Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas

Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas

Save

The Graham Foundation, based in Chicago, has allocated $390,000 in grants to support 33 innovative projects worldwide. These initiatives include exhibitions, publications, and presentations aimed at enriching the discourse in architecture and its role in society. The projects, undertaken by architects, artists, curators, and educators, span various cities such as Johannesburg, New York, Chicago, and others, reflecting a global perspective on contemporary architectural issues.

Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas - Image 2 of 9Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas - Image 3 of 9Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas - Image 4 of 9Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas - Image 5 of 9Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas - More Images+ 4

Several upcoming exhibitions, supported by the foundation, are set to open this fall. Notable among them is "Andrea Blum: BIOTA" at Hunter College Art Galleries, which explores Blum’s work from the 1970s onwards. The Swiss Institute will host "Energies," addressing multifaceted dimensions of energy production. Carnegie Museum of Art will feature "City of Rooms" by Tatiana Bilbao Estudio, focusing on urban and communal spaces. Other significant exhibitions include "Material Acts" at Craft Contemporary, examining material experimentation, and "Materialized Space: The Architecture of Paul Rudolph" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, marking a major exploration of the architect's work.

In addition to these exhibitions, the foundation supports various public programs and publishing initiatives. The ARCH at Sixty symposium in New York will explore urban challenges and community-driven change, while "The Funambulist Conversations" will foster global discussions on spatial politics. Vanderbilt University’s "Disability Meets Architecture" aims to integrate accessibility into architectural practices. New journal issues and publications like "Beyond Closure," and "African Mobilities – A Library of Circulations" further emphasize the foundation's dedication to fostering intellectual exchange and addressing social issues through architectural discourse

Related Article

Graham Foundation Announces 56 Grants for Individuals Expanding Architecture Ideas Through Interdisciplinary Work

List of Graham Foundation's 2022 Organisation Grantees:

Exhibitions

Save this picture!
Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas - Image 2 of 9
Andrea Blum, “Babel,” 2008. Stainless steel, 57 x 71 x 71 in. Courtesy the artist and In Situ/Fabienne LeClerc, Paris. From the 2024 grant to Hunter College Art Galleries for the exhibition “Andrea Blum: BIOTA” . Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

a83 (New York)
a83 Exhibition Program, 2024–25

The Architectural League of New York (New York)
Living Legend: Cross Bronx

Carnegie Museum of Art—Heinz Architectural Center (Pittsburgh, PA)
Tatiana Bilbao Estudio: City of Rooms

Center for Architecture (New York)
Fantasizing Design: Phyllis Birkby Builds Lesbian Feminist Architecture

Citygroup (New York)
Citygroup Exhibition and Debate Program, 2025

Save this picture!
Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas - Image 4 of 9
Photographer unknown, “Participant in fantasy environment exercise in Phyllis Birkby and Leslie Kanes Weisman’s course ‘Women and the Built Environment: Personal, Social, and Professional Perceptions,’ at the first session of the Women's School of Planning and Architecture,” Biddeford, Maine, August 1975. Photograph, 6 x 9 in. Courtesy Women's School of Planning and Architecture Records, Sophia Smith Collection, Smith College, Northampton, MA. From the 2024 grant to Center for Architecture for the exhibition “Fantasizing Design: Phyllis Birkby Builds Lesbian Feminist Architecture” . Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

Craft Contemporary (Los Angeles)
Material Acts: Experimentation in Architecture and Design

Hunter College Art Galleries (New York)
Andrea Blum: BIOTA

LIGA—Space for Architecture (Mexico City)
LIGA Exhibition Program, 2025

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York)
Materialized Space: The Architecture of Paul Rudolph

Save this picture!
Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas - Image 9 of 9
Yvonne Venegas, “Mangroves of Río Lagartos in Yucatán, Mexico,” Swamp Summit, 2024. Courtesy Storefront for Art and Architecture. From the 2024 grant to Storefront for Art and Architecture for the exhibition “Swamplands” . Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

Prospect New Orleans (New Orleans)
Prospect.6: The Future Is Present, The Harbinger Is Home

Storefront for Art and Architecture (New York)
Swamplands

Swiss Institute (New York)
Energies

Film, Video, and New Media Projects

Save this picture!
Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas - Image 5 of 9
Olalekan Jeyifous and Wale Lawal, “Mad Horse City,” (installation view, Architekturmuseum, Pinakothek der Moderne in the Kunstareal Museum, Munich), 2018. Courtesy the artists. Photo: Laura Trumpp. From the 2024 grant to Chimurenga for the publication “African Mobilities – A Library of Circulations” . Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

Canadian Centre for Architecture (Montreal)
Groundwork: A Film Series on Alternative Modes of Engagement in Architecture

Critical Design Lab (Vanderbilt University) and The DisOrdinary Architecture Project (Nashville, TN)
Disability Meets Architecture: A Translational Repository for Critical Accessible Practice

Innovando la Tradición (Oaxaca, Mexico)
LEOPOLDO. Living Treasures Series

Public Programs

Save this picture!
Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas - Image 8 of 9
Departamento del Distrito,“When models are systems," Mexico City, 2022. Photo: Adriana Hamui. From the 2024 grant to LIGA—Space for Architecture for the exhibition “LIGA Exhibition Program, 2025” . Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

City College of New York—J. Max Bond Center for Urban Futures (New York)
ARCH at Sixty: Bridging Past Visions with Present Realities

di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art and California Indian Museum and Cultural Center (Napa, CA)
Towards an Archaeology of the Future

The Funambulist (Paris)
The Funambulist Conversations

Lampo (Chicago)
Lampo Concert Series at the Graham Foundation

The World Around (New York)
The World Around Summit 2025

Publications

Save this picture!
Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas - Image 6 of 9
Tatiana Bilbao Estudio, “City of Rooms, Drawing 2,” 2024. Courtesy Tatiana Bilbao Estudio.. From the 2024 grant to Carnegie Museum of Art—Heinz Architectural Center for the exhibition “Tatiana Bilbao Estudio: City of Rooms” . Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

Borderless Studio and MAS Context (Chicago and San Antonio, TX)
Beyond Closure: Reimagining Possibilities for Chicago’s Closed Schools

Boulouki Itinerant Workshop (Athens)
Under the Landscape: Disciplinary Convergences and Emerging Alliances of Worlding

Brazilian Institute of Architects—Sao Paulo Department (Brasília, Brazil)
Terra

Chimurenga (Cape Town, South Africa)
African Mobilities – A Library of Circulations

Deem Journal (Los Angeles and New York)
Deem Journal, Issue 6: Inventing the Institution

INSITE (San Diego, CA)
INSITE Journal_07: A Timeless Way to Build

Save this picture!
Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas - Image 7 of 9
“Students working on the roof of the Builder’s Yard,” Mexicali, Mexico, 1976. Slide, 35mm Kodachrome. Courtesy the Fromm/Bosselmann files, Berkeley. From the 2024 grant to INSITE for the publication “INSITE Journal_07: A Timeless Way to Build” . Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

The Jewish Museum (New York)
Frederick Kiesler: Vision Machines

Rice University—School of Architecture (Houston)
PLAT 14

Syracuse University—School of Architecture (Syracuse, NY)
Ethical Narratives: Essays by Richard Ingersoll (1949–2021)

University of California, Los Angeles—Department of Architecture and Urban Design (Los Angeles)
POOL, Issue No. 10

University of Illinois at Chicago—School of Architecture (Chicago)
Pollen – The UIC/SoArch Journal #2

University of the Witwatersrand—School of Arts (Johannesburg, South Africa)
ellipses [spatial praxis]: Critical Perspectives in Publishing Creative Research

Urban Design Forum and The Architectural League of New York (New York)
New City Critics

Via Graham Foundation. For more information visit the official website Graham Foundation.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Graham Foundation Reveals 2024 Grants for Organizations Researching Emerging Architectural Ideas" 10 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021003/graham-foundation-reveals-2024-grants-for-organizations-researching-emerging-architectural-ideas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags