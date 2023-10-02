Re-Purposing Materials: From Post-Industrial Recyclate to Accessible Furniture

The role and relationship of furniture in architecture and space design are of great relevance. Designers such as Eileen Gray, Alvar Aalto, Mies Van der Rohe, and Verner Panton conceived furniture —primarily stools and chairs— that endure over time as powerful and timeless elements, with a determining impact on the interior atmosphere. Thus, the relationship between furniture and space becomes a constant dialogue in which design, aesthetics, and materials contribute their dimension.

Today, furniture should not be limited solely to fulfilling an aesthetic and functional role, but should also have a purpose in the context of contemporary design and sustainable development. It is essential to reflect on and question the processes and choice of materials in the manufacturing of these elements, in addition to the value they bring to interior spaces. In this context, HEWI has taken a step forward by creating the Re-seat family, consisting of stools and chairs made from post-industrial recycled materials (PIR), sourced in part from the processes of the company itself and a regional supplier, both based in Bad Arolsen, Germany. It also features integrated solutions with universal design in mind, making a statement in favor of innovation and eco-design.

With the extensive use of plastic in industrial processes, a crucial question arises: How can we give a second life to waste materials produced during manufacturing? This underscores the need to create a family of recycled products with the high quality associated with HEWI. Today, economic viability, social acceptability, and ecological responsibility have become determining factors in product design.

Re, not only forms the product's name but also represents the principles of Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle, which embodies the commitment to sustainable material use. The Re-seat family is an example of how innovation in the use of materials can lead to attractive and functional designs while focusing on sustainability aspects. Comprising two bathroom chairs with backrests, one model with armrests, and two stools, the Re-series features integrated solutions with universal design in mind. Each piece comes in natural forest green or dark granite gray colors, providing both tactile and visual appeal thanks to its distinctive look & feel. An aesthetic highlight is the slightly mottled surfaces, which not only look vibrant but also bring a unique pattern to each piece of furniture.

As both color ranges resemble natural colors, dark granite gray harmonizes well combined with other furniture pieces and is more understated; while forest green can be used to highlight specific elements in the bathroom. While each piece of furniture is unique on its own, they fit together perfectly when combined. Both are made in neutral tones and elegantly adapt to the design of each space, standing out for their pattern made from recycled material.

Based on the tried-and-tested HEWI 950 stool, each element has its special function, while the intricate frame with its round tube design —made of metal and powder-coated in black— combines solid stability with visual and physical lightness. The small stool, due to its size, is ideal for narrow bathrooms and small showers, with a frame designed to prevent tipping. The stool with integrated handles offers users extra support when sitting and standing. Similarly, the version with side support handles, based on the same concept, enhances bathroom safety. In addition, slip-resistant foot plugs offer reliable grip even in a wet shower.

Regarding the family’s chairs, they are available with or without armrests, and they include a towel bar at the back that also serves as a grab handle, facilitating mobility. The large bath chair features a circumferential railing and ergonomic armrests to ensure the safety and comfort of users with physical disabilities. In this way, users can feel their way around the railing to then sit down safely and comfortably on the chair.

In terms of technical details, the seats, backrests, and armrests are made from a blend of recycled polypropylene and recycled polyamide, which helps reduce the amount of plastic waste. Polyamides and polypropylene are thermoplastics that are odorless, have a smooth surface, and are resistant to water, dilute acids, and organic solvents. Polypropylene is physiologically safe and is commonly used in medical products and sports textiles. Both materials are molded by heating their granules until they become liquid. In addition, products made from recycled material require less energy and water for their production, thus generating fewer CO2 emissions.

In alignment with a commitment to promoting more sustainable design and manufacturing processes, prioritizing the utilization of post-industrial recycled materials must become a central focus for brands and designers. Strengthening regional supply chains, fostering collaboration among companies, and engaging with local stakeholders are essential steps to achieve meaningful sustainability results. Furthermore, this underscores the significance of conscious and accessible design, responsible use of raw materials, and environmental protection as primary responsibilities.

