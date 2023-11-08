Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Studio Gang Breaks Ground on the Shirley Chisholm Recreational Center in New York City

Studio Gang Breaks Ground on the Shirley Chisholm Recreational Center in New York City

Studio Gang Breaks Ground on the Shirley Chisholm Recreational Center in New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, along with the New York City Department of Design and Construction, has announced the breaking ground on the construction of the Studio Gang-designed Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center. Located at the Nostrand Playground in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, the center aims to bring new amenities to the residents of East Flatbush while honoring the history and heritage of the community. The new center is named after Brooklyn-born politician Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman to serve in Congress and the first woman and African American to seek the nomination for president of the United States.

The center hopes to make more visible the story of civil rights leader Shirley Chisholm, becoming a catalyst of change and an inspiration for the new generation. As a community hub for the communities of Central Brooklyn, the facility provides access to recreational resources, an engaging community space, and a media lab. Named in honor of Dr. Roy A. Hastick, a Grenadian emigrant and community stalwart, the media lab will provide access to various multimedia and technology resources for individuals to create, edit, and produce digital content.

The wide array of offerings and amenities includes multipurpose rooms, a gymnasium, a walking track, an indoor swimming pool, fitness, strength, and cardio rooms, and a teaching kitchen. One of the purposes of the center is to champion equity by providing opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses.

The New York City Department of Design and Construction (DDC) is managing the construction on behalf of NYC Parks through a design-build program. Under design-build, design and construction firms cooperate under one overall contract for all design and construction services, making the process faster and more efficient. The center is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

I am grateful to have the opportunity to honor Shirley Chisholm's legacy of public service with a building that will be a true community asset. We designed this building to welcome everyone to gather, learn, and play together, and enjoy the park in a renewed way. - Jeanne Gang, founding principal and partner, Studio Gang

Recently, Studio Gang, in collaboration with SCAPE Architects, has revealed the master plan for the transformation of Tom Lee Park, a 31-acre park located alongside the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis. The office has also been commissioned to design the Clinton Presidential Center expansion in Little Rock, Arkansas. Also designed by Studio Gang, the American Museum of Natural History Richard Gilder Center has opened to the public, marking the completion of one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

