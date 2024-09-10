Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas

Save this picture! Borderless Studio, “Kohn School in Roseland,” Chicago, 2023. Digital photograph. Photo: David Schalliol. From the 2024 grant to Borderless Studio and MAS Context for the publication “Beyond Closure: Reimagining Possibilities for Chicago’s Closed Schools” . Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

The Graham Foundation, based in Chicago, has allocated $390,000 in grants to support 33 innovative projects worldwide. These initiatives include exhibitions, publications, and presentations aimed at enriching the discourse in architecture and its role in society. The projects, undertaken by architects, artists, curators, and educators, span various cities such as Johannesburg, New York, Chicago, and others, reflecting a global perspective on contemporary architectural issues.

+ 4

Several upcoming exhibitions, supported by the foundation, are set to open this fall. Notable among them is "Andrea Blum: BIOTA" at Hunter College Art Galleries, which explores Blum’s work from the 1970s onwards. The Swiss Institute will host "Energies," addressing multifaceted dimensions of energy production. Carnegie Museum of Art will feature "City of Rooms" by Tatiana Bilbao Estudio, focusing on urban and communal spaces. Other significant exhibitions include "Material Acts" at Craft Contemporary, examining material experimentation, and "Materialized Space: The Architecture of Paul Rudolph" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, marking a major exploration of the architect's work.

In addition to these exhibitions, the foundation supports various public programs and publishing initiatives. The ARCH at Sixty symposium in New York will explore urban challenges and community-driven change, while "The Funambulist Conversations" will foster global discussions on spatial politics. Vanderbilt University’s "Disability Meets Architecture" aims to integrate accessibility into architectural practices. New journal issues and publications like "Beyond Closure," and "African Mobilities – A Library of Circulations" further emphasize the foundation's dedication to fostering intellectual exchange and addressing social issues through architectural discourse

Related Article Graham Foundation Announces 56 Grants for Individuals Expanding Architecture Ideas Through Interdisciplinary Work

List of Graham Foundation's 2022 Organisation Grantees:

Exhibitions

a83 (New York)

a83 Exhibition Program, 2024–25

The Architectural League of New York (New York)

Living Legend: Cross Bronx

Carnegie Museum of Art—Heinz Architectural Center (Pittsburgh, PA)

Tatiana Bilbao Estudio: City of Rooms

Center for Architecture (New York)

Fantasizing Design: Phyllis Birkby Builds Lesbian Feminist Architecture

Citygroup (New York)

Citygroup Exhibition and Debate Program, 2025

Craft Contemporary (Los Angeles)

Material Acts: Experimentation in Architecture and Design

Hunter College Art Galleries (New York)

Andrea Blum: BIOTA

LIGA—Space for Architecture (Mexico City)

LIGA Exhibition Program, 2025

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York)

Materialized Space: The Architecture of Paul Rudolph

Prospect New Orleans (New Orleans)

Prospect.6: The Future Is Present, The Harbinger Is Home

Storefront for Art and Architecture (New York)

Swamplands

Swiss Institute (New York)

Energies

Film, Video, and New Media Projects

Canadian Centre for Architecture (Montreal)

Groundwork: A Film Series on Alternative Modes of Engagement in Architecture

Critical Design Lab (Vanderbilt University) and The DisOrdinary Architecture Project (Nashville, TN)

Disability Meets Architecture: A Translational Repository for Critical Accessible Practice

Innovando la Tradición (Oaxaca, Mexico)

LEOPOLDO. Living Treasures Series

Public Programs

City College of New York—J. Max Bond Center for Urban Futures (New York)

ARCH at Sixty: Bridging Past Visions with Present Realities

di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art and California Indian Museum and Cultural Center (Napa, CA)

Towards an Archaeology of the Future

The Funambulist (Paris)

The Funambulist Conversations

Lampo (Chicago)

Lampo Concert Series at the Graham Foundation

The World Around (New York)

The World Around Summit 2025

Publications

Borderless Studio and MAS Context (Chicago and San Antonio, TX)

Beyond Closure: Reimagining Possibilities for Chicago’s Closed Schools

Boulouki Itinerant Workshop (Athens)

Under the Landscape: Disciplinary Convergences and Emerging Alliances of Worlding

Brazilian Institute of Architects—Sao Paulo Department (Brasília, Brazil)

Terra

Chimurenga (Cape Town, South Africa)

African Mobilities – A Library of Circulations

Deem Journal (Los Angeles and New York)

Deem Journal, Issue 6: Inventing the Institution

INSITE (San Diego, CA)

INSITE Journal_07: A Timeless Way to Build

The Jewish Museum (New York)

Frederick Kiesler: Vision Machines

Rice University—School of Architecture (Houston)

PLAT 14

Syracuse University—School of Architecture (Syracuse, NY)

Ethical Narratives: Essays by Richard Ingersoll (1949–2021)

University of California, Los Angeles—Department of Architecture and Urban Design (Los Angeles)

POOL, Issue No. 10

University of Illinois at Chicago—School of Architecture (Chicago)

Pollen – The UIC/SoArch Journal #2

University of the Witwatersrand—School of Arts (Johannesburg, South Africa)

ellipses [spatial praxis]: Critical Perspectives in Publishing Creative Research

Urban Design Forum and The Architectural League of New York (New York)

New City Critics

Via Graham Foundation. For more information visit the official website Graham Foundation.