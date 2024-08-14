Ethiopian Airlines Announces Abusera Airport by Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! Photo Credit: Alamy. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Ethiopian Airlines Group has embarked on an new project to build Africa's largest airport in Abusera, south of Addis Ababa, to support the airline's rapid expansion. This project, designed by a consortium led by Dar Al-Handasah Consultants, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), and Pascall+Watson, will serve as a pivotal hub connecting Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, regions experiencing the fastest growth in global air travel.

The new airport's initial phase, with an investment of $6 billion, is set to accommodate 60 million passengers annually by its completion in 2029. Future expansions will elevate this capacity to 110 million passengers per year, positioning the airport as a key player in meeting the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts.

The design of the new airport in Abusera, spearheaded by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) and Dar Al-Handasah Consultants, is envisioned as a blend of modern technology and Ethiopian cultural heritage. It will feature world-class passenger facilities, including 600,000 square meters of terminal space, 126,000 square meters of airline support areas, two parallel runways, and extensive cargo and airport support infrastructures. The architecture aims to be deeply influenced by the natural landscapes of the region, with organic forms and structures that echo the surrounding environment. This approach ensures that the airport not only stands as a beacon of modernity but also resonates with the local context, creating a unique sense of place.

One of the key aspects of the design proposal’s focus is on sustainability. The terminal seeks to incorporate ecologically sound materials and sustainable construction practices, including the use of natural ventilation, renewable energy sources, and water conservation systems. The design prioritizes energy efficiency, with on-site renewable power generation and innovative climate control systems that reduce the airport's environmental footprint.

The new airport at Abusera will be a global gateway for Africa and place Ethiopia at the very heart of the continent’s transportation networks; connecting communities around the world with the most integrated air transport system. —ZHA’s Director of Aviation, Cristiano Ceccato

Finally, the design proposal prioritizes the passenger experience, with a layout that aims to be intuitive and easy to navigate. The terminal will be spacious and light-filled, offering a seamless flow of movement for passengers. ZHA’s design ethos emphasizes creating spaces that are not just functional but also inspiring, with architectural elements that elevate the travel experience.

In other similar news, The City of Chicago has just unveiled the design for the first phase of the transformation of O’Hare International Airport designed by Skidmore, Ownings & Merrill (SOM). Additionally, MAD Architects has just unveiled the design for Lishui Airport in China. Dubbed the "forest city,” Lishui is known for its green landscapes and valleys in the Southwest Zhejiang Province. Finally, The Abu Dhabi International Airport has recently been designed and executed by KPF, accommodating up to 45 million passengers annually, doubling the airport’s capacity.