Save this picture! Courtesy of Luxigon | + POOL Rendering at Pier 35. Designed by Family New York & Playlab, Inc.

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have just announced the installation of + POOL, a floating swimming pool equipped with an innovative water filtration system, at Pier 35 in New York’s East River this summer. Aiming to provide the New Yorkers with safe swimming opportunities in the city’s waterways, Friends of + POOL was founded in 2010 by designers Archie Lee Coates IV, Dong-Ping Wong, Jeffrey Franklin, and Oana Stanescu. Furthermore, the project seeks to increase pool accessibility to underserved communities.

Located near Manhattan’s Lower East Side, Pier 35 has been selected as the final site for + POOL. This month, a three-month water filtration demonstration project will begin to ensure the pool meets health and safety standards. In the summer of 2025, this first-of-its-kind floating pool is set to undergo final testing. The plus-shaped pool filters over a million gallons of river water daily without chemicals, and has been supported by a state investment aimed at scaling the project statewide.

We have fought for this innovative project because it not only enhances our community’s recreational spaces but also showcases our commitment to sustainability and public health. Our community district, an Environmental Justice Area, is facing a serious crisis of affordability, and 32% of our children under 18 years of age live below poverty level. This project will increase access for youth and their families to learn to swim, and enjoy a unique way to enjoy the beauty of our East River. — Andrea Gordillo, Chairperson, Manhattan Community Board 3.

This summer’s demonstration seeks to provide crucial data to secure permits for the pool’s final installation. In fact, the initiative is part of a broader effort to unlock public access to urban waters and encourage safer swimming. + POOL provides recreational opportunities as well as fosters workforce development through collaboration with local organizations like Henry Street Settlement. The pool also offers swim lessons, environmental education, and training programs, preparing a new generation of certified lifeguards and water quality experts.

Friends of + POOL continues its mission to ensure equitable access to urban waters, with programs aimed at preparing New Yorkers for safe swimming access. The project is a recreational asset, and also a significant step toward reconnecting vulnerable communities with the city's waterways and addressing climate change. The first permit for river swimming in NYC harbor is anticipated for + POOL, setting a precedent for future projects aimed at expanding access to waterways across the state.

In other similar news, one of Friends of + POOL's designers, Oana Stǎnescu, has been named the curator of Beta 2024 - Timişoara Architecture Biennial, now in its fifth edition in Romania.