Finnish Museum of History and Future Selects Sigge Architects' Design as Competition Winner

Save this picture! Squama Museum building from the Aura river. Image Courtesy of Sigge Architects

Finnish office Sigge Architects has been announced as the winner of the international competition for the design of the Museum of History and the Future in Finland's oldest city, Turku. The proposal, selected out of over 400 entries, creates a permeable structure along the waterfront, acting as a catalyst for the regeneration of the area. The museum aims to showcase the most innovative scientific research through a wide variety of exhibitions, audio-visual installations, and educational spaces. Construction is expected to start in 2027 and be completed by 2029, with a public opening scheduled for 2030.

The initial idea for a new museum in Turku began in 2011 when the city was the European Capital of Culture. The museum initiative is also part of the city’s plans to celebrate its 800th anniversary in 2029. The chosen location is a 150,000-square-foot site on the banks of river Aura, near the Turku Castle. As part of the city’s redevelopment plans, this light-industrial area is planned to become Turku’s first arts quarter.

Sigge Architects proposes a flexible structure that can accommodate experimentation while being aligned with sustainability principles. The design also pays homage to the history of the city and its location, offering a subtle intervention that does not diminish the image and presence of the nearby Turku Castle. According to the organizers, the museum expects 200,000 visitors a year.

The aim was to create a museum building that fits in scale and architecture with Turku Castle. The spaces are placed on one level, making the museum building and its surroundings function as a seamless whole. - Pekka Mäki, project lead at Sigge Architects

Across the world, museums are launching international competition for the design of new structures and expansions of the existing ones. Among them, the United States Navy Museum has selected five internationally recognized offices as the finalists for the design of a new National Museum of the U.S. Navy. Similarly, in Finland, the Science Museum in Oulu has selected Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer as the winners of the competition for the design of its new venue. In Italy, OMA / David Gianotten and Andreas Karavanas have won the competition to renovate the world’s oldest museum for Ancient Egyptian culture, Museo Egizio.