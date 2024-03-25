A Vertical Neighborhood in China and a Science Center in New York: 8 Unbuilt Projects by Established Firms

Save this picture! Courtesy of Aedas | Huanggang Port Headquarts

Exploring unbuilt architectural projects by established firms offers a glimpse into the forefront of design innovation and future-thinking concepts. In fact, studying up-and-coming projects provides an opportunity to get ahead of emerging trends and envision the future of the built environment, fostering dialogue around new ideas. With the looming climate crisis in a post-COVID world, this week’s selection of unbuilt projects submitted to the ArchDaily community showcases the scale of problem-solving through city-making and contextual spatial activations.

Whether it’s a vertical neighborhood in Kunming, a life science facility in Manhattan, or a cultural center in Veneria Reale, these unbuilt projects capture the diverse spectrum of architectural visionaries’ progression. Each of these proposals represents a unique narrative, whether seeking to redefine residential living or revitalize urban space. Through these projects, architects can offer the environment a glimpse into the transformative potential of design when used in a problem-solving capacity.

Read on to explore the unbuilt projects, along with text descriptions from the architects.

Life science facility at 707 Eleventh Avenue

The Georgetown Company announced plans for a future life science facility at 707 Eleventh Avenue. 707 Eleventh is the first ground-up, purpose-built life science property proposed for prime Manhattan in more than a decade. Designed by the renowned architecture studio Elkus Manfredi, the building will offer a high-performance environment by delivering best-in-class infrastructure and a strong focus on sustainability and tenant well-being. The project encompasses state-of-the-art laboratory, research and office facilities across seven floors. Plans also include private terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a light-filled and spacious workplace environment as well as a sophisticated lobby experience anchored by a chic day-to-night cafe and wine bar.

Hub della Cultura di Venaria Reale

In the center of the city of Venaria Reale (TO), near one of the largest and most beautiful Savoy estates, Piuarch's new urban regeneration project is slated for construction. The project, calling for the creation of a cultural center in a metropolitan area currently in a state of abandonment, is part of the overall initiative “Tra Urbano e Periurbano,” funded by the PNRR, with the aim of urban and social regeneration of a peri-urban sector of the city of Turin. The funds earmarked for the Culture Hub in the context of the PNRR amount 7 million euros.

New Residential Tower Solhouse 6035

Gensler and Bosa Properties are revealing Solhouse 6035 – a 50-story residential tower located in British Columbia near Burnaby’s Central Park, in one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities. It was designed in the height of the pandemic, so it inherently embodies the post-pandemic priorities of residents: access to nature, ample amenities, and simple, pared-back living spaces. The building is designed as an ecosystem where mental and physical wellness can take center stage while remaining compatible with the surrounding context of the city.

Huanggang Skyscraper, Shenzhen

Standing at 247m tall, the Huanggang Port Headquarters is set to be the new landmark for the Shenzhen Technology and Innovation Park and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Cooperation Zone. Drawing inspiration from the surrounding landscape and reflecting the regional characteristics, the design is based on the imagery of stacking stones and rivers. A simple fluid architectural form is adopted which signifies flowing water, while the cantilevered canopy at the tower's entrance signifies the splashes. It has adopted a ripple-like cascading form, echoing the overall shape of the tower. The vertical lines of the façade pour from the crown to the lobby, unifying the architectural language from top to bottom.

Ecological Vertical Neighborhood

Rocco Design Architects (RDA) released their design for the second headquarters building for OCT, one of China’s largest real estate and tourism companies. The project is in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province. Known as 'The City of Eternal Spring,' Kunming's mild climates, millennia-old historical sites, and sublime landscapes attract millions of regional and international visitors a year. Two towers flank a central void that brings natural ventilation through the entire complex, taking advantage of Kunming's mild climate. Floating public spaces cantilevered off the towers offer signature amenities for residents, guests, and office workers. These areas—including a soaring triple-height, fully glazed exhibition hall, a social club, conference centers, and hanging outdoor gardens—interweave the towers, lending the complex its distinctive H-shaped silhouette and creating a social core at the heart of the vertical neighborhood.

University of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences

The University of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, jointly designed by Gensler and Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University, is located in the Hongdao Economic Zone of Qingdao. Approximately 10,000 students will be accommodated in a total GFA of 530,000 square meters across 90 hectares. It is the first university campus in China and the world named "Rehabilitation." The university is positioned as a high-end, innovative university that integrates technological innovation, talent development, health & wellness development, and service offerings.

New Hope Central China Regional Headquarters, Wuhan, China

The Aedas and Do Design consortium has recently won the competition for the New Hope Central China Regional Headquarters at the riverside of Yangtze River in Wuhan, China. The project is perched at the northern end of the riverside business district. It overlooks the Erqi Yangtze River Bridge and is surrounded by convenient transportation network. In a superior geographical location, the New Hope Central China Regional Headquarters peers across the riverside greenery of excellent landscape view. Marked by its elegant flow lines that correspond to the surrounding Yangtze, the high-rise allegorically represents Wuhan as a vivacious cultural capital.

Chonbang & Ilshin

Urban Agency has won the master plan competition to revitalize and redevelop the Chonbang & Ilshin textile industrial site into a fully sustainable City for All in Gwangju, South Korea. The vision is based on a self-sustainable loop in which ecology, economics, people, and infrastructure interact. Priorities include green spaces that promote social interaction, circular systems like rainwater harvesting, short distances and soft transportation modes, mixed-use areas that support diversity and inclusivity, and human-scaled streets and public spaces. The current site is largely disconnected from infrastructure and development, so the vision has been to create a 15-minute city where everything is in one place.

