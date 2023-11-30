"3-Minute Pavilion" by WallMakers Explores Waste and Material Scarcity at the Sharjah Triennial 2023

The Sharjah Architecture Triennial opened on November 11, 2023, with the theme of The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability. Curated by Tosin Oshinowo, the program focused heavily on the Global South and alternative models the region can provide in the future. As part of the Triennial, the “3-Minute Corridor” pavilion by WallMakers explores our waste on a global scale, exploring methodologies of material reuse.

+ 3

The volume of waste that is building up in our ecosystems, having an effect on both land and oceans, is a global concern. Within that mass, tires make up about 2% of the world's waste and are regarded as highly hazardous. In fact, only about 30 million of the approximately 280 million tires that are discarded each year globally are recycled or used again. The "3-Minute Pavilion" by WallMakers suggests that these tires be repurposed in buildings using the "Tire Masonry and Unstabilized Sand" technique. By showcasing it as a robust and dependable building material when covered in mud plaster, this approach seeks to provide an alternative to the current scarcity of building resources.

The dome-like structure serves as a visual representation crafted from discarded tires. In fact, the showcase aims to inspire reflection on the enormous quantity of waste produced daily by humans—equivalent to 684,931 tires. Built from 1425 tires, the pavilion represents the massive amount of waste produced daily, as well as the possibility that these materials could be converted into livable areas.

Related Article Jim Denevan's Monumental Land Art Debutes in Abu Dhabi

Collected from various disposal sites in Sharjah, the pavilion is assembled with these tires, and they are then filled with desert sand—a widely available resource that is frequently thought unfit for construction. With the goal of creating thermally insulated rooms, this cutting-edge masonry approach aims to show that it is possible to construct structures out of these materials. Additionally, the pavilion explores the aridity of Sharjah and the UAE, claiming that these material solutions will not need active cooling to achieve thermal comfort.

Exploring the fleeting nature of impermanence, around 95% of the pavilion is meant to disappear back into the desert once it is used. In line with the Triennial’s overarching theme, The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability, the exhibition aims to become a platform for architecture and urbanism for West Asia, South Asia, and the African continent. On-site in Sharjah, the ArchDaily team had the chance to sit down with the curator, Tosin Oshinowo, and discuss her curatorial view, the development of the main themes of the program, and the larger principles and intentions behind the event. Finally, earlier this year, the complete list of participants was announced, featuring 29 architects and studios from 25 countries.