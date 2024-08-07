BIG’s Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art Tops Out in China

Save this picture! Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art - Construction progress. Image © StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta

The Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art, spanning 60,000 square meters, is envisioned as a village of 12 pavilions, presenting a contemporary take on the city's historic urbanism, architecture, and landscape. Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group - BIG, ARTS Group, and Front Inc., the project is part of Suzhou's development around Jinji Lake. It reimagines the classical garden 'lang,' or corridor, framing gardens with outdoor art installations. The pavilions' layout draws inspiration from Suzhou’s garden heritage, guiding visitors through an artistic, natural, and aquatic journey. The museum, which recently celebrated its topping out, is scheduled for completion in 2025.

+ 7

A distinctive feature of the museum is the ribbon-like roof, which unfolds into eaves that serve as sheltered walkways throughout the site. These walkways form a thread that connects the pavilions, blending the architecture with the landscape. The walkways extend into Jinji Lake, providing a scenic view from the Suzhou Ferris wheel. This architectural design aims to represent a connection between water and land, city and nature.

The museum comprises four main gallery pavilions and five additional pavilions for various functions, including a multifunction hall, a theater, a restaurant, and a grand entrance. The pavilions feature sloping roof eaves, façades of rippled and curved glass, and warm-toned stainless steel that mirrors the surrounding garden hues. They are connected by above- and underground pathways, allowing flexible exhibition arrangements according to the seasons and types of art displayed.

Upon arrival, visitors encounter a spacious plaza in front of the Visitor Centre, which serves as the museum's entry point. From here, they can explore the interior or wander through the exterior gardens towards the water bank. The design allows for continuous movement within the museum or along various paths, accommodating different visiting aims and weather conditions. The museum’s landscape acts as a public space adjacent to Jinji Lake, with interconnected gardens offering a rich public realm. Sculptures by contemporary artists will be accessible to the public even outside museum hours, thus becoming part of the city’s open spaces.

Our design for the Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art is conceived as a Chinese garden of pavilions and courtyards. Individual pavilions are woven together by glazed galleries and porticoes, creating a network of interconnected sculpture courtyards and exhibition spaces. Weaving between the Ferris wheel legs, the museum branches out like a rhizome, connecting the city to the lake. The result is a manmade maze of plants and artworks to get lost within. Its nodular logic only becomes distinctly discernible when viewed from the gondolas above. Against the open space of the lake, the gentle catenary curvature of the roofs forms a graceful silhouette on the waterfront. Viewed from above, the stainless roof tiles form a true fifth facade.” - Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director, BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group

Continuing their series of important public venues, BIG has recently revealed the design of the Vltava Philharmonic Hall in Prague, following an international design competition. On a similar note, BIG has been selected as part of an international architecture team to design the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's new performance home. The office has also recently revealed a collaboration with Danish band WhoMadeWho to create an immersive stage design for their world tour.