A Seaside Resort in the Caribbean and a Secluded Hotel in Italy’s Wine Region: 8 Unbuilt Resorts Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! 8SUN Resort / MAKHNO studio. Image © MAKHNO studio

Tourist facilities such as resorts and hotels are often an engaging case study for architects and architecture enthusiasts, as they strive to combine functional and accessible design with locally-influenced cultural expressions. These structures often require unique solutions to meet the diverse needs of guests, including comfort, aesthetics, and functionality. Their design and construction also impact local economies and environments, providing opportunities for architects to contribute to sustainable tourism and community development.

This week's curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights projects submitted by the ArchDaily community that offer tourist accommodation in unique settings, including the beaches of the Caribean, the Caucasus mountain range in Georgia, the urban setting of Oslo, or the wine-making region of Puglia in Italy. Featuring projects from emerging and established architectural offices such as WilkinsonEyre, Oppenheim Architecture, Powerhouse Company, or 3GATTI, the selection showcases architectural designs that reimagine tourist facilities and reflect the diversity of their environmental and cultural contexts.

Read on to discover 8 resorts and tourist facilities submitted by the ArchDaily community, along with descriptions from the architects.

Bakhmaro Mountain Hotel

WilkinsonEyre

+ 44

In a valley at an altitude of approximately 2000m, Bakhmaro Mountain Hotel provides access to unparalleled views of the steep mountain slopes. WilkinsonEyre’s competition-winning proposal has been designed to connect guests to the wider landscape from the moment of arrival. The scheme fosters a relationship between architecture, experience, and the natural world. This begins as the mountain roads draw you into Bakhmaro, over the ridges, and into the valley, where the architecture becomes a part of this extraordinary view, a purposeful composition of stepped and staggered form. As you move closer, gently sloping contours of its pitched roofs emerge from the landscape.

La Maviglia Resort in Puglia, Italy

Oppenheim Architecture

+ 44

Nestled in the heart of the renowned Primitivo wine region, La Maviglia will make its debut in Puglia in 2027, pairing the luxury of the Italian coastline with an unprecedented level of bespoke hospitality. Spanning 202 hectares of charming olive orchard landscape and sitting mere moments from the most picturesque beaches of the Italian peninsula, the highly anticipated opening will also unveil the world-class La Maviglia Golf Course. Designed by the acclaimed Oppenheim Architecture and landscape architects Enea, the resort promises a new level of hospitality in Puglia offering guests a suites-only experience with 70 individual suites, in addition to a 20-room hotel integrated into the La Maviglia Golf complex.

The Hoxton in Oslo

Powerhouse Company

+ 44

The Hoxton will move into a new building designed by Powerhouse Company, becoming the first international lifestyle brand in Scandinavia. This significant milestone brings Powerhouse Company one step closer to realizing their architectural vision of transforming a closed building into an open and extroverted space. The project has received approval for the building application in the heart of Oslo, with construction scheduled to begin in September and the opening expected in 2027.

8SUN Resort

MAKHNO studio

+ 44

MAKHNO studio presents a new project, 8SUN, the perfect retreat spot for lovers located on the coast of the enchanting island of Bali in the warm Indian Ocean. The unique hotel interior design and art make this space a fantastic venue for wedding ceremonies and honeymoons, as well as for those seeking peace in the most beautiful place on Earth. The project was created in collaboration with SAI ARCHITECTS.

The Arrows Resort in Goa, India

3GATTI

+ 44

"The Arrows Resort" stands as an architectural gem nestled in the serene hills of Corgao, Goa, India. Strategically positioned between the international airport and Arambol Beach, this resort offers a breathtaking view of the picturesque mouth of the Terekhol River and the sea, providing guests with a unique and captivating experience. The fundamental inspiration behind this resort lies in the fusion of aesthetics and functionality. The rooms, designed as arrowhead-shaped funnels, expand the panoramic view towards the valley. The four overlapping shells create an internally illuminated space by natural light, ensuring maximum visual privacy.

Lifestyle Hotel

SPECTRUM

+ 44

SPECTRUM presents an innovative vision for a lifestyle hotel in Yanbu, seamlessly blending modern luxury with the city's rich heritage. With a focus on public spaces, the design celebrates the natural beauty of Yanbu while incorporating traditional elements and quirky details. The G+3 building features a stunning atrium dividing the space, offering guests captivating views and unique experiences. The rooftop terrace boasts an infinity pool and bar, creating an unforgettable oasis.

Apartment hotel

UA architects

+ 44

A cozy mini-hotel with apartments in the historical area of Lviv. Each hotel room can be unique, featuring its own distinct design and atmosphere. The hotel is situated in a quiet quarter where guests can experience the rhythm and lifestyle of true Lviv residents. A pleasant 10-minute walk through the park will lead you to the heart of the city, its historic part, and the genuine tourist paradise –Rynok Square.

Banyan Tree Resort and Residences

Oppenheim Architecture

+ 44

Rockwell Island Development Group (RIDGE), alongside its owner and developer Rafael Reyes, announces Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences, an unmatched private luxury destination, set to shape refined living in Bimini, Bahamas. Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences will be situated on Rockwell Island, a secluded peninsula, surrounded by pristine sand and crystal-clear waters. The development is nestled within natural beauty, exclusively reserved for the community of owners and hotel guests.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN UNBUILT PROJECT

We highly appreciate the input from our readers and are always happy to see more projects designed by them. If you have an Unbuilt project to submit, click here and follow the guidelines. Our curators will review your submission and get back to you in case it is selected for a feature.