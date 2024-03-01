Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Continuing his work exploring the office spaces of architecture studios from around the world, Archmospheres photographer Marc Goodwin has reached Japan, where he captured the workspace of architecture studios such as Kengo Kuma & Associates, Tato Architects, Akihisa Hirata, and Nori Architects. Collaborating with Marc Goodwin, architect, and writer Samuel Michaëlsson traveled to Japan in the autumn of 2019 to interview the participants, resulting in a series of videos that further developed the exploration.

The photographs reveal snippets of everyday life in these studios. While not all of the buildings were designed by their occupying architecture studios, each office has added a personal touch to their space, aligning them with their internal culture and traditions. One such example is Tato Architects, for whom the kitchen has become an important gathering space, as they take turns preparing lunch for each other and eating together is a significant part of their office story.

+ 36

Read on to discover architecture offices in Japan through the lens of Marc Goodwin.

Related Article Explore Architecture Studios from Around the World Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Address: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Year building was built: 2003 (BY-CUBE) 1969 (Aoyama Tower)

300+ staff members in the Tokyo office

Address: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

21 staff members

Size (sqm): 322.8

Building's former use: Office and Residence, built in 1985

In the studio since 2017

1 staff member

Size (sqm): 815

Building's former use: Residential, built in 1994

Address: Meguro-ku, Tokyo, Japan

In the studio since 2015

15 staff members

Size (sqm): 197

Building's former use: Original usage was as a garage.

Atelier Tenjinyama / Takashi Fujino

Address: Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, Japan

In the studio since 2011

5 staff members

Size (sqm): 61.9

Building's former use: New construction, completed in 2011

BASE

Address: Taito, Tokyo, Japan

In the studio since 2020

14 staff members

Size (sqm): 281.9

Building's former use: office and housing, built in 1964

Fuminori Nousaku + Mio Tsuneyama

Address: Shinagawa, Tokyo, Japan

In the studio since 2017

4 staff members

Size (sqm): 149.8

Building's former use: Private House, built in 1987

Address: Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan

In the studio since 2017 , expand in 2022

30 (+25 remotely) staff members

Size (sqm): 148, expanded to 232

Building's former use: office, built in 1967

Address: Kobe, Hyogo, Japan

In the studio since 2014

9 staff members (3 work remotely and only use the office occasionally)

Size (sqm): 45

Building's former use: New construction completed in 2008, incorporating elements of a previous building

Address: Tokyo, Japan

In the studio since 2005

20 staff members

Building's former use: New construction completed in 2008, incorporating elements of a previous building

Nori Architects / Norihisa Kawashima (principal & founder)

Address: Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

In the studio since 2021

6 staff members

Size (sqm): 45

Building's former use: Office and residential, built in 1972

Korogaro Association / Kengo Sato Architecture Office

Address: Otama Village, Fukushima, Japan

In the studio since 2020

3 staff members

Size (sqm): 120

Building's former use: Private house, built in the 1950s

Tomito architecture

Address: Yokohama city, Kanagawa, Japan

In the studio since 2020

8 staff members

Size (sqm): 65

Building's former use: Private house

Address: Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

18 staff members

coop Kitakagaya

Address: Suminoe-ku, Osaka-city, Japan

In the studio since 2009

8 staff members

Size (sqm): 750

Building's former use: Furniture factory

Tsubame Architects

Address: Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan

In the studio since 2022

12 staff members

Size (sqm): 135

Building's former use: New construction, built in 2022