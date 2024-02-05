Hassell Unveils Lunar Habitat Masterplan, Aiming to Revolutionize Interstellar Living

Last week, Hassell revealed the Lunar Habitat Masterplan, a modular concept for a moon base. Developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Cranfield University, the project aims to contribute to the formation of the first permanent human settlement on the moon. Representing a significant set forward in interstellar exploration, the masterplan hopes to support the development of a community on the moon.

This project involved anthropologists, psychologists, roboticists, and astronauts, emphasizing the significance of a comprehensive approach to make this plan possible. The masterplan prioritizes elements of “livability” and considers restaurants, sports arenas, and greenhouses among the social and recreational places to enjoy.

Access to space is getting cheaper every year, so over the next two decades space travel will evolve hugely. The Moon is an extremely hostile place to live. With no atmosphere, humans need novel infrastructure to access water and oxygen whilst being subjected to high degrees of radiation. We need to start planning for how larger communities can not just survive, but also thrive and live on the moon. --Xavier De Kestelier, Global Head of Design at Hassell

Furthermore, the modular habitat system is intended to support the activities of national agencies such as NASA, ESA, and Jaxa and can house up to 144 people. In fact, it was developed as part of the European Space Agency's Discovery program. By 2024, it also plans to serve businesses, agencies, and tourists in commercial space. The proposed lunar settlement was selected for its proximity to two frozen bodies of water: The South Lunar Pole and the Shackleton Crater. These features and continuous sunlight are considered necessary for a sustainable way of life in the overall scheme.

The concept aims to depart from conventional ideas for lunar settlements by utilising a 3D-printed modular system that draws inspiration from tetrapods, which are commonly used in wave-dissipating structures. The hexapod-shaped parts fit together to create a radiation-resistant shell, overcoming the difficulties of building on moons and their specific gravities. By enabling on-site component regeneration, the use of lunar soil as a material for 3D printing encourages the rise of sustainable construction.

Innovative interlocking mechanisms are used in Hassell's scalable habitat system, allowing for flexible construction to accommodate future settlements. This building method, which is made possible by digital simulations, hopes to maximize the hexapods' embodied energy usage. Last week, a lunar housing model made using 3D printing was on display at the Space for Inspiration 2024 event.

