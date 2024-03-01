Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Continuing his work exploring the office spaces of architecture studios from around the world, Archmospheres photographer Marc Goodwin has reached Japan, where he captured the workspace of architecture studios such as Kengo Kuma & Associates, Tato Architects, Akihisa Hirata, and Nori Architects. Collaborating with Marc Goodwin, architect, and writer Samuel Michaëlsson traveled to Japan in the autumn of 2019 to interview the participants, resulting in a series of videos that further developed the exploration.
The photographs reveal snippets of everyday life in these studios. While not all of the buildings were designed by their occupying architecture studios, each office has added a personal touch to their space, aligning them with their internal culture and traditions. One such example is Tato Architects, for whom the kitchen has become an important gathering space, as they take turns preparing lunch for each other and eating together is a significant part of their office story.
Read on to discover architecture offices in Japan through the lens of Marc Goodwin.
Kengo Kuma & Associates
- Address: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
- Year building was built: 2003 (BY-CUBE) 1969 (Aoyama Tower)
- 300+ staff members in the Tokyo office
Akihisa Hirata architecture office
- Address: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
- 21 staff members
- Size (sqm): 322.8
- Building's former use: Office and Residence, built in 1985
Atelier Fujimori
- In the studio since 2017
- 1 staff member
- Size (sqm): 815
- Building's former use: Residential, built in 1994
DDAA Inc. / DDAA LAB Inc.
- Address: Meguro-ku, Tokyo, Japan
- In the studio since 2015
- 15 staff members
- Size (sqm): 197
- Building's former use: Original usage was as a garage.
Atelier Tenjinyama / Takashi Fujino
- Address: Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, Japan
- In the studio since 2011
- 5 staff members
- Size (sqm): 61.9
- Building's former use: New construction, completed in 2011
BASE
- Address: Taito, Tokyo, Japan
- In the studio since 2020
- 14 staff members
- Size (sqm): 281.9
- Building's former use: office and housing, built in 1964
Fuminori Nousaku + Mio Tsuneyama
- Address: Shinagawa, Tokyo, Japan
- In the studio since 2017
- 4 staff members
- Size (sqm): 149.8
- Building's former use: Private House, built in 1987
ondesign partners
- Address: Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
- In the studio since 2017 , expand in 2022
- 30 (+25 remotely) staff members
- Size (sqm): 148, expanded to 232
- Building's former use: office, built in 1967
Tato Architects
- Address: Kobe, Hyogo, Japan
- In the studio since 2014
- 9 staff members (3 work remotely and only use the office occasionally)
- Size (sqm): 45
- Building's former use: New construction completed in 2008, incorporating elements of a previous building
TEZUKA ARCHITECTS
- Address: Tokyo, Japan
- In the studio since 2005
- 20 staff members
- Building's former use: New construction completed in 2008, incorporating elements of a previous building
Nori Architects / Norihisa Kawashima (principal & founder)
- Address: Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, Japan
- In the studio since 2021
- 6 staff members
- Size (sqm): 45
- Building's former use: Office and residential, built in 1972
Korogaro Association / Kengo Sato Architecture Office
- Address: Otama Village, Fukushima, Japan
- In the studio since 2020
- 3 staff members
- Size (sqm): 120
- Building's former use: Private house, built in the 1950s
Tomito architecture
- Address: Yokohama city, Kanagawa, Japan
- In the studio since 2020
- 8 staff members
- Size (sqm): 65
- Building's former use: Private house
NOIZ
- Address: Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo, Japan
- 18 staff members
coop Kitakagaya
- Address: Suminoe-ku, Osaka-city, Japan
- In the studio since 2009
- 8 staff members
- Size (sqm): 750
- Building's former use: Furniture factory
Tsubame Architects
- Address: Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan
- In the studio since 2022
- 12 staff members
- Size (sqm): 135
- Building's former use: New construction, built in 2022