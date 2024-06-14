Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE

Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE

A holistic approach to design and architecture becomes apparent when we delve into the work of NO ARCHITECTURE, an architectural practice based in New York, founded by Andrew Heid in 2014. The firm's portfolio and research showcase an integrative way of building, with projects demonstrating a close connection between the built environment and their immediate surroundings, whether in natural landscapes or urban contexts. Their programs emphasize flexibility, possibilities, and inclusion, prioritizing human well-being above all.

Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 2 of 23Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 3 of 23Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 4 of 23Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 5 of 23

Ranging from private residences and interior design to museums and public spaces, NO ARCHITECTURE's work primarily focuses on connecting urban and domestic life with natural environments, thereby enhancing the best of both worlds. Their projects prioritize spaces that encourage user interactions through the reinvention of classical living typologies, adapted to contemporary needs both programmatically and sustainably. The houses serve as prototypes of various scales, where the practice rethinks how nature, ecology, and urbanism can be integrated harmoniously through innovative architecture.

In this sense, the use of mass timber structures and digitally prefabricated elements, along with a strong indoor-outdoor connection through large glass openings and transparencies, result in simple forms that generate interesting and complex spatial interiors. To reduce energy consumption, the designs incorporate elements from vernacular architecture, such as natural ventilation through courtyards and passive climate control techniques with shared walls and stepped terraces.

Find below three houses built by NO ARCHITECTURE. 

Urban Tree House

The Urban Tree House is an apartment renovation in Manhattan, combining two units into one. The apartment's flexible floor plan of interconnected spaces allows for multiple configurations, where no space is entirely defined. This leaves users the ability to assign functions to the spaces by moving wall panels that also serve as furniture pieces. This open plan and flexibility foster social interaction and reduce spatial inefficiency. The "tree house" structure and green foliage are at the heart of the residence, connecting the home with nature and relating to the nearby Hudson River Greenway, thereby bringing some of the exterior inside.

Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 5 of 23
Urban Tree House. Image © Jisun Lee (Studio Gumjung)
Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 7 of 23
Urban Tree House. Image © Jisun Lee (Studio Gumjung)
Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 9 of 23
Urban Tree House floor plan
Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 8 of 23
Urban Tree House. Image © Jisun Lee (Studio Gumjung)

Flower House

In Flower House, six pavilions are arranged around a central courtyard, reinterpreting the glass house typology through its connection with the surrounding natural landscape. The interiors are programmatically modulated, with open and closed spaces depending on the need for privacy or social use, while granting all areas open views of the exterior. The house is also partially excavated into the ground, so the topography not only organizes the plan but also offers thermal insulation. The structure, composed of load-bearing window frames and concrete cores, allows for a column-free, open, and flexible layout.

Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 2 of 23
Flower House . Image © Iwan Baan
Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 12 of 23
Flower House . Image Courtesy of NO ARCHITECTURE
Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 17 of 23
Flower House floor plan
Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 15 of 23
Flower House . Image Courtesy of NO ARCHITECTURE

Courtyard House

The project called for a reinvention of the classical living typology, resulting in a house that prioritizes collective living while also allowing for privacy. The floor plan features spaces that range from communal to individual, all organized around a central courtyard that brings the natural exterior landscape into the interior. Structurally, two concrete slabs and the recessed glass glazing grant Courtyard House an even stronger connection with the exteriors by generating a walk-around terrace.

Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 3 of 23
Courtyard House. Image © Iwan Baan
Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 20 of 23
Courtyard House . Image © Iwan Baan
Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 23 of 23
Courtyard House floor plan
Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE - Image 18 of 23
Courtyard House. Image © Iwan Baan

This article is part of an ArchDaily series titled Get to Know the Works of, where we look at the built portfolio of a studio, explore their creative process, and highlight their approach. As always, at ArchDaily, we greatly appreciate the contributions of our readers. If you think we should highlight a particular architectural firm, send us your suggestions.

Paula Pintos
Cite: Paula Pintos. "Harmonizing Nature and Domestic Living: Get to Know the Works of NO ARCHITECTURE" 14 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017575/harmonizing-nature-and-domestic-living-get-to-know-the-works-of-no-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

