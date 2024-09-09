“Make Universal Unique”: WoHo Systems' Approach to Prefabrication, Sustainability, and Adaptable Design

Save this picture! WoHo Factory. Image Courtesy of WoHo Systems

Contemporary challenges and technological developments inevitably trigger changes in how we design and build our cities. The traditional construction industry suffers from inefficiencies that render methods slow, expensive, or harmful to the environment. Excessive material waste and lengthy build times pose significant challenges to built environment professionals, calling attention to the complexity and rigidity of conventional construction processes. The optimization of time and physical resources in construction calls for innovative methods that enhance efficiency.

In an industry where innovation often moves with the eagerness of setting mortar, WoHo Systems, one of ArchDaily's 2024 Best New Practices, has emerged as a disruptor aiming to address global sustainability and housing affordability issues. Born from the experimental roots of Ensamble Studio, this architectural startup wields prefabrication and sustainability as core pillars to redefine construction norms and deliver adaptable building solutions. Their solutions aim to speed up and simplify the construction process, as well as reduce costs and minimize environmental impact.

In conversation with ArchDaily, WoHo's founders Antón García-Abril and Débora Mesa speak of technological triumphs and regulatory challenges, while painting a future where modular architecture meets diverse local needs, creating accessible and eco-friendly living spaces worldwide.

ArchDaily (Ankitha Gattupalli): What inspired the development of WoHo Systems, and how has the company addressed the challenges of the construction industry?

WoHo Systems (Antón García-Abril and Débora Mesa): WoHo Systems was developed as a reaction to the inefficiencies, quality deficiencies, and sustainability challenges within the construction and real estate industries. Traditional construction methods are often slow, costly, and environmentally unfriendly, and too many people around the globe are unable to afford a proper home. Through our architectural practice, Ensamble Studio, we have acquired experience building experimental single-family homes and other singular projects that achieve innovation with economic means and have become determined to apply the lessons learned to collective housing and larger-scale projects. The construction of our house in Brookline, MA, was a turning point in our research. Developing the project in a conventional way became unaffordable, and we ended up designing the full house as a prefabricated kit of parts that was light enough to be built in Spain with our team and shipped to the USA to be quickly assembled on-site. All the difficulties encountered in the process of making our own home fueled the creation of WoHo, where we think about the architecture of buildings differently. We are confident that good quality architecture and ecology are compatible with economy, and that it can be achieved by integrating disciplines and streamlining design and construction processes. The biggest challenges are not technical, but cultural and political.

AD: Can you elaborate on the specific technologies and systems your company uses to achieve sustainability goals?

WS: WoHo utilizes technologies and systems that can be industrialized, in order to control quality, time, and cost, and reduce waste. These technologies and systems are assembled into building components that can be manufactured in a controlled factory environment to be later assembled on-site. We use a combination of materials that add up to the best performance of every part: CLT and low-carbon concrete for structure; triple glazing as part of generous windows for enhanced daylight, ventilation, and insulation; hydronic systems for radiant heating and cooling; solar panels and geothermal loops for renewable energy sources, etc. We look for ecologically sensitive solutions to most of the industry's construction problems.

A common factor that challenges sustainability is the cost of construction and the resistance to innovation. Sustainability is often treated as a marginal aspect of the project, an addition that comes at the end of the design process or a good intention that gets lost along the way, but WoHo incorporates sustainable principles at its core from the initial design phase. We have partnered with companies like Transsolar, to well understand the ecological footprint of our systems and construction processes and optimize them with every project.

AD: How does WoHo Systems balance standardization with the need for architectural diversity and local cultural contexts?

WS: It is definitively one of the biggest challenges of industrialized architecture. We use the motto “make universal unique” because although prefabrication is at the heart of the design of WoHo’s building components, we strive to make every building custom, adapted to its local context and the client’s needs. Using the analogy of Lego sets, with a discreet number of pieces we aim to be capable of building a dinosaur or a spaceship. While the core components (slab, wall, kitchen/bathroom pods, etc.) are standardized, they can be configured in various ways to create unique building forms. Other elements and accessories are open to specific aesthetic preferences and climate requirements. We welcome the richness of individual cultures to inspire the creation of unique and diverse buildings using WoHo systems, and we collaborate closely with the different local stakeholders to ensure that each project is tailored to its specific circumstances.

AD: Can you share more details about WoHo Systems' plans for expansion into the global market? How do you adapt your systems to different building codes and regulations?

WS: Woho’s components are designed and developed to cater to international standards. The company invests in thorough research and certification processes to ensure compliance with international codes, and proper adaptability to local ones. The balance between global compatibility and local customization is key. This might mean building in certain contexts with more relaxed regulations using extra layers of safety, but not the other way around. For instance, we are currently developing a residential project in Spain and another one in Barbados simultaneously. The very different zoning regulations, climate conditions, and client briefs of these two projects resulted in different building types, volumes, envelopes, and overall aesthetics. This adaptive approach allows WoHo buildings to maintain their commitment to quality and sustainability while ensuring safety and legal compliance in each market they enter.

Our nearest goal is the completion of Parla 5x, a small residential project -5 residential units- in Madrid, and we have the next one -24 WoHo units- planned and ready to be developed in the near future. We are also expanding our horizons to the USA, from California to Massachusetts, where we have 200 and 96 units planned respectively in partnership with local developers. Here, the idea is to base our operations in Madrid, where we have our headquarters, and work with subsidiaries in different regions for assembly and on-site works. Our gradual expansion and growth are targeted to reach other places across the world, contributing to upgrading the standards of building practices globally. From real estate to education and hospitality industries, our potential to cover new grounds is promising.

AD: What has been the biggest lesson learned since founding WoHo Systems?

WS: The biggest lesson learned since founding WoHo Systems is the importance of defining concrete products and lean processes that integrate flexibility and adaptability in the face of changing market conditions and technological advancements. Staying focused while being agile and open to innovation is crucial, including being responsive to climate change, upgrading systems, and staying ahead of industry trends.

AEC startups like WoHo play a critical role in addressing global housing and sustainability challenges by bringing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions. They are often more willing to experiment with new technologies, leading to breakthroughs in sustainable construction practices and affordable housing solutions. With the construction sector responsible for about 40% of global carbon dioxide emissions and consuming around 36% of the world's energy, it is crucial for companies to focus on reducing carbon emissions and optimizing energy use. Supporting innovation from public and private institutions through funding and policy-making is essential for driving sustainable and equitable progress in the industry.

AD: What are the main challenges you've faced in scaling up production since you first started out?

WS: We feel that we are reaching a turning point as we finish our first residential building. The biggest challenge so far has been finding the right partnerships and securing the necessary funding to properly invest in the research and development of WoHo’s systems. Now that we are ready for production, the challenge is to find the initial clients who will trust our company with their projects and provide a path for growth. We have taken the necessary steps to de-risk the product and the process of production, and our project Parla 5X is the MVP that is meant to prove to investors and developers what we are capable of accomplishing. Certainly guaranteeing

A pipeline of projects is the next big goal and the challenge is to align it with the scaling of operations. At that point, managing supply chain logistics, implementing automation, and ensuring consistent quality will be an easier task.

AD: What do you see as the main challenges and opportunities for innovation in the real estate and construction sector?

WS: The current housing market primarily focuses on sustainability for luxury and detached family housing for medium to high-income individuals, often neglecting affordable and sustainable options for low-income groups. WoHo aims to innovate construction technologies and methodologies to create housing solutions for all income groups with the same level of care and responsibility. Additionally, the development of adaptable, multi-purpose buildings that can be reconfigured to meet changing needs is another underexplored niche, especially as urban populations grow and space becomes limited.

However, AEC startups face significant challenges, including navigating regulatory complexities, securing funding, and managing the rapid pace of technological change. The construction and real estate industries are slow to adopt innovation, and engaging major stakeholders can be particularly difficult. Despite these hurdles, WoHo is committed to overcoming these challenges through innovation, adaptability, and a strong focus on sustainability.

The firm's modus operandi—a balance of standardization and bespoke design—promises to transmute the inefficiencies of traditional construction into streamlined, adaptable solutions. As WoHo's influence spreads across global markets, it is setting new standards for sustainable and cost-effective building practices. The company's journey, replete with technological advancements and regulatory navigation, serves as a masterclass in the art of modern modular architecture. With WoHo's vision, the future of affordable housing and sustainable construction might transform in response to shifting societal needs.