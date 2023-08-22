Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes

Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes

Save
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Colors are much more than just aesthetics. They can tamper with the sensations a space conveys, how we perceive the environment, and even comfort issues. With so many factors that they can influence, using them is not an easy task, and that is why many architects choose to stick with the classic white, grayscale, or even exposed materials to avoid any possible visual conflict. However, some architectural practices dare to use bold color palettes and create unique works that stand out precisely because of how colors help compose the project.

Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 2 of 23Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 3 of 23Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 4 of 23Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 5 of 23Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - More Images+ 18

There is nothing new about this. Names like Barragán, Gaudí, and Hundertwasser are examples of classic and iconic architects who know how to use color to their advantage in their buildings. Nowadays, it is also not difficult to find names that go beyond the basics and bring different shades to architectural designs. Here are ten of them:

Selgascano

Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 12 of 23
Plasencia Auditorium and Congress Center / Selgascano. Image: © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 13 of 23
Second Home Hollywood Office / Selgascano. Image: © Iwan Baan

Masquespacio

Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 11 of 23
Bun Milan Restaurant / Masquespacio. Image: © Gregory Abbate
Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 10 of 23
Doctor Manzana's Second Store / Masquespacio. Image: © Luis Beltran

Wutopia Lab

Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 3 of 23
His House and Her House / Wutopia Lab. Image: © CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 7 of 23
Instant Red / Wutopia Lab. Image: © Shao Feng

Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 19 of 23
Tupper Home / Andrés Jaque. Image: © Miguel de Guzmán
Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 2 of 23
RUN RUN RUN / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation. Image: © José Hevia

Nitsche Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 21 of 23
João Moura Building / NITSCHE ARQUITETOS. Image: © Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 16 of 23
Instalação Correntes / Nitsche Arquitetos. Image: © André Scarpa

Maden GROUP

Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 20 of 23
Trianglo Lounge Bar / Maden Group. Image: © Leonit Ibrahimi
Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 18 of 23
HEB’S Restaurant / Maden Group. Image: © Atdhe Mulla

11architecture

Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 23 of 23
Co-build Roof Garden "Green Cloud Garden" / 11architecture. Image: © Siming Wu
Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 6 of 23
Xinsha Primary School / 11ARCHITECTURE. Image: © Chao Zhang

Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH

Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 4 of 23
NEXUS8 Traumatology Clinic / Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH. Image: © Jonatan Berna
Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 14 of 23
Succulents Museum Public Space / Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH + Enrique Nieto + Antonio Abellán + Verbestudio. Image: Cortesia de Estudio de Arquitectura MAGICARCH

MVRDV

Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 22 of 23
Markthal Rotterdam / MVRDV. Image: © Daria Scagliola+Stijn Brakkee
Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 15 of 23
Atelier Gardens TON 1 / MVRDV Image: © Yasutaka Kojima

Agence Bernard Bühler

Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 17 of 23
Arc En Ciel / Agence Bernard Bühler. Image: © Vincent Monthiers
Save this picture!
Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes - Image 5 of 23
Residence Origami / Agence Bernard Bühler. Image: © Vincent Monthiers

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Color in Architecture presented by Sto.

Material, texture, sheen, and color are inseparable – the identity of a building becomes clear in an Architect’s choices of how these come together. Considered through the lifecycle of a building from design, occupation and legacy, we understand that achieving the right expression is tantamount to the success of a building. Sto’s innovative materials and data driven color system compliment design ambitions with technical knowledge and rigorous testing, to offer possibilities, accuracy, and longevity when Building in Color.

Produced by Sto, the short documentary ‘Building in Colour’ is a cinematic exploration into the role of materials and color in architecture, taking the work of Stirling Prize winning architect Michael Wilford CBE (1938 – 2023) as it's starting point.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
ArchDaily Team
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Breaking the Standards: 10 Architects Who Are Daring in their Color Palettes" [Quebrando o padrão: 10 arquitetos que ousam na paleta de cores] 22 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005481/breaking-the-standards-10-architects-who-are-daring-in-their-color-palettes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags