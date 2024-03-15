Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Written by

Glass brick facades have emerged as a captivating architectural trend, blending the enduring elegance of glass with the robust strength of bricks. Glass bricks can as well be more thermally resistant than conventional glazing. 

These facades add a pixelated effect that plays with light and shadow,  perfectly transmitting light, while maintaining privacy. The way glass bricks facades soften and blend the views of the outside can increase calmness and focus. From sleek commercial buildings to avant-garde residential projects, glass brick facades continue to push the boundaries of architectural innovation, captivating both designers and observers alike.

Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 2 of 16Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 3 of 16Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 4 of 16Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 5 of 16Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - More Images+ 11

Helse Heuvels Park / YATTA Architectuur

"The architectural design consists of a continuous wall of glass bricks – illuminating the park by night as it is connected to street lightning."

Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 2 of 16
© Alexandra Bertels
Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 6 of 16
© Alexandra Bertels
Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 7 of 16
© Alexandra Bertels

Qaammat Pavilion / Konstantin Arkitekter

"One of the more distinctive features of the structure is its glass ‘shell’, its play of transparencies, scale, and weight, resulting in a feeling of surreality. The Qaammat pavilion can simultaneously alter the viewer’s perspective, merge, and even vanish into the surrounding topography."

Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 8 of 16
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 9 of 16
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 10 of 16
© Julien Lanoo

The Glass Fortress / Archismith Architects

"The facade changes its look perpetually following the condition of sunlight and the shifting shadow of trees. At night, the glass blocks are illuminated turning them into a giant glass lantern. The glass blocks used for the project are rectangular as opposed to those conventional square-shaped type."

Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 3 of 16
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 4 of 16
© Spaceshift Studio
Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 11 of 16
© Spaceshift Studio

Coco House / Duy Le Architects

"The design utilizes glass brick to imitate wave patterns, which visualize the Western water region of Vietnam as well as emphasize the aesthetic curve of the façade. The glass bricks not only guarantee privacy for the open space within the house but also provide enough natural lighting."

Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 13 of 16
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 5 of 16
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 12 of 16
© Trieu Chien

HARMAY Beijing Flagship Store / AIM Architecture

"The Beijing location has big glass brick façade, an industrial statement where the absence of seeing makes the exterior statement more powerful, with only the seduction of shadows and movement."

Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 14 of 16
© Dirk Weiblen
Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 15 of 16
© Dirk Weiblen
Save this picture!
Beyond Transparency: 5 Buildings Highlighting Glass Brick Facades - Image 16 of 16
© Dirk Weiblen

