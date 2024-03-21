Foster + Partners Unveils Design for Office Tower with Spiraling Gardens in Los Angeles, US

Foster + Partners, led by Norman Foster, has revealed designs for a new “vertical creative office” campus on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, overlooking Hollywood. Developed by real estate firm The Star LLC, the tower is wrapped in spiraling gardens, giving the project its distinctive image and introducing generous outdoor areas throughout. Dubbed “The Star,” the project strives to use active and passive design strategies to bring a welcoming and comfortable space for all future users.

The location and design of the tower will allow for 360-degree views of downtown Los Angeles, the Hollywood sign, and the Pacific Ocean. Floor-to-ceiling windows take full advantage of this position, while the gardens included at every level bring nature closer to the workplace. The building strives to become a positive addition also at street level, as its ground floor is punctuated by restaurants, community gathering spaces, a theater, and a gallery.

The design team, led by Nigel Dancey, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners, focused on integrating “Hollywood’s spirit of creativity and innovation” into a building that is expected to become a new destination for Los Angeles. By introducing natural light and ventilation, in addition to the various facilities available for future users, the design aims to create an environment where people can work better and smarter.

This is a true reflection of the workplace of the future, nurturing community, well-being, and collaboration with green social terraces spiraling through the building that will encourage and enliven the city’s incredible creative industries. - Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, Foster + Partners

Recently, Foster + Partners announced the start of the construction for “The Grid,” a new office complex in Athens, Greece. Similarly, the internationally recognized office has revealed the design of a new science and technology center in Shanghai, China, envisioned as a large-scale mixed-use development focused on the intersection between innovation and the natural world.