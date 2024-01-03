BIG Designs Immersive Set Design for the World Tour of WhoMadeWho

Architecture group BIG has unveiled the new stage design for the world tour of the Danish band WhoMadeWho. With visuals developed in collaboration with flora&faunavisions, EyeMix Studio, and Christopher Mulligan, the design features an inflatable sphere created to become a canvas for the three-dimensional video projections that contribute to the concert experience. The tour kicked off on November 2023 and will reach several cities around the world, including Paris, Madrid, Berlin, Istanbul, New York City, Los Angeles, Santiago de Chile, London as well as the band’s hometown, Copenhagen.

+ 10

This new stage setup aims to push for an immersive audio-visual experience aligned with the Danish trio’s creations, which blend Indie, Disco, and Techno into an electrifying fusion. To achieve this, the Bjarke Ingels Group has tapped into their experience designing for Burning Man, where they installed “The ORB,” an 85-foot-diameter inflatable mirrored sphere that floated over Nevada's Black Rock Desert. Similarly, the office has designed the centerpiece of the stage design as an inflatable reflective orb that reflects the surrounding scenography and visuals. Beneath it, three inflatable silver pods are dedicated to each band member, all positioned in front of an expansive LED screen background.

The visual system developed by flora&faunavisions contributes to this experience, creating images that respond in real-time to the band’s tracks. The team, which also includes LA-based EyeMix Studio as the head of visuals and animator Christopher Mulligan, has worked to develop advanced visualization tools that use AI to create synergy between the audio and visual aspects of the concerts. This contributes to strengthening the band’s connection with their fans.

Our design for WhoMadeWho's stage draws from our previous ventures into inflatable creations like SKUM and THE ORB. With maximum visual impact, the inflatable sphere serves as a canvas for captivating three-dimensional video projections, elevating the concert experience to a new level. - Jakob Lange, Partner and Head of BIG Products

Exploring the interdisciplinarity of the building profession, architects are often called upon to contribute to other artistic fields, from setting the stage for fashion shows to contributing to the development of brand identity, the creation of cinematic environments, or working with musicians to create immersive experiences for their audience. In a recent interview for ArchDaily, Stefan Dechant, the production designer behind some of the most reputable filmmakers, discusses how the set design and production needs to adapt to the character of the primary medium.