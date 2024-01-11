MVRDV Unveils WärtZ Masterplan in the Netherlands: Transforming a Former Business Park into an Innovation Hub

MVRDV has just announced the WärtZ masterplan, that repurposes a former business park near the railway station into a dynamic innovation hub. Designed by developer AM and developed by a team including MVRDV, Orange Architects, and LOLA Landscape Architect, the scheme introduces residential homes, creative workspaces, dining establishments, and various neighborhood amenities. At the core of the new design is the newly renovated Wärtsilä hall, a former factory redesigned with a signature undulating roof topped by a hovering wooden apartment block.

Initially designed by Gert Grosfeld in 1998, the Wärtsilä Hall is positioned as the district's focal point. After MVRDV’s renovation, the hall is set to become the place for creative businesses, forward-thinking entrepreneurs, and research and educational organizations. Above the Wärtsilä hall, a wooden apartment block hovers, providing the new neighborhood with a centering point.

The WärtZ masterplan is situated in the heart of Zwolle, The Netherlands, and was inspired by the Wärtsilä hall. The 9.5-hectare WärtZ was created following the Municipality of Zwolle's station zone development framework and the guidelines provided by Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS), the Dutch railway company. The three areas that make up the WärtZ masterplan are Spoorpark to the east, Lurelei to the west, and Werkplaatsen in the middle.

The WärtZ scheme incorporates shared mobility options, a bicycle innovation center, multipurpose parking hubs, slow-traffic paths, and priority parking for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users. In line with the goals of NS and the Municipality of Zwolle, the plan aims to create a car-free, healthy community surrounding the station. Taking advantage of its current proximity to Zwolle’s station, the scheme hopes to create a vibrant “second city center” that highlights pedestrians.

I consider WärtZ as the daring sister of the historic city centre.The mix of housing typologies, education, facilities, and functions ensures a strong social fabric and opportunities for everyone. --Doeschka Bos, development manager AM.

The WärtZ district hopes to bring Zwolle closer to realizing its goal of having the greenest inner-city station area in the Netherlands, “serving as a national example.” With its low-carbon, circular policies and sustainable transportation efforts, WärtZ aims to establish a benchmark for other "station zones" nationwide. It is anticipated that the WärtZ innovation district will begin to take shape gradually around 2025.

