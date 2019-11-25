World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. China
  5. AIM Architecture
  6. 2019
  7. HARMAY Beijing Flagship Store / AIM Architecture

HARMAY Beijing Flagship Store / AIM Architecture

Save this project
HARMAY Beijing Flagship Store / AIM Architecture

© Dirk Weiblen © Dirk Weiblen © Dirk Weiblen © Dirk Weiblen + 31

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Interior Design  · 
Beijing, China
  • Interiors designers: AIM Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 650.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Dirk Weiblen

  • Design Principals

    Wendy Saunders, Vincent de Graaf

  • Project Management

    Cindy Xu

  • Design Team

    Feng Xie, Charles Liu, Eno Chen, Jiao Yan, Jovana Petrovic, Hu Chen, Mavis Li, Simon Huang

  • FF&E Team

    Sowon Lee, Baoer Wang, Peichin Lee
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

Text description provided by the architects. The new warehouse is spread out over two floors, where there is a gaping void —quite literally, we hacked out a part of the ceiling to create more visibility.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen
Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

The first floor focuses on small products. A huge assembly table creates strong movement and functions as a carrier where all these lucrative, fast-moving items, are showcased. Spatially, the big loop creates a powerful direction and momentum, tying all the product together more cohesively, all while enabling a semi-enclosed area for the staff to work.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen
Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

A spiral staircase swirls up from the assembly table and guides guests up to the larger part of the warehouse space, where rows of steel shelves housing a multitude of products greet visitors.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen
Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

The second floor also grants a peek behind the curtain of HARMAY’s branding machine. A curtain closes off the light filtering through a translucent facade, creating a small studio for shooting product. It’s a fun flex on all behind the scenes styling that goes into each clickable e-commerce listing.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen
Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

Here u can also step into five rooms designed to enhance the offline sales engagement. Each room offers a themed product focus. A white travel kit room features see through bags filled with smaller products ideal for travel. The product is displayed with efficiency and elegance: hanging from the wall, a la grab n’ go. The perfume bar has colorful flower patterned walls, and is a romantic tribute to the lasting power of scent.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

A third room invites visitors to try on products behind soft curtain walls. Like a backstage dressing room, there is a sense of fun, play, and luxury. The niche room is a high profile room tailored for exclusivity, luxury cosmetics, and unique brands to HARMAY. The fifth room is white, a blank space, like a crisp sheet of white paper; guests are invited to write the next act on their own.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen
Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

All brands are moving parts pieced together to create a product or experience. The Beijing location has big glass brick façade, an industrial statement where the absence of seeing makes the exterior statement more powerful, with only the seduction of shadows and movement.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen
Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

Like seeing shapes behind a curtain, hearing footsteps on the stage. There are only two tiny doors here, but once inside, guests become a part of the show. Inside, it is the whole world of HARMAY.

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: No.2 Gongti North Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AIM Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Interior Design China
Cite: "HARMAY Beijing Flagship Store / AIM Architecture" 25 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928995/harmay-beijing-flagship-store-aim-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Dirk Weiblen

HARMAY话梅北京旗舰店 / AIM Architecture

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream