Decarbonization and Regional Solutions: The Main Architecture-Related Themes to Look Out for at COP28

On November 30, 2023, the UN COP28 climate summit begins in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The name stands for the Conference of the Parties under the UNFCCC, and symbolizes the annual meeting of world governments for the purpose of establishing strategies to limit the extent of climate change and its adverse effects. Last year’s summit concluded with several important measures, including the promise of a global fund aimed at providing financial aid to developing countries affected by climate disasters.

The main purpose of COP is to reinforce the commitments of the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, which strives to keep the global temperature rise under 1.5C degrees. As the construction industry accounts for 39% of global emissions, architecture plays an important role in helping to lower our carbon footprint, making COP28 a crucial event for architects.

+ 1

Read on to discover some of the main architecture-related themes expected to be discussed during this year’s summit.

Related Article What COP27 Meant for Architecture and the Construction Industry

Decarbonization and Carbon Capture

Fossil fuel production and the need to accelerate decarbonization efforts are expected to be among the most important subjects at this year’s edition of COP, especially given that the UAE is an important oil-producing country. The presence of the oil industry might seem surprising, but, according to Sultan Al Jaber, the president of COOP28 and chief executive of oil company Adnoc, bringing all actors to the table is crucial to finding solutions. The topic of decarbonizing has been a central one for the profession of architecture as well, with varied strategies employed by designers, from passive design to avoiding demolitions or favoring carbon-retaining materials.

Read more: What Is a Passive Building and How Can It Contribute to Decarbonizing Architecture?

Food Production

Despite being a major industry expected to be severely affected by climate change, discussions about food production have been a largely absent topic in previous editions. Estimates put a third of the world’s food production at risk in the scenario of rising temperatures. The field is also a significant contributor to the emission of greenhouse gases, especially if forests, wetlands, and peatlands are sacrificed in favor of agricultural fields. This year, participants will be expected to sign a special food declaration and set strategies for balancing the need to feed a growing population with the imperative of the 1.5C temperature limit. Ways in which architecture can contribute include the design of efficient and sustainable production facilities and the integration of urban farming and self-sufficiency in urban environments.

Read more: From Farm to Fork: How Architecture Can Contribute to Fresher Food Supply

The Global South and Regional Climate Solutions

One of the main themes of COP27 has been the condition of developing countries which, after suffering from severe climate-driven disasters, are pointing to the “loss and damage” and seeking to redress the situation. An agreement was reached that an international fund could be set up to aid the most vulnerable regions. While this is a significant breakthrough, COP28 is expected to be the place where this idea is turned into reality. Additionally, architects and designers such as Yasmeen Lari in Pakistan are turning to indigenous knowledge and modernizing them to create better solutions for the increasingly complex challenges.

Read more: The Digital Divide: Can Technology Support Vernacular Architecture?

Public Health and Protection

This summer, the month of July has been registered as the hottest month ever recorded in terms of global temperatures, spiking to 1.12 degrees Celsius above the 20th-century July average. Such rises in temperatures threaten millions of people worldwide, with urban residents being at an increased risk due to factors such as urban heat islands. Additionally, this year has been marked by wildfires spreading to increasingly large areas, including urban environments, and floods causing devastations. In these conditions, cities across the globe are forced to adapt and find solutions to help protect their residents.

Read more: How Can Cities Create Resilience in the Face of Natural Disasters