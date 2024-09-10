Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas

The Graham Foundation, based in Chicago, has allocated $390,000 in grants to support 33 innovative projects worldwide. These initiatives include exhibitions, publications, and presentations aimed at enriching the discourse in architecture and its role in society. The projects, undertaken by architects, artists, curators, and educators, span various cities such as Johannesburg, New York, Chicago, and others, reflecting a global perspective on contemporary architectural issues.
Several upcoming exhibitions, supported by the foundation, are set to open this fall. Notable among them is "Andrea Blum: BIOTA" at Hunter College Art Galleries, which explores Blum’s work from the 1970s onwards. The Swiss Institute will host "Energies," addressing multifaceted dimensions of energy production. Carnegie Museum of Art will feature "City of Rooms" by Tatiana Bilbao Estudio, focusing on urban and communal spaces. Other significant exhibitions include "Material Acts" at Craft Contemporary, examining material experimentation, and "Materialized Space: The Architecture of Paul Rudolph" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, marking a major exploration of the architect's work.
In addition to these exhibitions, the foundation supports various public programs and publishing initiatives. The ARCH at Sixty symposium in New York will explore urban challenges and community-driven change, while "The Funambulist Conversations" will foster global discussions on spatial politics. Vanderbilt University’s "Disability Meets Architecture" aims to integrate accessibility into architectural practices. New journal issues and publications like "Beyond Closure," and "African Mobilities – A Library of Circulations" further emphasize the foundation's dedication to fostering intellectual exchange and addressing social issues through architectural discourse
List of Graham Foundation's 2022 Organisation Grantees:
Exhibitions
a83 (New York)
a83 Exhibition Program, 2024–25
The Architectural League of New York (New York)
Living Legend: Cross Bronx
Carnegie Museum of Art—Heinz Architectural Center (Pittsburgh, PA)
Tatiana Bilbao Estudio: City of Rooms
Center for Architecture (New York)
Fantasizing Design: Phyllis Birkby Builds Lesbian Feminist Architecture
Citygroup (New York)
Citygroup Exhibition and Debate Program, 2025
Craft Contemporary (Los Angeles)
Material Acts: Experimentation in Architecture and Design
Hunter College Art Galleries (New York)
Andrea Blum: BIOTA
LIGA—Space for Architecture (Mexico City)
LIGA Exhibition Program, 2025
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York)
Materialized Space: The Architecture of Paul Rudolph
Prospect New Orleans (New Orleans)
Prospect.6: The Future Is Present, The Harbinger Is Home
Storefront for Art and Architecture (New York)
Swamplands
Swiss Institute (New York)
Energies
Film, Video, and New Media Projects
Canadian Centre for Architecture (Montreal)
Groundwork: A Film Series on Alternative Modes of Engagement in Architecture
Critical Design Lab (Vanderbilt University) and The DisOrdinary Architecture Project (Nashville, TN)
Disability Meets Architecture: A Translational Repository for Critical Accessible Practice
Innovando la Tradición (Oaxaca, Mexico)
LEOPOLDO. Living Treasures Series
Public Programs
City College of New York—J. Max Bond Center for Urban Futures (New York)
ARCH at Sixty: Bridging Past Visions with Present Realities
di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art and California Indian Museum and Cultural Center (Napa, CA)
Towards an Archaeology of the Future
The Funambulist (Paris)
The Funambulist Conversations
Lampo (Chicago)
Lampo Concert Series at the Graham Foundation
The World Around (New York)
The World Around Summit 2025
Publications
Borderless Studio and MAS Context (Chicago and San Antonio, TX)
Beyond Closure: Reimagining Possibilities for Chicago’s Closed Schools
Boulouki Itinerant Workshop (Athens)
Under the Landscape: Disciplinary Convergences and Emerging Alliances of Worlding
Brazilian Institute of Architects—Sao Paulo Department (Brasília, Brazil)
Terra
Chimurenga (Cape Town, South Africa)
African Mobilities – A Library of Circulations
Deem Journal (Los Angeles and New York)
Deem Journal, Issue 6: Inventing the Institution
INSITE (San Diego, CA)
INSITE Journal_07: A Timeless Way to Build
The Jewish Museum (New York)
Frederick Kiesler: Vision Machines
Rice University—School of Architecture (Houston)
PLAT 14
Syracuse University—School of Architecture (Syracuse, NY)
Ethical Narratives: Essays by Richard Ingersoll (1949–2021)
University of California, Los Angeles—Department of Architecture and Urban Design (Los Angeles)
POOL, Issue No. 10
University of Illinois at Chicago—School of Architecture (Chicago)
Pollen – The UIC/SoArch Journal #2
University of the Witwatersrand—School of Arts (Johannesburg, South Africa)
ellipses [spatial praxis]: Critical Perspectives in Publishing Creative Research
Urban Design Forum and The Architectural League of New York (New York)
New City Critics
Via Graham Foundation. For more information visit the official website Graham Foundation.