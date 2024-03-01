Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Save
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Continuing his work exploring the office spaces of architecture studios from around the world, Archmospheres photographer Marc Goodwin has reached Japan, where he captured the workspace of architecture studios such as Kengo Kuma & Associates, Tato Architects, Akihisa Hirata, and Nori Architects. Collaborating with Marc Goodwin, architect, and writer Samuel Michaëlsson traveled to Japan in the autumn of 2019 to interview the participants, resulting in a series of videos that further developed the exploration.

The photographs reveal snippets of everyday life in these studios. While not all of the buildings were designed by their occupying architecture studios, each office has added a personal touch to their space, aligning them with their internal culture and traditions. One such example is Tato Architects, for whom the kitchen has become an important gathering space, as they take turns preparing lunch for each other and eating together is a significant part of their office story.

Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 2 of 41Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 3 of 41Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 4 of 41Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 5 of 41Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - More Images+ 36

Read on to discover architecture offices in Japan through the lens of Marc Goodwin.

Related Article

Explore Architecture Studios from Around the World Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 12 of 41
Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
  • Year building was built: 2003 (BY-CUBE) 1969 (Aoyama Tower)
  • 300+ staff members in the Tokyo office

Akihisa Hirata architecture office

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 16 of 41
Akihisa Hirata . Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
  • 21 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 322.8
  • Building's former use: Office and Residence, built in 1985

Atelier Fujimori

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 8 of 41
Atelier Fujimori. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 10 of 41
Atelier Fujimori. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2017
  • 1 staff member
  • Size (sqm): 815
  • Building's former use: Residential, built in 1994

DDAA Inc. / DDAA LAB Inc.

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 7 of 41
DDAA. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 40 of 41
DDAA. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Meguro-ku, Tokyo, Japan
  • In the studio since 2015
  • 15 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 197
  • Building's former use: Original usage was as a garage.

Atelier Tenjinyama / Takashi Fujino

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 2 of 41
Atelier Tenjinyama. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 27 of 41
Atelier Tenjinyama. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, Japan
  • In the studio since 2011
  • 5 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 61.9
  • Building's former use: New construction, completed in 2011

BASE

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 4 of 41
BASE. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Taito, Tokyo, Japan
  • In the studio since 2020
  • 14 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 281.9
  • Building's former use: office and housing, built in 1964

Fuminori Nousaku + Mio Tsuneyama

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 24 of 41
Fuminori Nousaku + Mio Tsuneyama. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Shinagawa, Tokyo, Japan
  • In the studio since 2017
  • 4 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 149.8
  • Building's former use: Private House, built in 1987

ondesign partners

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 3 of 41
ondesign partners. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 26 of 41
ondesign partners. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
  • In the studio since 2017 , expand in 2022
  • 30 (+25 remotely) staff members
  • Size (sqm): 148, expanded to 232
  • Building's former use: office, built in 1967

Tato Architects

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 29 of 41
Tato Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Kobe, Hyogo, Japan
  • In the studio since 2014
  • 9 staff members (3 work remotely and only use the office occasionally)
  • Size (sqm): 45
  • Building's former use: New construction completed in 2008, incorporating elements of a previous building

TEZUKA ARCHITECTS

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 31 of 41
TEZUKA ARCHITECTS. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Tokyo, Japan
  • In the studio since 2005
  • 20 staff members
  • Building's former use: New construction completed in 2008, incorporating elements of a previous building

Nori Architects / Norihisa Kawashima (principal & founder)

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 22 of 41
© Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, Japan
  • In the studio since 2021
  • 6 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 45
  • Building's former use: Office and residential, built in 1972

Korogaro Association / Kengo Sato Architecture Office

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 15 of 41
Korogaro Association / Kengo Sato Architecture Office. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 17 of 41
Korogaro Association / Kengo Sato Architecture Office. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Otama Village, Fukushima, Japan
  • In the studio since 2020
  • 3 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 120
  • Building's former use: Private house, built in the 1950s

Tomito architecture

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 33 of 41
Tomito architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 32 of 41
Tomito architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Yokohama city, Kanagawa, Japan
  • In the studio since 2020
  • 8 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 65
  • Building's former use: Private house

NOIZ

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 19 of 41
NOIZ. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 18 of 41
NOIZ. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo, Japan
  • 18 staff members

coop Kitakagaya

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 38 of 41
coop Kitakagaya. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Suminoe-ku, Osaka-city, Japan
  • In the studio since 2009
  • 8 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 750
  • Building's former use: Furniture factory 

Tsubame Architects

Save this picture!
Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 36 of 41
Tsubame Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan
  • In the studio since 2022
  • 12 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 135
  • Building's former use: New construction, built in 2022

Related Article

Explore Architecture Studios from Around the World Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin" 01 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013971/japanese-architecture-offices-through-the-lens-of-marc-goodwin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags