Environmentally safe community in the plain of Trikala / stamou stella

Styliani Stamou presented her project at the University of Thessaly, envisioning a new village tore place Keramidiin Trikala, emphasizing environmental resilience and community cohesion.Her design integrates social, technical, and ecological autonomy, promoting energy self-sufficiency, weather protection, sustainable agriculture, circular economy, and localized food production. Stamou's proposal aims to not only address the environmental tragedy but also foster solidarity, equality, and economic stability through innovative communal practices. Her study advocates for a holistic approach to rebuilding collective life, showcasing at the university's architecture department in Volos on July 10th.

Vancouver Central Waterfront / Farrells and Arup

The proposal focuses on the waterfront lands around the CP rail yard that separates downtownVancouver and Gastown from the Burrard Inlet. This ‘missing piece’ of the city boasts stunning views of harbour activity and the North Shore Mountains, yet it remains undeveloped largely due to poor pedestrian connectivity and complex site ownership.

Galya Center / Ace Architecture

A modern living space was created in Galya Center, taking into account the advantages of its location. The project has commercial and residential uses feeding each other and offer the opportunity to experience the pedestrian texture and daily patterns of the urban dweller. The design aims to stand out with its block layout, use of open spaces, facade character and silhouette effect, which will affect the atmosphere of the environment with its functional variety in both human and urban scale.

The Wildset–301 Light Street / BCT Design Group

MCB Real Estate acquired Harborplace in Baltimore and is transforming it into a cultural hub and gathering place. BCT Design Group will design The Wildset (Parcel D), showcasing local talent, businesses, and community programming. The Wildset building, integrates retail, maker spaces, and public amenities, inspired by natural forms linked to Baltimore’s maritime past. This new space honors Baltimore's history, celebrating the contributions of its citizens and reflecting the city’s diverse and vibrant culture.

