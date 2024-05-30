Grand Palais Restoration by Chatillon Architectes Completed ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Grand Palais, an iconic Parisian landmark, is set to play a significant role in the 2024 Paris Olympics following a major restoration by French studio Chatillon Architectes. The first images of the refurbished building, captured by Laurent Kronental, reveal the progress of the extensive project that began in 2021. While the full restoration is expected to be completed by 2025, the initial phase will be unveiled this summer, allowing the historic venue to host Olympic events, including the fencing and taekwondo competitions.

Originally built for the 1900 Universal Exhibition, the Grand Palais has stood the test of time, despite being conceived as a temporary Beaux-Arts palace. Over the years, the building faced periods of neglect and fragmentation, with some areas closed off to the public. The restoration aims to address these issues by improving public access, increasing natural daylight, and reconnecting the palace with its urban surroundings.

As this represents the first major restoration in the monument’s storied history, Chatillon Architectes approached the project with a focus on improving the public’s accessibility and creating coherence within the building’s varied spaces. The restoration plan was informed by archival plans and documents. The introduction of new connections between the Grand Palais's main areas, coupled with improved circulation and visitor services, allows the building to accommodate 60% more guests for events while offering all visitors a chance to discover the building’s historical features.

The renovation also reinstated the building’s original central axis, reconnecting the main nave with Palais de la Découverte and restoring views from the Rotunda not seen since 1939. The surrounding gardens, inspired by the nearby Champs-Élysées, feature a diverse selection of plants and sustainable irrigation systems. This integration of modern technical solutions and sustainable practices ensures that the Grand Palais remains a

The opportunity to redevelop an icon is amazing, but the Grand Palais feels like so much more. It’s the opportunity to return a permanent public use to the building, redevelop the surrounding grounds, connect the building back with the city, and adapt it for the Olympics and future generations – this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime project. - François Chatillon, Founder of Chatillon Architectes

Representative architectural elements have also been reinforced and restored, including some of the earliest recorded cantilevers and balconies. Chatillon Architectes aimed to preserve and celebrate as much as possible of the original elements, paying homage to the designs of its original architects Henri Deglane, Albert Louvet, Albert Thomas, and Charles Girault. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, sporting events will be held in the building’s central atrium.

As the 2024 Paris Olympics draws closer, the city anticipates the influx of athletes and visitors through various initiatives and projects. Among them, VenhoevenCS and Ateliers 2/3/4/ have won the competition for a new aquatic center, while Dominique Perrault has revealed the master plan for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Village. Additionally, iconic landmarks across Paris will host sporting events, further integrating the city's rich cultural heritage with the excitement of the Games.