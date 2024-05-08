Luxembourg Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects to Explore in the Grand Duchy

For those seeking remarkable architecture in Europe, Luxembourg stands as a special destination not to be missed. Nestled between Belgium, France, and Germany, this pint-sized country packs a punch with its rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant architecture. Small, yet culturally rich, Luxembourg offers a delightful array of architectural wonders waiting to be explored. From ancient castles to modern marvels, Luxembourg’s diverse architectural landscape promises a journey through time and style.

Some of the gems featured in this list include former ore silos, flashy façades, and stunning bridges. Luxembourg’s many castles aren’t covered here as that would be a list by itself.

This list hopes to inspire your future travels and encourage you to explore the architectural wonders of Luxembourg. Please find the map containing all locations at the end of this article.

Notre-Dame Cathedral

Architect: Hubert Schumacher (extension of 1938)

Location: Rue Notre Dame, 2240 Ville-Haute Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 1621

Lording it by the medieval fortifications known as the Wenzel Wall, Notre-Dame Cathedral is the only cathedral in Luxembourg. This Roman Catholic Cathedral of Luxembourg City exemplifies late Gothic architecture (and has many Renaissance elements and adornments) but its origins were actually Jesuit. Jesuits from Belgium, which like Luxembourg belonged to the Spanish Netherlands at the time, opened a college in Luxembourg City in 1603, where the majority of young Luxembourgers were taught until 1773. For nigh on 170 years, this institution schooled Luxembourg’s bright-eyed youth until the Jesuits took their leave in 1773. Then Empress Maria Theresa of Austria bequeathed the church to the city in 1778, christening it ‘Saint Nicolas et Sainte Thérèse’. A nod to its past, a statue of St. Nick presides over the entrance on Rue Notre-Dame. But it was the ecclesiastical elevation by Pope Pius IX in 1870 that truly crowned it Notre-Dame Cathedral, sealing its place in Luxembourg’s storied skyline. Read more here.

Architect: STEINMETZDEMEYER

Location: 44 pl. Guillaume II, 2 Rue Notre Dame, 2090 Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2014

With a flourish of civic pride, Luxembourg City has opted to relocate its citizen services to the heart of the capital’s historical hub. This grand undertaking involves a bit of architectural wizardry, including the delicate restoration of buildings that have weathered since 1691. Despite the fact that Bierger-Center is a civic center, this glass and steel zigzagging wonder is worth a visit in its own right. The main feature – a sculptural glass corridor – creates an impressive link between the new and old. A seamless connection between City Hall and this swish new complex, poised to host everything from public info services to ritzy official shindigs. Read more here.

National Museum of History and Art

Architect: Christian Bauer

Location: Marché-aux-Poissons, 2345, Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2002

The National Museum of History and Art, originally founded in 1845 by influential historians and archaeologists known as the ‘Archaeological Society’, took over the responsibility of maintaining a collection of historic antiquities from Luxembourg City’s Athenaeum. In a more recent chapter, 1988 saw a museum split, birthing the National Museum of Natural History, which eventually flew the coop to a new nest in 1996. The museum then expanded with a new building designed by Christian Bauer et Associés and is dedicated to displaying artworks and artifacts from all epochs of Luxembourg's history. On the front side, beneath the venerable Fish Market (which was actually positioned just in front of the old museum), a fresh exhibition space was hewn out from the bedrock upon which the city is founded. Read more here.

Neumünster Abbey

Location: 28 Rue Münster, 2160 Grund Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 1688

Originally constructed by Benedictine monks in 1688 and expanded in 1720, this historic abbey underwent a series of transformations throughout its storied past. Following the tumult of the French Revolution, it transitioned into various roles, serving as a police station, prison, and later as barracks for Prussian forces post-Napoleon’s defeat in 1815. Its most poignant chapter unfolded during World War II when it became a grim holding ground for political dissidents resisting Nazi occupation, including Luxembourg’s renowned sculptor Lucien Wercollier (don’t miss his famous bronze monument ‘The Political Prisoner’ at Notre Dame Cathedral). After enduring years of neglect, the abbey underwent extensive restoration efforts, culminating in its triumphant reopening to the public in 2004 as the “Centre Culturel de Rencontre Abbaye de Neumünster – neimënster”. Embracing its newfound cultural significance, the center now buzzes with activity, offering a vibrant array of concerts, performances, seminars, and exhibitions. Read more here.

Architect: STEINMETZDEMEYER

Location: 2 Rue du Pont, 2344 Pafendall Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2016

The creation of a public lift linking the historic Pfaffenthal district to the upper city of Luxembourg presented a myriad of challenges. Beyond facilitating soft mobility for pedestrians and cyclists, the project aimed to blend functionality with artistic expression, all while respecting the UNESCO-protected landscape – easier said than done. However, since its inauguration in mid-2016, the lift has become a successful project, catering to a diverse array of users, from daily commuters to curious tourists and local residents. Beyond its practical function, the lift serves as a catalyst for the cultural and touristic development of the Grund-Clausen-Pfaffenthal-Upper City trail, enhancing connectivity and enriching the visitor experience. Offering a unique vantage point, it provides unparalleled views of the city’s skyline. Read more here.

Grand Duchess Charlotte Bridge

Architect: Egon Jux

Location: 2 Rue du Pont, 2344 Pafendall Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 1966

Constructed in 1966, the Grand Duchess Charlotte Bridge stands as a vital artery linking Luxembourg City’s historic center, Ville Haute, to the modern hub of Kirchberg, home to the European Union institutions. Named in honor of Grand Duchess Charlotte, the bridge’s inauguration marked a significant milestone in the city’s infrastructure development. The bridge boasts an interesting batter-post rigid-frame design, with its inclined legs varying in length, lending a sense of dynamic geometry to its profile. Over the years, the bridge has undergone maintenance and enhancements, including resurfacing in the 1980s and a fresh coat of paint in 1989. Read more here.

Mudam

Architect: I.M. PEI

Location: 2 Rue du Pont, 2344 Pafendall Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2006

No architect should miss the surprisingly stunning architecture of Kirchberg. The Grand Duke Jean Museum of Modern Art – located at the ‘entrance’ of this neighborhood – stands as a beacon of modernity and artistic innovation. Echoing the angular geometry and iconic use of steel and glass synonymous with previous Pei structures, the museum’s aesthetic pays homage to its renowned architect. Positioned strategically amidst the former Fort Thüngen and the historic city of Luxembourg, it embodies a seamless fusion of tradition and progress, symbolizing the city’s evolution. Inside, the museum boasts a treasure trove of contemporary masterpieces, housing a permanent collection featuring works by illustrious artists such as Andy Warhol, Bruce Nauman, Julian Schnabel, Thomas Struth, and Daniel Buren. Read more here.

Philharmonie Luxembourg

Architect: Christian de Portzamparc

Location: 3 Park Drai Eechelen, 1499 Clausen Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2006

Not far away from Mudam stands this gem of a concert hall. The Philharmonie Luxembourg stands as a pinnacle of musical excellence, hosting a staggering 400 performances annually and earning its place among Europe’s foremost concert venues. Portzamparc’s vision was to create an immersive gateway into the realm of music, achieved through a striking façade comprised of 823 white steel columns. Like a natural filter, this lattice-like structure delicately sifts light, cocooning visitors in an ethereal ambiance that transcends their immediate surroundings, inviting them to immerse themselves fully in the auditory experience. The innovative design places technical facilities in the inner row of columns, while the outer rows support the windows and provide structural stability. Read more here.

Architect: Dominique Perrault

Location: Rue du Fort Niedergruenewald, 2925 Kirchberg Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2008

Originally erected in 1973 to house the Court of Justice during the European Community’s infancy, Perrault faced the daunting task of expanding a structure that had undergone three previous extensions. The culmination of his efforts came to fruition in 2008 with the unveiling of a monumental new extension, effectively tripling the Court’s capacity and ushering in a new era of judicial functionality. Standing proudly at a towering height of 100 meters each, the new towers now claim the title of Luxembourg’s tallest edifices, a testament to both architectural prowess and institutional significance. These towers serve as bustling nerve centers, providing office space for over 600 translators and legal officers proficient in 23 languages. The original corten steel structure underwent a transformative overhaul, its interior hollowed out to accommodate the courtrooms, while the orthogonal ring envelops the central space, housing offices, judge chambers, and the prestigious Great Hall of Justice. Read more here.

Architect: Bolles + Wilson + WW+ architektur + management

Location: 37D Av. John F. Kennedy, 1855 Kirchberg Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2019

Established in 1899, the National Library of Luxembourg emerged from the ashes of a municipal library dating back to 1798. With a collection boasting 750,000 books and 3,500 periodicals as of 2007, it stands as an impressive bastion of knowledge and learning. Architecturally, the library presents a striking juxtaposition of transparency and grandeur, with an inviting facade commanding attention along Avenue John F. Kennedy. The heart of the library unfolds deeper within, where a central archive spanning five levels forms the nucleus of its operations. Crafted from large-format red pre-cast concrete panels, the library’s facade embodies a patchwork of textures and treatments worth a visit by itself. Read more here.

KPMG Luxembourg

Architect: Valentiniy HVP Architects

Location: 39 Av. John F. Kennedy, 1855 Kirchberg Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2014

This X-shaped Corten steel wonder is another of Valentiniy HVP Architects' magnificent designs. Positioned strategically in Kirchberg, its commanding presence is carefully orchestrated to catch the eye of both motorists and pedestrians, adhering to the principle of ‘isle planning’ that characterizes the area’s construction ethos. The innovative use of prefabricated X-shaped elements in Corten steel forms the first layer, reducing the need for internal pillars and allowing for flexible office layouts along the glazed facades. This not only enhances the building’s aesthetic appeal but also promotes a sense of openness and freedom within its interior spaces. On a second level, a striking second skin emerges—a curtain wall fashioned from gold anodized aluminum chassis and spandrels, suspended 50 cm from the outer Corten wall. This meticulous arrangement not only adds structural stability but also ensures optimum thermal insulation through triple-glazed panels. Read more here.

Max Planck Institute Luxembourg

Architect: Richard Meier & Partners

Location: 4 Rue Alphonse Weicker, 2721 Kirchberg Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 1993

Designed in 1993 by acclaimed architect Richard Meier, it initially served as the headquarters for HypoVereinsbank Luxembourg and since 2012 it has housed the Max Planck Institute for International, European, and Regulatory Procedural Law. As one of the prestigious Max Planck Institutes beyond Germany’s borders and the first dedicated to legal matters, it embodies a commitment to pioneering scholarship. Architecturally, the institute’s building, envisioned by Richard Meier & Partners Architects, stands as a reminiscence of a fortress surrounded by water. Meier, a distinguished figure in modernist American architecture, draws inspiration from Le Corbusier’s formal style. Renowned for his luminous and inspirational spaces, Meier’s buildings, often clad in white, have a similar aesthetic (check his Ara Pacis in Rome). Read more here.

Adolphe Bridge

Architect: Paul Séjourné and Albert Rodange

Location: Uewerstad, 2320 Ville-Haute Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 1903

The Adolphe Bridge is perhaps the most beautiful of the historical bridges in Luxembourg. Constructed in 1903, it stands as an architectural marvel, spanning the Pétrusse River with its graceful arches. Its upper deck, stretching 153 meters, accommodates two lanes for vehicles and two pedestrian footpaths. In 2018, a lower deck was added beneath the upper structure, spanning 154 meters and featuring a dedicated bidirectional bicycle path, with pedestrian access provided. Named after Grand Duke Adolphe, the bridge symbolizes Luxembourg’s independence and has evolved into a cherished national icon. The Grand Duke, who reigned over Luxembourg from 1890 until 1905, prioritized education and social welfare, advocating for policies and programs that improved access to education and healthcare for Luxembourg’s citizens. Read more here.

Architect: Metaform Architects

Location: 38 Pl. de la Gare, 1616 Gare Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2023

POST Headquarters is poised to become a new landmark in the city’s architectural landscape, accommodating 850 employees around the most beautiful spiral staircase in the city. Besides this gem of an atrium, the other notable architectural feature is the integration of the Accinauto building, a listed vestige of 1950s classic architecture, into the new structure. The preservation of its façade and roof pitches required innovative engineering solutions, including the reinforcement of foundations and the extrusion of the original pitched roof into a vertical façade. POST HQ aims for DGNB platinum certification, incorporating eco-friendly design elements such as active tiles for air conditioning, rainwater recovery systems, and energy-efficient glazing. Read more here.

Le Bijou

Architect: Valentiny HPV architects

Location: 17 Bd Friedrich Wilhelm Raiffeisen, 2411 Gasperich Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2020

Valentiny HPV Architect, the geniuses behind KPMG, Luxembourg Learning Centre, and Valentiny Foundation (all in this list), designed this striking office building. Completed in 2020, Le Bijou serves as the office for BNP Paribas Real Estate, showcasing a bespoke double-skin façade that sets it apart in the neighborhood. The façade comprises two layers: the first layer consists of a triple-glazed unitized insulated aluminum curtain wall, providing thermal efficiency and sound insulation. The second layer envelops the entire façade and roof with oversized welded aluminum white leaves, creating a striking visual contrast. These bespoke decorative leaves, crafted in various shapes and sizes, lend Le Bijou a unique aesthetic appeal. Read more here.

Water Tower

Architect: Jim Clemes

Location: Gaasperech, Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2018

The Ban de Gasperich water tower, designed to serve a newly developed area of Luxembourg City, has emerged as a striking landmark visible day and night. Situated at the convergence of three motorways leading to France, Germany, and Belgium, its towering presence commands attention. Standing at 68 meters, this white reinforced concrete cylinder evokes the imagery of a medieval castle tower, adding a touch of historical resonance to the modern landscape. The steel skin enveloping the tower (reminiscent of woven aluminum strips, akin to lace) pays homage to Luxembourg’s industrial heritage, with its dynamic appearance resembling delicate lace fabric adorned with irregular voids. Behind its walls lie two water tanks with a combined capacity of 1000 cubic meters, accessible via an elevator or stairs comprising a total of 427 steps. Read more here.

Water Tower Leudelange

Architect: SchemelWirtz

Location: 21 Rue de la Poudrerie, 3364 Leudelange Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2008

And another water tower well worth a visit. Driven by the needs of a growing population and expanding business activities, Leudelange Tower stands as a vital infrastructure project. Comprising three tanks, the tower boasts impressive capacities, with the upper tank accommodating 2x250m3 and the lower tank 2x450m3. Architecturally, the tower’s design is a testament to the interplay of spaces, creating a visually striking composition. Constructed using light concrete for the structure and employing a curtain wall cladding system filled with translucent glass fiber panels, the materials contribute to its efficient operation in serving the water needs of the community and supporting local business ventures. Read more here.

Architect: NEY +Partners

Location: 1 Bd John Fitzgerald Kennedy4170 Esch-sur-Alzette Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2009

The Pedestrian Bridge in Esch/Alzette – belonging to the more modern infrastructure built in Luxembourg – serves as a vital link between the bustling city center and the Parc du Galgenberg. Before its construction, accessing Parc du Galgenberg from the city center was challenging, despite its proximity. The bridge’s completion not only facilitates easier access but also contributes to the revitalization of both the city and the train station neighborhood. The exterior, painted in a pale gray hue, accentuates its subtle curvature, while the interior boasts a striking iron oxide red, reminiscent of the Minette region’s characteristic soil. This vibrant red “path” serves as a visual cue, delineating the transition from the urban hub to the verdant recreational space of the park and vice versa. Read more here.

Architect: Valentiny Hvp Architects

Location: 7, Ënnert den Héichiewen, 4361 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2018

This university library project aimed to transform a rigid industrial structure into a vibrant and inviting Learning Centre. Spanning over 100 meters on five levels, the enormous volumes create a sense of soaring plateaus around the preserved ore silo, a nod to Belval’s industrial heritage and the country’s innovation prowess. In order to maintain the historical silo, the old structures were cleaned, reinforced, and repainted, while a new envelope was added to unify the old steel structures with the roof, forming a distinctive ensemble for the ‘Maison du Livre’ project. The facade’s flat panels on the northeast side provide natural lighting for reading areas, while hexagonal elements on the west side modulate light for a softer ambiance. The use of screen-printed glass offers sun protection and creates a marbled effect, while the interior features fluid spaces with raw concrete walls, anthracite grey floors, and acoustic ceilings. Read more here.

Architect: Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

Location: 2 Av. de l’Universite, Belval Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2015

The Maison du Savoir stands as a testament to both the future and the past, symbolizing the transformation of the Belval district in Esch-sur-Alzette from a steel plant site to the new University of Luxembourg campus’s focal point. As the organizational and communicative nucleus of the campus, the Maison du Savoir integrates various university facilities, including lecture halls, seminar rooms, administrative offices, and dining areas, within its horizontally and vertically elongated structure. Its design pays homage to the site’s industrial past, with the 18-story tower block mirroring the dimensions of former steel furnaces. A double-shell facade, with an internal climatic barrier and an outer steel honeycomb structure, regulates visibility and light. High stairwells provide access to upper levels, flooding internal spaces with natural daylight, while a garden on the fourth floor adds a touch of greenery. Read more here.

Architect: Studio Jil Bentz

Location: 36 Rte de Mondorf, 5552 Remich, Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2022

A personal favorite of the list: The Domaine Claude Bentz project by Studio Jil Bentz which stands as an independent expansion of a winery in Luxembourg’s Mosel region. Spanning two stories and stretching 71 meters in length, this building combines concrete and wood in its construction. The ground floor, supported by concrete, hosts the new winery facilities including a wine shop, tasting rooms, and an event space. Meanwhile, the first floor, crafted from wood, accommodates private apartments and office areas. A key challenge of the project was integrating these diverse functions harmoniously within a narrow site characterized by significant length and topographical constraints. The response to this challenge unfolded through a strategic approach on each level. On the ground floor, a sequence of squared rooms rotated 45° was employed to create a unique spatial experience, eschewing linear corridors and enhancing diagonal perspectives to counteract the sense of narrowness. Conversely, the first floor features a grid of 18 identical orthogonal units, providing structure and hierarchy to the plan. Read more here.

Biodiversum

Architect: Valentiny hvp architects

Location: 5 Breicherwee, 5441 Rëmerschen Schengen, Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2016

During the 19th century, this expansive tract of land on the border of Luxembourg, Germany, and France served as a sand pit, reshaping the landscape with numerous small lakes. Recognizing its ecological value, the area was designated as the Haff Remich Nature Reserve in 1998. To enhance the visitor experience, a unique center was constructed resembling an upturned Celtic ship hull, paying homage to the region’s ancient heritage. Crafted entirely from timber atop a ferroconcrete framework, the Biodiversum is a grand structure boasting interiors meticulously assembled plank by plank. The design allows natural light to filter through large windows, creating an almost reverential ambiance, particularly with views of the adjacent lake. This setting provides an ideal backdrop for the center’s permanent exhibition, which educates visitors, especially youth, on the park’s ecosystem, ecology, and conservation efforts. Read more here.

Valentiny Foundation

Architect: Valentiny hvp architects

Location: 34 Waistrooss, 5440 Remerschen Schengen, Luxembourg (Google)

Year: 2016

In 2014, François Valentiny established the Valentiny Foundation in his hometown of Remerschen. Situated in the Schengen commune, the foundation serves as a vital hub for the promotion of art and architecture in its broadest forms. Functioning as both a repository of memory and an archive, the Valentiny Foundation showcases an extensive collection of paintings, sculptures, plans, and architectural models spanning over four decades of creative endeavors. These exhibits provide insights into the architectural office’s diverse projects undertaken across Europe, China, Russia, Brazil, and beyond, reflecting a life enriched by interactions with various cultures and landscapes. Drawing inspiration from shipbuilding techniques, the construction of the building embraces a complex geometry, with frames defining the double-curved surfaces of the structure. The façade is enhanced with ‘Schengen plaster’, a traditional material composed of lime cement and Moselle sand. Read more here.

Check these and other amazing locations on the map below or download my free Luxembourg Architecture Guide (PDF):