From Sketch to Painting: A Digital Art Gallery To Inspire Everyday Architectural Work

The relationship between art and architecture is a recurring topic of discussion, seeing as architecture can be positioned at the intersection of structure, technology, and aesthetics. Despite the utilization of technical knowledge, architecture, and interior design also incorporate artistic concepts into their processes. From captivating illustrations during the design development phase to murals and artistic pieces that form an integral part of spatial conception, art plays an essential role in architectural production and society.

In the context of contemporary society, many of our activities are carried out digitally, from booking accommodation for travel to manufacturing materials and creating art exhibitions. In this sense, digitalization has also permeated the art world, conceiving initiatives like SINGULART, which challenges the traditional concept of art galleries by existing in a digital format. This platform combines works from various sources of inspiration and artistic techniques, encompassing everything from sketches and paintings to architectural photography. It fuses multiple influences from various contexts, including architectural work.

Founded in 2017 by Vera Kempf and Brice Lecompte, this online art gallery has established a large community that brings together the worlds of art and artists. Their objective is to empower and foster connections between artists, art lovers, and design enthusiasts.

The multicultural and multifaceted influence of the artwork is reflected in the more than 165 countries that are represented in the gallery, with a ratio of close to 50-50 between men and women. As a whole, the gallery exhibits works from diverse backgrounds and authors. Many of them stand out not only for their intrinsic artistic value but also for their connection to architecture and varied artistic movements, encompassing a variety of techniques and themes, from which we have selected some outstanding examples. In addition, the gallery features the option to visualize the artworks in various contemporary interior spaces, to better understand how they might connect or fit in with a specific environment.

Sketch and work on paper

Sketching techniques and work on paper are closely linked to architecture, as most projects start with sketches on paper before being digitally represented in specialized software. These initial strokes not only play a fundamental role in the creative process but also serve as a bridge between imagination and the materialization of an idea, whether in the form of buildings or urban landscapes, as seen in the case of "Schizzo da Pacchi 66", human scales, or scenes of everyday life, as depicted in "Playa Chinchorro”.

Minimalist aesthetics and geometric forms

Minimalist aesthetics are highly valued in both art and architecture. Whether through simple forms or clean color palettes, it is possible to communicate much through simple but powerful aesthetic gestures. Some of these paintings share an affinity with the work of Ricardo Bofill, particularly in their use of color, as seen in works like "Quiero un paisaje" and "Simplicity Of Art S38". Meanwhile, "NIVEL I" might evoke echoes of Luis Barragán's distinctive approach to volumes and shadows.

Architectural artwork

Events and elements of everyday life often serve as inspiration in art, and architectural elements are no exception in this regard. Iconic buildings such as the Supreme Court Palace in Chandigarh and Villa Savoye are depicted in works such as "Desde una arquitectura" and "Retable", respectively. Likewise, the Flatiron Building is recognizable in pieces such as "West 23rd Street." While it may still be a matter of debate, buildings can be considered art in their own right, and sometimes even as artistic objects. Regardless of one's perspective, the influence that architecture has on our lives has driven us to represent and preserve it through art.

Drawing Inspiration from iconic movements and artists

Throughout history, numerous artistic movements have had a significant impact on various forms of expression, encompassing painting, sculpture, furniture design, and architecture. Some artists have been inspired by figures and artistic influences such as Piet Mondrian, the Bauhaus, Kazimir Malevich, and Soviet Constructivism, illustrating the breadth of art in society. Additionally, depictions of everyday life, as seen in works by artists like Edward Hopper and Ed Ruscha, have also exerted a major influence on this selection.

The intersection of photography and digital artistry

Photography offers a way of interpreting the world, either from a literal perspective or through the unique vision and style of the author. In alternative approaches, as exemplified by works such as "The Gherkin Building Construct", "Skull", and "Miraculous Paris", built environments can be perceived from a perspective where the viewer's point of view and the use of color is altered to influence our perception. On the other hand, photographs such as "Man and Woman III" and "City Blocks VIII" focus on powerful architectural details that stand out for their composition and repetition of elements.

Although art is subjective, it has a significant impact on people's lives and serves as a source of inspiration and expression for individuals from various creative disciplines, particularly architects and designers. Furthermore, it is important to note that art can play an aesthetic role in any interior space, conveying the sensations and intentions that the author imprints on them. Thus, a dialogue unfolds between the space and the artwork, engaging the viewer in a meaningful experience.

