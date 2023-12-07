Natural Touch: Biomaterials in Interior Coatings

Save this picture! Senses House / UP3 Arquitetura © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Amid the ongoing environmental crisis, bioeconomy has gained significance across different domains, particularly in the construction sector, where efforts there is a push to enhance sustainability. This shift in mindset has also influenced the realm of interior architecture. With a growing awareness of climate change and the imperative to protect our planet, architects and designers are increasingly embracing biomaterials. The result is the creation of spaces that not only captivate visually but also demonstrate a proactive commitment to the environment.

Biomaterials, derived from natural sources, find extensive applications in architecture and civil construction, serving purposes ranging from structural elements to furniture and decor. In interior architecture, these materials go beyond mere aesthetic choices; they signify a deeper commitment to nature. They offer diverse textures and natural patterns that present opportunities to craft visually pleasing and environmentally responsible spaces.

Several examples highlight sustainable materials in interior design, with bamboo being a notable and versatile option. Its rapid growth and remarkable mechanical strength make it a popular choice for floors, furniture, and accessories. Another eco-friendly option is cork, derived from cork oak bark, which not only adds a natural and inviting feel to interiors but is also known for its acoustic properties and long-lasting durability. Incorporating the organic texture of straw on walls, furniture, and ceilings can create an authentic atmosphere in spaces. Finally, natural stone brings timeless elegance to environments, combining aesthetic appeal with exceptional durability.

These materials add coziness to projects while fostering a stronger connection with nature, a key focus in biophilia. Biophilia recognizes that integrating natural elements into spaces can enhance people's health and well-being. By incorporating biomaterials into interior designs, environments acquire a heightened sense of authenticity and warmth that embraces occupants, which creates a welcoming atmosphere and promotes a deeper respect for nature, fostering a renewed appreciation for its offerings.

By adopting biomaterials, designers minimize the ecological impact of their projects and enhance the experiences of those within the space. These materials contribute to the aesthetic appeal of interiors and demonstrate the feasibility of seamlessly blending innovative design with environmental responsibility in a welcoming and inspiring manner. Below, we've highlighted five examples of biomaterials utilized in interior projects:

Bamboo

Bamboo, renowned for its constructive and structural properties, offers versatile applications in interior projects. Its flexibility makes it well-suited for crafting customized objects, as it can be molded into various shapes. This characteristic enables architects and designers to explore several designs, combinations, and textures using the same material.

Natural Stone

In addition to their traditional use as construction elements, natural stone is now frequently employed as a cladding element. As illustrated in the examples above, rough stones offer a means of integrating natural textures into architecture. Another approach involves using cut pieces of rough stones, as demonstrated in this house in Spain designed by Hiha Studio. In this case, the interplay of wood, rammed earth walls, brick walls, glass, and natural stone flooring creates a harmonious and contrasting result.

Cork

Cork plays a crucial role as a soft-touch material, ideal for establishing a safe and inviting environment for children. Its soft texture enables children to play quietly, engaging in activities like climbing, jumping, and exploring. Furthermore, cork contributes to a warm and appealing atmosphere with its inviting orange and yellow tones.

Straw

Straw, the dried stems or stalks of cereal crops like wheat, rice, barley, and oats after grain removal, can play a crucial role in decarbonizing the construction industry. It offers advantages over many materials due to its renewable and biodegradable nature. As a widely available agricultural byproduct, building with straw releases less carbon compared to composting or burning. Its use avoids complex manufacturing procedures, significantly reducing energy consumption in production and transportation, effectively minimizing its carbon footprint.

Hemp

Hemp has become a prominent choice in sustainable construction materials. Cultivated widely, it is a renewable and biodegradable resource. With excellent insulation and acoustic properties and the ability to regulate moisture levels, hemp is an ideal option for construction projects. Hempcrete, a material made from hemp, is resistant to pests, deterioration, and mold. Notably, it actively absorbs and stores carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Hemp bricks offer stability and impressive sound insulation while also ionizing the air, contributing to the removal of fine dust, fungi, and bacteria. With non-toxic properties, hemp-based materials additionally promote healthier indoor environments.