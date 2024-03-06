The Legacy of Brutalism on Morocco’s Post-independence Architectural Landscape

Save this picture! Post Office, Casablanca. Image © Carl Ha 2019 (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Several events have shaped Morocco since its independence. One of them is the Architects’ transition from serving the declining French empire to serving the newly independent Moroccan nation. Upon gaining independence in 1956, young Moroccan and foreign architects were tasked with constructing a self-sufficient Morocco. The demand for modern infrastructure, new administrative buildings, and improved education and health facilities led to a construction boom. This boom provided architects and planners the opportunity to express their vision.

Inspired by the popularity of modernism in Europe, architects experimented with buildings that embodied brutalism. This architectural style was not only a rebellion against the colonial vision of urban design in Morocco, but also a symbol of architectural unity in the urban landscape. Buildings were created in various typologies with the characteristic of exposed concrete, showcasing its inherent qualities of strength, durability, and functionality. These buildings, which can be seen in cities such as Agadir, Casablanca, Tangier, and parts of Marrakesh, represent a dialogue between brutalism and Moroccan culture, environment, and climate.

Agadir, a city on the southern Atlantic coast of Morocco, experienced significant brutalist influence during its period of independence. Prior to February 29, 1960, it was home to 45,000 residents. However, on that fateful day, the city was devastated by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a second shock and a widespread fire. In mere minutes, the disaster claimed 15,000 lives, injured 25,000 people, and left most survivors homeless. The city, including the sixteenth-century casbah and the French colonial ville nouvelle, was almost entirely destroyed.

In response to the tragedy, King Mohammed V launched a comprehensive reconstruction campaign, involving both Moroccan and international architects and planners. The reconstruction of Agadir, which had recently gained independence from the French colonial empire, symbolized the ambition of the new Moroccan nation and attracted unprecedented attention. This undertaking was a demonstration of national and international solidarity, with contributions from architects like Le Corbusier.

The result of this collective effort was remarkable. In a very short time, the new Agadir emerged from the ruins. The best Moroccan and international architects introduced innovative brutalist typologies, merging ultramodern and vernacular dwelling styles. These were supplemented by innovative public structures such as schools, dispensaries, and cinemas, creating a unique urban reality. The Hotel de Ville is a prime example of brutalist architecture that incorporates the concept of interior open gardens, reminiscent of traditional Moroccan culture. This structure was designed by Emile Duhon, and it was built in 1961. The spatial design of the building represents modern Mediterranean traditions, while its exposed concrete form and solar shading control its climate. Other notable brutalist buildings in Agadir include the Souss-Al Alima College, the 1963 post office, and Building A, built in 1961 by Henri Tastemain & Louis Riou. These structures demonstrate the unique style of brutalist architecture that now characterizes the city.

Casablanca, another Moroccan city, is known for its legacy of brutalism. The architecture in Casablanca is diverse, but the cityscape is dominated by a high density of modern buildings and visionary designs from the independence era. During a massive construction wave in the 1940s and 1950s, Casablanca transformed into a model of a Modernist City. It was fresh, urban, and unique at the time. European architects saw the city as a blank canvas, designing a large modern metropolis that made the term 'Casa Blanca' ('White House') fitting.

Today, Casablanca showcases a vast collection of post-war architecture, modernist icons, and buildings embodying elements of brutalism. The city's architectural style is defined by white, concrete, and clean shapes. A unique example of modern architecture with brutalist elements in Casablanca is the Church of Notre-Dame de Lourdes. This Catholic church is known for its elongated concrete structure and striking stained glass windows, designed by French artist Gabriel Loire. Construction began in 1917, was interrupted by the war, and was completed in 1959 by French architect Achilles Dangleterte.

The building showcases exposed concrete and large-scale elements. The entrance features tall columns and intricate screen wall patterns. The interior is adorned with vertical stained glass panels, brilliantly depicting familiar Catholic stories in a vibrantly colorful manner. Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Casablanca boasts over 8,500 square feet of stained glass. Floor-to-ceiling panels line the two elongated aisles of the church, with light diffusing differently from one side to the other depending on the sun.

Examples of Brutalism in Moroccan architecture include the 1970s post office building in Casablanca, which combines exposed concrete and blue ceramic tiles in a unique way. Additionally, buildings designed by Jean-François Zevaco, including Axa Assurance, Villa, Zevaco Studio, and the Idrrisi School group, demonstrate Brutalist characteristics.

In Marrakech, the Province de Marrakech built in 1970 is a Brutalist structure that uses pigmented exposed concrete, blending with the aesthetics of traditional Moroccan architecture. The Rehabilitation Center in Tetmellil, built in 1960, presents a new form for administrative buildings representative of an independent Morocco. Furthermore, Sidi Harazem, a thermal bath complex near Fez built in 1960, uses disintegrated forms to house various programs. These forms are linked with exterior spaces, creating uniform public areas for city dwellers. These buildings, which are part of Morocco's Brutalist legacy, redefine regionalism in the post-colonial architectural wave. They reflect a domestic functional approach to the country's extensive reconstruction program, interpreting global architecture in local narratives.