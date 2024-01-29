BIG Reveals Updated Design for Vltava Philharmonic Hall in Prague

Save this picture! Vltava Philharmonic Hall . Image © BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group

After winning the international competition for the design of the Vltava Philharmonic Hall in May 2022, Danish studio BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group has now developed the design into a detailed architectural study. The project continues the central concept of the competition, that of connecting the riverbank with the venue’s rooftop via a meandering path that expands the public space and invites visitors to engage with the new building. Construction is expected to start in 2027, after completing the project documentation for the building permit and selecting a contractor. The Philharmonic Hall is expected to open in 2032.

Upon completion, the new Philharmonic Hall will become the home of the Czech Philharmonic, the FOK Prague Symphony Orchestra, and the Music Department of the Prague Municipal Library. BIG’s project also takes into account local community stakeholders, and the residents of Prague 7. The design was also influenced by in-depth discussions with experts in acoustics, transport, and greenery. The main function fulfilled by the auditoriums is completed with additional facilities such as the Creative Hub, which will also house the music library.

Located on the waterfront of the Vltava River, the new building is positioned to engage with the surrounding public spaces, allowing for the creation of a grand town plaza connected to the public foyer. Each side of the structure has a different character, facing in turn a plaza, shared street, viaduct, and waterfront. Vegetation and landscape are integrated into the design to convey a conceptual narrative to reconnect the river and the city. Slim columns support the different terraces interconnected via a common path that leads to the top of the building. Staircases connect the entrances of the building with the rooftop terraces, contributing to the dynamic image of the building.

The functional organization of the Vltava Philharmonic Hall aims to offer a compact solution for ease of access and orientation. The center of the building is occupied by the Main Hall, with 1800 seats, which opens onto the public foyer with views of the historic center of Prague. Next to it, the Chamber Hall faces the waterfront and creates a more intimate space for smaller concerts and events. A Multipurpose Hall, oriented towards the city, is designed as a black box for maximum flexibility, while the Orchestra Rehearsal Hall is included as a comfortable daily practice space.

The Vltava Philharmonic is composed as a meandering journey from riverbank to rooftop. Public flows and belvedere plazas unite the city life of Prague to music within. Its halls are formed for sight, fine-tuned for sound, and orchestrated for functionality and connectivity. From this rhythmic structure, a symphony of colonnades and balconies extend as platforms for public life. Expressive yet pragmatic, the new philharmonic will ascend to form a key landmark for Prague. From river to roof. - Bjarke Ingels

In addition to the auditoriums, the Creative Hub will offer a unique type of space dedicated to musical education, rehearsal and performance. Operated by the Prague Municipal Library, it aspired to become a melting pot for diverse musical experiences, inviting all generations to engage, create, play and record together.

On a similar note, BIG has been selected as part of an international architecture team to design the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's new performance home. The office has also recently revealed a collaboration with Danish band WhoMadeWho to create an immersive stage design for their world tour. Also designed by them, the twisting towers of One High Line development are nearing completion on ‘Architecture Row’ in New York.

