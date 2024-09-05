Revitalizing Urban Ecosystems: 4 Projects Reconnecting Cities with Their Water Heritage

Save this picture! Overview of Tainan Spring. Image © Daria Scagliola via Archdaily

Water architecture has always been important throughout human history. From the aqueducts in ancient Rome to the grand canals of Venice, water has not only sustained life but also played an important role in shaping the urban environment. It has facilitated trade, nourished agricultural lands, and provided a sense of place and identity to different communities. Despite water's historical role, during the 20th century, many cities chose to bury their waterways underground, primarily for safety and hygiene reasons, as these channels often served as open sewers.

In today's rapidly urbanizing world, where cities dominate the landscape, water is being rediscovered as a means of ecological regeneration. There is a growing movement to reopen and re-naturalize urban waterways to restore them as vital ecological corridors within the city. More and more cities are now looking towards the water in an attempt to reconnect with nature and create spaces where urban life and natural ecosystems can coexist harmoniously. This growing trend reflects a deeper understanding of water not just as a resource, but as a bridge to a more sustainable and resilient future for our cities.

Read on to discover four projects that utilize water not only to create spaces for social interaction and cohesion but also to improve their immediate environment by providing a service to their cities.

The project was designed as a 17-acre floating eco-park located along the east side of Goose Island, on the North Branch Canal on the Chicago River. The park, built in 2021, used to be a canal for sewage and now it is home to at least 105 species of life . Beavers, herons, turtles, and even mussels now live in the park, which has prompted The Field Museum to partner with Urban Rivers to collect water samples to study what other positive impacts the project has had on the urban fabric. According to the Chicago Architecture Center, this project was relatively cheap to construct and very replicable in other contexts.

Honghu Park in Shenzhen City, China, was one of the earliest built after the establishment of the Special Economic Zone in the area, around 1985. This park is currently being used as a focal point to tackle the water environment problems the city is currently facing. One key intervention was the construction of the fully buried water purification plant which aims to alleviate the sewage water problems of the Qingshui River due to urban renewal and development in the area. Upon full completion, the facility will be able to treat and purify about 18 million m3 of domestic sewage from surrounding areas every year. This park not only provides an important service to the city but also provides pleasant and ceremonial spaces that redefine the significance of this kind of urban infrastructure for the inhabitants.

Located in central Tainan City in Taiwan, this project occupies the former site for the China-Town mall that was built on top of the old harbor next to the Tainan Canal in 1983. The large commercial structure no longer served its purpose, hence the decision to remove it. The mall was meticulously removed and recycled, making the project an example of circular economy. The highlight of the project is the sunken public plaza that occupies what was once the mall’s underground parking. The plaza is dominated by an urban pool, where the water level will rise and fall in response to the rainy and dry seasons. During hot weather, the water will be used to spray mist in order to reduce the local temperature and reduce the air conditioning usage. The history of the site was not completely erased, as the mall’s foundations were left in a sort of Roman forum style. Combined with the newly added green areas, the project not only repurposed the site to give a new service to the community, it also tackles urban heat island problems and preserves a part of the city’s history for future generations.

Located in Suzhou, China, the Zhangjiagang Town River extends for about 2,200 meters with an average width of almost 12 meters. This waterway was formerly covered by housing since the early 90’s. It served as the discharge area for sewage, which negatively affected its water quality. As pollution began to become a major problem the city decided to renew the area in 2011. The project aimed to recover the ecology of the river by regulating the sewage system, establishing a waterfront leisure corridor, and building better roads to improve Traffic. The environment along the park improved, displaying a more vibrant urban environment and a renewed river skyline.

