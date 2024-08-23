Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters

Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters

Living in densely populated cities is a reality for many. While the benefits of urban living—such as proximity to amenities, infrastructure, job opportunities, and lifestyle—remain highly valued, homes have seen a significant reduction in square footage. The trend toward smaller apartments has become increasingly common, with interior design playing a fundamental role. Reducing square meters demands efficient use of space and smart floor plan layouts. However, far from generating dull spaces, creativity in design has led to interesting architectural solutions that condense high-quality living into what is often called a micro apartment or studio, studios of 40m2 or under.

Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 2 of 27Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 3 of 27Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 4 of 27Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 5 of 27Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - More Images+ 22

When exploring the design resources available to organize these one-room homes, custom-made furniture inserted into open floor plans often serves as the main room configurator. These shelving systems frequently function as room dividers, storage spaces, and sometimes even sleeping areas. Multi-functional furniture is also crucial, allowing a few elements to fulfill multiple needs, such as movable panels or retractable tables. 

Another common resource is using curtains to divide spaces and conceal areas as needed. This approach effectively partitions the space according to different functions without sacrificing square meters. Mirrors can create the illusion of a larger space, and employing light colors in paint and furniture can brighten up small areas, making them appear more spacious.

Below is a selection of studio apartments under 40 square meters, showcasing how these elements are integrated and organized within their floor plans.

Parasite Habitat / Cherry Art Hub

Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 6 of 27
Parasite Habitat. Image © Relja Ivanic
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 7 of 27
Parasite Habitat. Image © Relja Ivanic
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 10 of 27
Parasite Habitat, plan variation 1

Living in a Box / ORA

Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 4 of 27
Living in a Box Apartment . Image © BoysPlayNice
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 18 of 27
Living in a Box Apartment

Lavalle / proyecto triangular

Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 3 of 27
Lavalle Apartment . Image Courtesy of proyecto triangular

Blank Canvas Apartment / Sofía Oliva

Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 27 of 27
Blank Canvas Apartment. Image © Javier de Paz Garcia
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 26 of 27
Blank Canvas Apartment

Stendhal Apartment / miogui

Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 16 of 27
Stendhal Apartment. Image © Philippe Billard
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 24 of 27
Stendhal Apartment. Image © Philippe Billard
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 22 of 27

024 Apartment / ŠA atelier

Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 15 of 27
024 Apartment. Image © Darius Petrulaitis
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 5 of 27
024 Apartment. Image © Darius Petrulaitis
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 12 of 27
024 Apartment

Rattan in Concrete Jungle Apartment / Absence from Island

Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 2 of 27
Rattan in Concrete Jungle Apartment. Image © Chi, Ireen Sit
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 17 of 27
Rattan in Concrete Jungle Apartment. Image © Chi, Ireen Sit
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 19 of 27
Rattan in Concrete Jungle Apartment

Mr. Sloping Apartment / YCL Studio

Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 25 of 27
Mr. Sloping Apartment. Image © Andrius Stepankevičius
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 20 of 27
Mr. Sloping Apartment. Image © Andrius Stepankevičius
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 23 of 27
Mr. Sloping Apartment

Lido 501 Apartment / Atelier Aberto Arquitetura

Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 13 of 27
Lido 501 Apartment . Image © Marcelo Donadussi
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 21 of 27
Lido 501 Apartment . Image © Marcelo Donadussi
Design Solutions for Small Living: Maximizing Space in Apartments Under 40 Square Meters - Image 14 of 27
Lido 501 Apartment

About this author
Paula Pintos
Author

