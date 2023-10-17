Foster + Partners Reveals Designs for Ellison Institute of Technology Campus Expansion in Oxford

Save this picture! Courtesy of Foster + Partners | Ellison Institute of Technology

Foster + Partners has just revealed the designs for the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT) campus in Oxford. Initially established as a research and development center, the campus is now gaining a significant expansion. The Institute’s core focus and research was around cancer, wellness, and public health at large, and it is now extending its mission to encompass new vital domains: medical science and healthcare, food security, sustainable agriculture, clean energy, climate change, and government policy economics.

+ 7

Designed by Foster + Partners, the campus is set to encompass over 30,000 sqm of research laboratory space. It will also house an oncology and wellness patient clinic and educational and meeting areas to support EIT’s primary research objectives. Expected to be completed by 2026, the campus design aims for BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum accreditation. The project aims to encourage collaborative environments that promote` research and scientific breakthroughs.

The design breaks down traditional barriers between researchers, scientists, clinicians, and patients, creating a human-centered and holistic approach to healthcare and technological innovation. The scheme spans two plots, Littlemore House and Oxford Science Park, connected by a verdant treetop walkway. In collaboration with landscape architect Fernando Caruncho, the project hopes to reintroduce greenery to enhance the well-being of patients and staff.

Related Article Zaha Hadid Architects Shortlisted in Cultural Center Competition in Sejong, Seoul

This Oxford campus represents the second in a planned series of globally interconnected research campuses for the Ellison Institute of Technology, in addition to its flagship facility in Los Angeles, California. In fact, this location aims to enhance EIT’s partnerships in the biotech and technology communities in the area, creating new possibilities for research collaborations. With these partnerships, EIT intends to support the launch of the Ellison Scholars program to fund the next generation of thinkers and innovators.

On the other hand, Littlemore House is one of the structures being repaired and combined with new pavilions along the eastern perimeter of the property. Initially a historically significant building, it will now have a C-shaped layout with a central green courtyard that is intended to be shared by patients, scientists, researchers, and clinicians. Additionally, the courtyard is connected to the neighboring streets via an open design, and the new structures' sculptural fins offer privacy, climate control, and shading.

Throughout the new campus, functional spaces are arranged thoughtfully to encourage cross-collaboration and spontaneous interactions between the disciplines. For example, Littlemore House offers a single-volume space that houses a library, study area, and adaptable informal meetings and events spaces. The flexible labs are configured to meet the evolving needs of the Institute.

A 250-seat theater submerged beneath the courtyard is the focal point for lectures and sizable events while letting natural light enter via the water feature above. Due to the nearby Littlemore Brook, a new structure on the Oxford Science Park property that includes extra laboratories and instructional facilities is elevated on stilts, allowing for vegetation and fresh air to flow underneath. Additionally, a wooden geodesic dome with revolving solar shade sits atop this building and serves as a venue for gatherings, talks, and group projects.

Foster + Partners has just revealed their first project in Qingdao, a mixed-use development in the city’s southern district. Additionally, in the 2023 World Architecture Festival (WAF) shortlist, the studio was chosen to be on the shortlist, which highlights the most impressive architectural projects worldwide. This announcement precedes the live event, which will be held in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands from November 29th to December 1st. Finally, the studio’s project for BENCH headquarters has begun construction in the Philippines. The 24-story headquarters building offers offices, design studios, event spaces, and the necessary amenities to create an enjoyable environment for the company’s employees.