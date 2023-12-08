Pantone Reveals Peach Fuzz as Color of the Year 2024

Pantone has just just announced “Peach Fuzz” or PANTONE 13-1023,” the 2024 Color of the Year. Known for its color standards and digital solutions in the design community, Pantone announced the color aiming to move towards empathy and understanding. A hue between pink and orange, the color is soft and inviting and offers “tenderness and communicating a message of caring, community, and collaboration.”

This announcement also commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Pantone Color of the Year program, which began in 1999 with Pantone 15-4020 Cerulean Blue. Over the years, the program has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, aiming to reflect and express the “prevailing mood” and attitudes of our global societies through color.

Often associated with healing, PANTONE’s Peach Fuzz inspires a sense of community and offers a chance for introspection. In fact, Pantone's Color Institute’s Direction, Leatrice Eiseman, emphasizes its capacity to bring comfort and inner peace, impacting our well-being and inner serenity.

With this year’s Pantone Color of the Year 2024, we see an increased focus on community and people across the world reframing how they want to live and evaluating what is important – that being the comfort of being close to those we love. The color is one whose warm and welcoming embrace conveys a message of compassion and whose cozy sensibility brings people together and enriches the soul. – Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute.

In the world of architecture and interior design, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz can create welcoming atmospheres. This peach hue is claimed to nurture a sense of tranquility and provide spaces for relaxation and personal growth. Whether on a painting wall, in home décor, or in furniture, the color brings a gentle warmth to intimate spaces.

Read on to discover 8 projects that use Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year.

As a giant in the colors industry, Pantone has revealed many statement colors that affect the design world. Last year, the institution revealed its 2023 Color of the Year, “18-1759 Viva Magenta.” Representative of brave fearlessness, the color was inspired by joy. The year before, a shade that falls under the blue color family but with violet-red undertones was selected as 2022’s color. The color highlighted the merge between the physical and digital worlds at the time.