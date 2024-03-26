Foster + Partners Unveils Pair of Residential Towers in Dubai, UAE

Save this picture! Courtesy of Foster + Partners | VELA VIENTO

Foster + Partners has just unveiled the designs of two neighboring residential towers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Named VELA and VELA VIENO, the two towers offer waterfront living, providing direct access to the promenade and the marina. Situated in Dubai’s Marasi Bay with a direct view of the Burj Khalifa, the developments are “characterized by a horizontal rhythm, emphasized structure, and strategic voids in the massing.”

Reaching a height of 150 meters, VELA spans a floor area of 272,860 sqm across 30 floors. The tower features 38 residences, including penthouses and three and four-bedroom units. Upon arrival, residents are dropped off at an elevated zone at the tower’s base. The Marasi Bay Marina is framed by a colonnade and water feature edge. Beneath the drop-off is an amenity level with programs for relaxation overlooking Marina Bay, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai.

The beachfront promenade and the amenity level are connected, with a café and a gym serving as anchors. Two central penthouses connect the tower’s north and south sections, offering city views. The Sky Palace is at the tower's pinnacle, a private terrace boasting an arrival gallery connecting the apartment to the basement parking and drop-off area.

VELA VIENTO has 41 stories and a height of 180 meters, and it includes 92 apartments. Three of the apartments are unique bridge apartments that span the towers. Two penthouses sit atop the tower as its crowning feature.

Located across Marasi Drive, VELA VIENTO is set back from the marina. Its design includes a platform raising the tower to improve views and a planted terrace with an indoor-outdoor pool and lounging areas. The tower frames views of the Burj Khalifa using the glazed sky bridges that connect two portions of the lower building. At the 100-meter mark, VELA VIENTO features an amenity overlooking the marina. The amenity boasts a pool on the terrace, a gym, and a lounge, acting as the tower’s centerpiece.

