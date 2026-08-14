  1. ArchDaily
  2. Misc
  3. Applying Exposed Cork in Interior Architecture

Applying Exposed Cork in Interior Architecture

6:30
6:30

Subscriber Access

Save
Save this picture!
Applying Exposed Cork in Interior Architecture - Image 26 of 36
The Day After House / Takk. Image © Courtesy of Takk

Written by

Read the original version in Spanish here.

How can we transport ourselves to natural environments when we find ourselves in entirely urban contexts? The materiality of spaces is one of the factors that determines the atmosphere we inhabit. In this regard, the incorporation of natural materials in interior architecture can help introduce textures, colors, and qualities inherent to nature into our daily spaces. In this article, we explore the specific use of cork as a resource in interior design and the different ways it can transform the experience of a space. Cork is the bark of the cork oak, a tree species that, when harvested without harming the tree, can be transformed into a material suitable for multiple applications in architecture and design.

Three Little Pigs House / EME157

Continuity between exterior and interior finds material expression in this Madrid home, where the cork used on the facade extends into the interior spaces. The material also appears on a sliding door that allows the kitchen to be closed off or integrated into the rest of the home, becoming an element capable of transforming the spatial configuration. Its natural texture and tone maintain a visual link between the envelope and the interior, while its mobile presence allows the same material to participate in both the architecture and the daily dynamics of living in it.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Catalina Valenzuela Cortés
Author

#Tags

NewsMisc
Cite: Valenzuela, Catalina. "Applying Exposed Cork in Interior Architecture" [Aplicando el corcho a la vista en la arquitectura de interiores] 14 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Franco, José Tomás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960854/applying-exposed-cork-in-interior-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Art Barn / Thomas Randall-Page. Image © Jim Stephenson

在室内建筑中应用裸露软木

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags