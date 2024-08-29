WilkinsonEyre Reveals Plans to Revitalize a Constructivist Landmark in Belgrade, Serbia

Save this picture! Belgrade Hall 1 - Interior High Level . Image © WilkinsonEyre

WilkinsonEyre has unveiled their proposal to revitalize the 1950s constructivist Belgrade Fair Hall 1, a landmark location overlooking the river Sava. The project is set to transform the exhibition hall into a mixed-use destination comprising three cultural venues and retail spaces, in addition to redesigning the waterfront park. WilkinsonEyre’s design incorporates light-touch interventions to the existing building, as it strives to respect and highlight the architectural qualities of the existing structure, such as the exposed concrete soffit or the unique shape of the building.

Constructed between 1954 and 1957 by architects Branko Žeželj and Milorad Pantović, the Belgrade Fair Hall 1 has a distinctive circular shape covered by a dome spanning 109 meters. This represents the largest dome in the world, built out of prestressed concrete. Glass walls are used for the external exhibiting spaces, connecting the floor level to the dome.

To achieve a minimal and respectful intervention, the design proposal is centered on the ‘box-in-a-box’ concept, introducing structures that are detached from the main roof. The three new venues to be introduced, a lyric theatre, an opera theatre, and a flexible ‘black box’ theatre, are surrounded by open flexible space on the ground floor, a space that can accommodate seasonal markets, events, and pop-up stalls to provide 24/7 activation.

The architectural design emphasizes a radial layout on the first and second floors, integrating retail, dining, and various amenities. The third floor features theater-like rooftops that create event spaces and dining venues with breathtaking views of the historic concrete dome. Connecting these areas are lightweight escalators, bridges, and walkways, enhancing accessibility. The building prioritizes green park spaces and visual connections to the River Sava, culminating at one entrance and featuring terraced designs for ease of access. The adaptable landscaping supports everyday activities and cultural events, while an outdoor amphitheater by the river boosts year-round engagement.

As a practice, we are really interested in reimagining our stock of modern or industrial heritage buildings in a way that retains their magic whilst also securing their financial longevity. The transformation of this magnificent structure, which is so emblematic of 1950s design, offers a huge opportunity to create something of lasting value for Belgrade. Sebastien Ricard, Director of WilkinsonEyre

