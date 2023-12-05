Sustainable Building Models: An Eco-Friendly Structure in Natural Slate Within a Multi-Ecological Neighborhood

Moving towards modernity implies questioning established concepts. Today, we are witnessing several projects and approaches in architecture that explore alternatives to energy-intensive building systems, materials, and technologies commonly used in today's construction. These projects, far from adopting approaches that reject technology, seek to promote conscious architectural practices. They aim to go back to basics through passive strategies, using natural materials and a contextual understanding to develop sustainable architecture.

To boost sustainable architecture, it is crucial to have building models and materials that become recognizable icons in their immediate context, thus setting a precedent for the development of future proposals. One such example can be found in Spain, with the "Impulso Verde" project carried out in the city of Lugo which stands out for its construction model based on passive strategies and regional materials. In this project, using natural slate as cladding for the ventilated facade system and employing local resources in the structure was essential for the building's ecological footprint. Additionally, these elements strengthen the building's identity by connecting it to the surrounding landscape.

As part of a multi-ecological neighborhood, "Impulso Verde" is a municipal service building distributed over four levels, designed by Antonio José Lara and Susana Penedo. The project is part of a comprehensive initiative aimed at providing the neighborhood with spaces that improve the quality of life and serve as an example of sustainable construction through energy-saving strategies and centralized control, among other measures. Moreover, a key ecological principle is its use of local materials, as the framework is crafted using sustainably sourced Galician wood and the facade features Cupaclad 101 natural slate.

As a reference, the strategies applied in the project have resulted in a building that emits 90% less CO₂ than an office building constructed with concrete and steel, in addition to absorbing up to 280 tons of emissions. In this sense, the use of natural slate was one of the key elements in the design of the ventilated facade. Being of natural origin, slate is a material with a low environmental impact. Additionally, it is manufactured through specialized manual processes without the supplement of chemicals or extra treatments.

The durability of the material also proved to be an essential factor in the design, as slate can withstand extreme temperatures, is fire-resistant, waterproof, and hinders the accumulation of snow. Both the color and properties of slate remain unchanged over time without the need for maintenance.

From a technological point of view, a primary aspect in choosing slate has been its durability and low or no maintenance, which is highly desirable in a municipal building -Antonio José Lara

The system consists of slates that are 40×20 cm in size and 7.65 mm thick, arranged horizontally and connected by a common fastening system. This assembly uses in-house designed self-drilling screws to ensure optimal installation of the slates on a metal substructure. These screws are completely concealed, thus achieving a uniform appearance in the design.

The screws, manufactured from stainless steel, are distinguished by their flat head and large diameter, providing a robust fastening and facilitating the fixing process. Consequently, the estimated number of slates required is approximately 16.7 per m², with a total weight of no more than 30 kg/m².

In the project, the dimensions of the ventilated facade and the size of the slates contribute to views that are enriched by the texture and pattern of the material. This effect is emphasized by a volume of different faces covered with the versatile slate. Aesthetically, the nature of the material stands out in the facade due to the various shades offered by the stone, which can vary depending on the distance, the vantage point, and the incidence of light on the building.

The synergy between natural slate and wood on the different levels of the facade culminates in the creation of a building that not only clearly embraces environmental objectives but also enhances the aesthetic qualities of the materials used. All of this is merged under the premise of creating a contemporary architectural design, highlighting these elements as tangible examples of the essential contribution of natural materials to environmental sustainability and the promotion of the local economy.

