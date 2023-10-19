Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards

The Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction has unveiled the list of 20 finalists for the Holcim Awards 2023 competition. The jury, composed of five independent expert panels worldwide, has selected the projects to showcase contextual and practicable approaches to sustainable construction, exemplifying a diverse range of scales, budgets, geographies, and forms. The ranking of the nominees will be announced at the Holcim Awards 2023 Ceremony scheduled for November 18 in Venice, Italy during the final weeks of the Biennale Architettura 2023 - 18th International Architecture Exhibition.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 2 of 21Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 3 of 21Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 4 of 21Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 5 of 21Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - More Images+ 16

The Holcim Awards for Sustainable Construction aim to showcase projects that contribute to the transformation of the building sector, highlighting innovations in sustainable design and innovative construction practices. Established in 2004, the Holcim Awards have notably conferred over 320 prizes, becoming a catalyst for change in the industry.

Holcim Foundation is joined by ArchDaily as the official media partner for this year’s awards ceremony. The official ArchDaily website will host a live stream of the ceremony to allow architecture enthusiasts worldwide to join in real-time and celebrate sustainable construction. Registration to watch the live feed of the Holcim Awards 2023 Ceremony on November 18 is now open.

The Holcim Awards have consistently recognized and elevated projects that embody the future of sustainable construction. We at ArchDaily are immensely proud and excited to partner with the Holcim Foundation for this year’s awards ceremony. Together, we aim to inspire and inform the global architectural community about the pivotal role of sustainable design in shaping our world. - David Basulto, CEO and Co-Founder of ArchDaily.

Read on to discover the list of Holcim Awards 2023 Finalists arranged in alphabetical order, along with their short descriptions.

1925 Victoria Park Ave

High-tech and low-cost modular housing solution for urban living in Toronto, ON, Canada, by CREE Buildings, Partisans Architects, and Well Grounded Real Estate.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 18 of 21
1925 Victoria Park Ave High-tech and low-cost modular housing solution for urban living in Toronto, ON, Canada, by CREE Buildings, Partisans Architects, and Well Grounded Real Estate.. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

El 17. Composition of Knowledge House

360° co-design process for rehabilitation of an industrial building in Madrid, Spain, by Husos, Elii, and Ultrazul.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 7 of 21
El 17. Composition of Knowledge House 360° co-design process for rehabilitation of an industrial building in Madrid, Spain, by Husos, Elii, and Ultrazul.. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Ezbet Eshaq’s Eco Classroom

Community learning space constructed from recycled materials in Ezbet Eshaq, Egypt, by BENAA Foundation for Sustainable Development.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 15 of 21
Ezbet Eshaq’s Eco Classroom Community learning space constructed from recycled materials in Ezbet Eshaq, Egypt, by BENAA Foundation for Sustainable Development. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Fujian Tulou

Conservation and adaptive reuse of heritage buildings in Zhangzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, by DnA_Design and Architecture.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 2 of 21
Fujian Tulou: Conservation and adaptive reuse of heritage buildings in Zhangzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, by DnA_Design and Architecture. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Ger Plug-In 3.0

High-performance utility solutions for traditional housing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, by District Development Unit, Energy Efficient Design Build, and Ger Hub.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 3 of 21
Ger Plug-In 3.0 High-performance utility solutions for traditional housing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, by District Development Unit, Energy Efficient Design Build, and Ger Hub - Transformation render. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Haus 2+

Urban infill for a mixed-use cultural building in Berlin, Germany, by Office ParkScheerbarth.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 9 of 21
Haus 2+ Urban infill for a mixed-use cultural building in Berlin, Germany, by Office ParkScheerbarth, Photo by Jan Bitter. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

High-Rise H1 Zwhatt Site

Hybrid, high-rise, low-tech housing solution in Regensdorf, Switzerland, by Boltshauser Architekten.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 8 of 21
High-Rise H1 Zwhatt Site Hybrid, high-rise, low-tech housing solution in Regensdorf, Switzerland, by Boltshauser Architekten. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Kaiser Borsari Hall

University building with on-site energy generation and storage in Bellingham, WA, USA, by Perkins and Will.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 20 of 21
Kaiser Borsari Hall University building with on-site energy generation and storage in Bellingham, WA, USA, by Perkins and Will. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Kfar Houneh Ecolodge

User-centric solution for environmental remediation in Kfar Houneh, Lebanon, by Akl Architects.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 16 of 21
Kfar Houneh Ecolodge User centric solution for environmental remediation in Kfar Houneh, Lebanon, by Akl Architects. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Maritime Innovation Center

Deep energy retrofit for “blue tech” economy hub in Seattle, WA, USA, by The Miller Hull Partnership.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 19 of 21
Maritime Innovation Center Deep energy retrofit for “blue tech” economy hub in Seattle, WA, USA, by The Miller Hull Partnership. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Memories of Water

Amphibious park system for ecological restoration Rio Negro, Colombia, by TAP Arquitectura, Rojas Arquitectos, Geográfica Taller, Sur-Estudio de paisaje y Arquitectura, Cosme Landscape Architecture, and EMS Arquitectos.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 11 of 21
Memories of Water Amphibious park system for ecological restoration Rio Negro, Colombia, by TAP Arquitectura, Rojas Arquitectos, Geográfica Taller, Sur-Estudio de paisaje y Arquitectura, Cosme Landscape Architecture, and EMS Arquitectos. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Muscowpetung Powwow Arbour

Traditionally constructed cultural space for an indigenous community in Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation, SK, Canada, by Oxbow Architecture and School of Architecture, Dalhousie University.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 17 of 21
Muscowpetung Powwow Arbour Traditionally constructed cultural space for an indigenous community in Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation, SK, Canada, by Oxbow Architecture and School of Architecture, Dalhousie University. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

NUS Yusof Ishak House

Energy-efficient retrofit of heritage university hub in Singapore, by the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 6 of 21
NUS Yusof Ishak House Energy-efficient retrofit of heritage university hub in Singapore, by the National University of Singapore (NUS) - Schematic render, night view. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Post-Covid Factory

Refurbishment through passive design for enhanced user comfort in Đồng Nai, Vietnam, by Le Quang-Architect(s).

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 21 of 21
Post-Covid Factory Refurbishment through passive design for enhanced user comfort in Đồng Nai, Vietnam, by Le Quang-Architect(s). Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

San José De Nueva Venecia School

School refurbishment enabling flexible community use in Sitio Nuevo, Colombia, by FP Arquitectura.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 10 of 21
San José De Nueva Venecia School School refurbishment enabling flexible community use in Sitio Nuevo, Colombia, by FP Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Saving Portete - Sustainable Island

Designing for resilience in a coastal settlement in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, by Rama Estudio.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 5 of 21
Saving Portete - Sustainable Island Designing for resilience in a coastal settlement in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, by Rama Estudio. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Stream Co-Habitat

Ecosystem regeneration and urban re-engagement program in Tuzla, Turkey, by Openact Architecture.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 14 of 21
Stream Co-Habitat Ecosystem regeneration and urban re-engagement program in Tuzla, Turkey, by Openact Architecture. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Surf Ghana Collective

Youth empowerment and responsible tourism co-operative in Busua, Ghana, by Juergen Strohmayer and Glenn DeRoché.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 13 of 21
Surf Ghana Collective Youth empowerment and responsible tourism co-operative in Busua, Ghana, by Juergen Strohmayer and Glenn DeRoché. Photo by Julien Lanoo. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Urban Nature Project, National History Museum

Urban biodiversity and public education landscape program in London, United Kingdom, by the Natural History Museum, Feilden Fowles, and J&L Gibbons.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 4 of 21
Urban Nature Project, National History Museum Urban biodiversity and public education landscape program in London, United Kingdom, by the Natural History Museum, Feilden Fowles, and J&L Gibbons. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Utopia Estrella Iztapalapa

Urban forest and social infrastructure precinct in Mexico City, Mexico, by Cano Vera Arquitectura.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards - Image 12 of 21
Utopia Estrella Iztapalapa Urban forest and social infrastructure precinct in Mexico City, Mexico, by Cano Vera Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Announces Finalists for the 2023 International Holcim Awards" 19 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008490/holcim-foundation-for-sustainable-construction-announces-finalists-for-the-2023-international-holcim-awards> ISSN 0719-8884

