Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE

Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE

Save

Foster + Partners has just unveiled the designs of two neighboring residential towers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Named VELA and VELA VIENO, the two towers offer waterfront living, providing direct access to the promenade and the marina. Situated in Dubai’s Marasi Bay with a direct view of the Burj Khalifa, the developments are “characterized by a horizontal rhythm, emphasized structure, and strategic voids in the massing.”

Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE - Image 2 of 9Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE - Image 3 of 9Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE - Image 4 of 9Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE - Image 5 of 9Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE - More Images+ 4

Reaching a height of 150 meters, VELA spans a floor area of 272,860 sqm across 30 floors. The tower features 38 residences, including penthouses and three and four-bedroom units. Upon arrival, residents are dropped off at an elevated zone at the tower’s base. The Marasi Bay Marina is framed by a colonnade and water feature edge. Beneath the drop-off is an amenity level with programs for relaxation overlooking Marina Bay, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai.

Save this picture!
Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE - Image 6 of 9
Courtesy of Foster + Partners | VELA

The beachfront promenade and the amenity level are connected, with a café and a gym serving as anchors. Two central penthouses connect the tower’s north and south sections, offering city views. The Sky Palace is at the tower's pinnacle, a private terrace boasting an arrival gallery connecting the apartment to the basement parking and drop-off area.

Related Article

BIG's "Kaktus Towers" Near Completion in Copenhagen

VELA VIENTO has 41 stories and a height of 180 meters, and it includes 92 apartments. Three of the apartments are unique bridge apartments that span the towers. Two penthouses sit atop the tower as its crowning feature.

Save this picture!
Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE - Image 5 of 9
Courtesy of Foster + Partners | VELA

Located across Marasi Drive, VELA VIENTO is set back from the marina. Its design includes a platform raising the tower to improve views and a planted terrace with an indoor-outdoor pool and lounging areas. The tower frames views of the Burj Khalifa using the glazed sky bridges that connect two portions of the lower building. At the 100-meter mark, VELA VIENTO features an amenity overlooking the marina. The amenity boasts a pool on the terrace, a gym, and a lounge, acting as the tower’s centerpiece.

Save this picture!
Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE - Image 2 of 9
Courtesy of Foster + Partners | VELA VIENTO

In other similar news, Foster + Partners has revealed the designs for a new campus in Los Angeles. The “vertical creative office” is wrapped in spiraling gardens, giving the project its distinctive images and introducing outdoor areas throughout. Additionally, the studio began construction on “The Grid,” a new office development located in central Athens, spanning an entire city block. Finally, Foster + Partners recently unveiled the designs for the Xicen Science & Technology Center at the heart of the Yangtze River Delta Region in Shanghai, China. The project draws inspiration from the timeless allure of the nearby water towns, blending new and existing waterways to create a community.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE" 26 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014954/foster-plus-partners-unveils-pair-of-residential-towers-in-dubai-uae> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags