Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards

The Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction has unveiled the list of 20 finalists for the Holcim Awards 2023 competition. The jury, composed of five independent expert panels worldwide, has selected the projects to showcase contextual and practicable approaches to sustainable construction, exemplifying a diverse range of scales, budgets, geographies, and forms. The ranking of the nominees will be announced at the Holcim Awards 2023 Ceremony scheduled for November 18 in Venice, Italy during the final weeks of the Biennale Architettura 2023 - 18th International Architecture Exhibition.

The Holcim Awards for Sustainable Construction aim to showcase projects that contribute to the transformation of the building sector, highlighting innovations in sustainable design and innovative construction practices. Established in 2004, the Holcim Awards have notably conferred over 320 prizes, becoming a catalyst for change in the industry.

Holcim Foundation is joined by ArchDaily as the official media partner for this year’s awards ceremony. The official ArchDaily website will host a live stream of the ceremony to allow architecture enthusiasts worldwide to join in real-time and celebrate sustainable construction. Registration to watch the live feed of the Holcim Awards 2023 Ceremony on November 18 is now open.

The Holcim Awards have consistently recognized and elevated projects that embody the future of sustainable construction. We at ArchDaily are immensely proud and excited to partner with the Holcim Foundation for this year’s awards ceremony. Together, we aim to inspire and inform the global architectural community about the pivotal role of sustainable design in shaping our world. - David Basulto, CEO and Co-Founder of ArchDaily.

Read on to discover the list of Holcim Awards 2023 Finalists arranged in alphabetical order, along with their short descriptions.

1925 Victoria Park Ave

High-tech and low-cost modular housing solution for urban living in Toronto, ON, Canada, by CREE Buildings, Partisans Architects, and Well Grounded Real Estate.

El 17. Composition of Knowledge House

360° co-design process for rehabilitation of an industrial building in Madrid, Spain, by Husos, Elii, and Ultrazul.

Ezbet Eshaq’s Eco Classroom

Community learning space constructed from recycled materials in Ezbet Eshaq, Egypt, by BENAA Foundation for Sustainable Development.

Fujian Tulou

Conservation and adaptive reuse of heritage buildings in Zhangzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, by DnA_Design and Architecture.

Ger Plug-In 3.0

High-performance utility solutions for traditional housing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, by District Development Unit, Energy Efficient Design Build, and Ger Hub.

Haus 2+

Urban infill for a mixed-use cultural building in Berlin, Germany, by Office ParkScheerbarth.

High-Rise H1 Zwhatt Site

Hybrid, high-rise, low-tech housing solution in Regensdorf, Switzerland, by Boltshauser Architekten.

Kaiser Borsari Hall

University building with on-site energy generation and storage in Bellingham, WA, USA, by Perkins and Will.

Kfar Houneh Ecolodge

User-centric solution for environmental remediation in Kfar Houneh, Lebanon, by Akl Architects.

Maritime Innovation Center

Deep energy retrofit for “blue tech” economy hub in Seattle, WA, USA, by The Miller Hull Partnership.

Memories of Water

Amphibious park system for ecological restoration Rio Negro, Colombia, by TAP Arquitectura, Rojas Arquitectos, Geográfica Taller, Sur-Estudio de paisaje y Arquitectura, Cosme Landscape Architecture, and EMS Arquitectos.

Muscowpetung Powwow Arbour

Traditionally constructed cultural space for an indigenous community in Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation, SK, Canada, by Oxbow Architecture and School of Architecture, Dalhousie University.

NUS Yusof Ishak House

Energy-efficient retrofit of heritage university hub in Singapore, by the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Post-Covid Factory

Refurbishment through passive design for enhanced user comfort in Đồng Nai, Vietnam, by Le Quang-Architect(s).

San José De Nueva Venecia School

School refurbishment enabling flexible community use in Sitio Nuevo, Colombia, by FP Arquitectura.

Saving Portete - Sustainable Island

Designing for resilience in a coastal settlement in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, by Rama Estudio.

Stream Co-Habitat

Ecosystem regeneration and urban re-engagement program in Tuzla, Turkey, by Openact Architecture.

Surf Ghana Collective

Youth empowerment and responsible tourism co-operative in Busua, Ghana, by Juergen Strohmayer and Glenn DeRoché.

Urban Nature Project, National History Museum

Urban biodiversity and public education landscape program in London, United Kingdom, by the Natural History Museum, Feilden Fowles, and J&L Gibbons.

Utopia Estrella Iztapalapa

Urban forest and social infrastructure precinct in Mexico City, Mexico, by Cano Vera Arquitectura.