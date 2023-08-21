Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Luxembourg
  5. Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz

Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz

Save
Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz
Save this picture!
Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio Jil Bentz

Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Exterior PhotographyDomaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, TableDomaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, WindowsDomaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamDomaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Winery, Residential Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Remich, Luxembourg
  • Architects: Studio Jil Bentz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Jil Bentz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bayer Betonwerkstein, Bembe, Beton Feidt, Brever, Maison Rullem, OST Fenster, Prefalux, Schörghuber, TBS
  • Lead Architects: Jil Bentz
  • Structure Engineers: AuCarré
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Winery – Wine Tasting Rooms, Event Room, Wine shop, private apartment & office spaces
  • City: Remich
  • Country: Luxembourg
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Exterior Photography
© Studio Jil Bentz

Text description provided by the architects. Project Domaine Claude Bentz by Studio Jil Bentz is an autonomous extension of a winery in Luxembourg’s Mosel region. It is a two-story high, 71 meters long building made of concrete and wood. Concrete carries the ground floor which combines the new winery functions of a wine shop, tasting rooms, and an event room. Wood builds the first floor for private apartment and office spaces.

Save this picture!
Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, Windows
© Studio Jil Bentz

One of the project’s main challenges was to fit this mixture of functions in a harmonious way together and into a narrow site constrained by its significant length and topography. The response to the challenge was given in the plan in a specific way on each level: the general approach was to create a special sequence by adapting the principle of enfilades. On the ground floor, the strategy was amplified by drawing a succession of squared rooms rotated 45°.

Save this picture!
Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Studio Jil Bentz
Save this picture!
Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Studio Jil Bentz
Save this picture!
Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Studio Jil Bentz
Save this picture!
Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Image 24 of 27
Plan - Ground floor

The architectural move avoids linear corridors and thus the feeling of length. It opens up diagonal perspectives, which reduce the perception of narrowness. On the first floor, a grid of 18 identical orthogonal units adjacent to one another hierarchizes the plan. The 45° rotation of the ground floor’s rooms parallels the orientation of the saw-tooth roof.

Save this picture!
Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Interior Photography
© Studio Jil Bentz
Save this picture!
Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Interior Photography
© Studio Jil Bentz

The roof’s inclination, the façade’s division, and heights as much as the dual material choice enter in a direct dialog with the neighboring building of the original winery. Particular attention has been given to the selection of materials; they were placed where they made the most sense in terms of structure, form, and climate control. Genuine care was put in the selection of the concrete aggregates, sourced from the river nearby, to minimize its environmental footprint and to emphasize the winery’s strong ties with the Mosel region.

Save this picture!
Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Column
© Studio Jil Bentz
Save this picture!
Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Column
© Studio Jil Bentz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Remich, Luxembourg

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Jil Bentz
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryResidential ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureLuxembourg

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryResidential ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureLuxembourg
Cite: "Domaine Claude Bentz / Studio Jil Bentz" 21 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005654/domaine-claude-bentz-studio-jil-bentz> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags