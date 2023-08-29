Brazilian Houses With Useful Slabs

Save this picture! Casa do Marcos e da Júlia / Goiva. Image © Maíra Acayaba

The tradition of modern architecture confirms that building roofs are usable spaces as significant as indoor areas. After all, the garden terrace is one of the five points of new architecture, according to Le Corbusier. Although he popularized the concept, the use of rooftops dates back even earlier, encompassing various roles across time, from lookouts for ancestral astronomical studies to more contemporary cultivation areas, passing through the bureaucratic accommodation of electrical and sanitary installations. By offering open space and direct sky access, building roofs have evolved. In dense urban landscapes, converting this space into a leisure area is a logical choice.

+ 6

Flat roofs are unnecessary where the area or surrounding density does not impose limitations. That does not mean they are not to be used: some projects capitalize on the available space to enhance options for living and relaxation. The bucolic and contemplative ideal prevails in Corbusier's style, with a few armchairs and plants. Nevertheless, the expansive and unobstructed area also hints at gatherings and celebrations on suitable occasions, emphasizing the potential for social interaction and panoramic views. After all, one of the rooftop's benefits lies in its elevated vantage point compared to the house's entrance.

Flat roofs offer unrestricted areas that can be used in several ways, such as as locations for social, contemplative, or domestic activities, all without interfering with house maintenance. Denser urban contexts “request” the use of slabs. However, flat coverage is not restricted to these contexts only. The projects listed here use the slab in various ways, resuming astronomical observation, sunbathing, or contemplating the landscape, along the lines of the modern primer. Again, nothing prevents its use from being social, on the contrary: the wide and empty areas are more than suitable for a barbecue grill. Check it out.

"Down the stairs, the house is gradually revealed. Half a level below, you reach the garden roof of the living room. Terrace from where you can see the forest, at the height of the treetops. Half a level below, you reach the bedrooms and, finally, another half level below, the collective space of the house, which opens entirely to the terrace, the backyard and the forest.

"Divided in two blocks with different levels and roofing: one has two bedrooms and a cement roof tile over wooden beams and plywood ceiling; the other has a living room with a porch that gives a 360º view of the surrounding area."

“Going up another flight of metal stairs, we have the roof with two rooftops: one facing the front and one facing the back, the first being a solarium with a shower and the second, a laundry space and open kitchen, both with tiled floors on turquoise tiles, concrete planters, and lots of plants. Besides enhancing the view of the neighborhood, these terraces allow for moments of rest that are so necessary these days.”

“Thus, the program is divided into:

Ground floor: garage, office (an independent volume that can also be a shop or an autonomous minimum housing), bicycle workshop, and laundry, in addition to the covered patio and garden with 60% of the free area;

Intermediate floor: dormitories with patios, bathrooms, library, and south facing patio, overlooking the street;

Rooftop: kitchen, swimming pool, and west terrace overlooking the valley – a viewpoint for the sunset and astronomical observations."

"There is also a corten stair, which can be seen on the front facade. It leads to the rooftop terrace garden that enjoys the urban landscape of the metropolis."

“We maintained the constructive repertoire characteristic of slums’ vernacular architecture. As to the structure and closure of the apparent bricks, we were careful to observe issues related to the flow of rainwater and its absorption on the ground; minimize intervention in the soil; offer natural ventilation and lighting generously, in addition to temperature control with slight elements such as eucalyptus roll parts and vegetation. And, of course, make the most of the view, which is extraordinary and cannot be seen from anywhere else in the city.”

"The metal ladder extends to the cover, which is accessed from the automated hatch. The new structure added to the raised floor for the passage of the infrastructure made possible the installation of a lawn with garden and vegetable garden on the same level as the wooden deck."

"The terrace is formed by a garden that, along with the empty volumes of the patios, forms a permeable projection of the whole house."

“Two spatial operations complete the routing: the multiplication of the outdoor space by creating a rooftop terrace and connecting the kitchen to the outside area.”